gif.js.optimized

by terikon
1.0.1 (see all)

optimized fork

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gif.js.optimized

Optimized version of gif.js

  • When duplicate frames are added with gif.addFrame(), they will be processed only once - helpful for forward-backwards animations.
  • Images that were generated by web workers being transferred back, to reduce memory usage and improve speed.
  • Added boolean debug parameter, will print info to console only when set to true.
  • Some micro code optimizations.
  • Build replaced with webpack.

All the changes see here

gif.js

JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.

Uses typed arrays and web workers to render each frame in the background, it's really fast!

Demo - http://terikon.github.io/gif.js.optimized/

Works in browsers supporting: Web Workers, File API and Typed Arrays

Tested in

  • Google Chrome
  • Firefox 17
  • Safari 6
  • Internet Explorer 10
  • Mobile Safari iOS 6

Usage

Include gif.js found in dist/ in your page. Also make sure to have gif.worker.js in the same location.

var gif = new GIF({
  workers: 2,
  quality: 10
});

// add an image element
gif.addFrame(imageElement);

// or a canvas element
gif.addFrame(canvasElement, {delay: 200});

// or copy the pixels from a canvas context
gif.addFrame(ctx, {copy: true});

gif.on('finished', function(blob) {
  window.open(URL.createObjectURL(blob));
});

gif.render();

Options

Options can be passed to the constructor or using the setOptions method.

NameDefaultDescription
repeat0repeat count, -1 = no repeat, 0 = forever
quality10pixel sample interval, lower is better
workers2number of web workers to spawn
workerScriptgif.worker.jsurl to load worker script from
background#fffbackground color where source image is transparent
widthnulloutput image width
heightnulloutput image height
transparentnulltransparent hex color, 0x00FF00 = green

If width or height is null image size will be deteremined by first frame added.

addFrame options

NameDefaultDescription
delay500frame delay
copyfalsecopy the pixel data

Wishlist

If you want to contribute, here's some stuff that would be nice to have.

  • Tests
  • Fallbacks and polyfills for old browsers
  • Dithering!

Acknowledgements

gif.js is based on:

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Johan Nordberg

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

