openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gif

gifi

by Vadim Demedes
1.2.0 (see all)

watch GIFs while running npm install

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gifi

So, it works exactly as advertised, watch GIFs right in your terminal while npm install is running.

Note: Currently, GIFs are only displayed inline for users of iTerm2 using version 2.9 or greater. If you are not using a supported version of iTerm2, GIFs will open in your default browser.

Demo

Installation

$ npm install gifi --global

Usage

Replace npm with gifi and you're done:

$ gifi install koa --save

Key to happiness

Alias npm to gifi and you're golden, npm install will never be boring again. As a matter of fact, after using gifi you'll want npm install to be slower, because you don't have enough time to watch all those great GIFs.

Add this to ~/.bashrc or ~/.zshrc:

alias npm=gifi

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial