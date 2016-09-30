Optimized version of gif.js
JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.
Uses typed arrays and web workers to render each frame in the background, it's really fast!
Demo - http://terikon.github.io/gif.js.optimized/
Works in browsers supporting: Web Workers, File API and Typed Arrays
Tested in
Include
gif.js found in
dist/ in your page. Also make sure to have
gif.worker.js in the same location.
var gif = new GIF({
workers: 2,
quality: 10
});
// add an image element
gif.addFrame(imageElement);
// or a canvas element
gif.addFrame(canvasElement, {delay: 200});
// or copy the pixels from a canvas context
gif.addFrame(ctx, {copy: true});
gif.on('finished', function(blob) {
window.open(URL.createObjectURL(blob));
});
gif.render();
Options can be passed to the constructor or using the
setOptions method.
|Name
|Default
|Description
|repeat
0
|repeat count,
-1 = no repeat,
0 = forever
|quality
10
|pixel sample interval, lower is better
|workers
2
|number of web workers to spawn
|workerScript
gif.worker.js
|url to load worker script from
|background
#fff
|background color where source image is transparent
|width
null
|output image width
|height
null
|output image height
|transparent
null
|transparent hex color,
0x00FF00 = green
If width or height is
null image size will be deteremined by first frame added.
|Name
|Default
|Description
|delay
500
|frame delay
|copy
false
|copy the pixel data
If you want to contribute, here's some stuff that would be nice to have.
gif.js is based on:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Johan Nordberg
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.