JavaScript library that prevents the autoplaying of the animated Gifs.
http://krasimir.github.io/gifffer
Include
gifffer.min.js in your page.
<script type="text/javascript" src="gifffer.min.js"></script>
Instead of setting
src attribute on your image use
data-gifffer.
<img data-gifffer="image.gif" />
At the end, call
Gifffer(); so you replace the normal gifs with playable gifs. For example:
window.onload = function() {
Gifffer();
}
For accessibility reasons, instead of setting
alt attribute on your image, you may use
data-gifffer-alt (optional).
<img data-gifffer="image.gif" data-gifffer-alt="some alt description"/>
The Gifffer function returns an array of nodes that could be used to simulate clicks. For Example:
window.onload = function() {
var gifs = Gifffer();
setTimeout( function() {
gifs[0].click(); //will play the first gif
}, 1000);
}
Gifffer will show the controls immediately if you set
data-gifffer-width and
data-gifffer-height even if the image is not fully loaded.
<img data-gifffer="image.gif" data-gifffer-width="250" data-gifffer-height="237" />
(
data-gifffer-width accepts percentages value)
Have in mind that the library keeps the value of the
class and
id attributes. They are applied to the newly created element.
If you want to stop the Gif and reset it to its original position afetr a given time interval use
data-gifffer-duration (in milliseconds).
<img data-gifffer="image.gif" data-gifffer-duration="4000" data-gifffer-width="250" data-gifffer-height="237" />
Install npm module
npm i --save gifffer
Import
import Gifffer from 'gifffer';
let gifs = Gifffer();
npm i --save-dev @types/gifffer
The
Gifffer() function accepts a few options for styling:
Gifffer({
playButtonStyles: {
'width': '60px',
'height': '60px',
'border-radius': '30px',
'background': 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)',
'position': 'absolute',
'top': '50%',
'left': '50%',
'margin': '-30px 0 0 -30px'
},
playButtonIconStyles: {
'width': '0',
'height': '0',
'border-top': '14px solid transparent',
'border-bottom': '14px solid transparent',
'border-left': '14px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)',
'position': 'absolute',
'left': '26px',
'top': '16px'
}
});
That's about the play button. Note that if you decide to use
playButtonStyles or
playButtonIconStyles you have to provide the full style of the elements. For example providing only
{ top: '20px' } property results in
top:20px;.
It replaces your
<img> tag with newly generated
<div> that contains only the first frame (roughly) of your animated Gif. It creates a play button on top of it and when the element is clicked it returns the original image.
Chrome, FF, Safari, Opera, IE9+
Your
<img> tag is replaced by a
<div>. Consider the fact that it is a block element.