Encode GIFs with Node.js

Installation

npm install gif-encoder- 2

Overview

This library builds on top of previous JavaScript GIF encoders including jsgif and gifencoder.

This library adds the Octree quantization algorithm as an alternative to the original NeuQuant algorithm.

This library adds a simple optimizer to speed up overall processing time of both algorithms.

This library adds a progress event.

This library is designed to be used in a Node environment, including the Electron renderer process. Node Canvas can be a useful peer library but isn't required. The [HTML Canvas API] can be used in Electron.

Usage

Constructor

GIFEncoder(width, height, algorithm, useOptimizer, totalFrames)

Parameter Type Description Required Default width number the width of images in pixels yes n/a height number the height of images in pixels yes n/a algorithm string neuquant or octree no neuquant useOptimizer boolean enables/disables optimizer no false totalFrames number total number of images no 0

const encoder = new GIFEncoder( 500 , 500 ) const encoder = new GIFEncoder( 1200 , 800 , 'octree' , false ) const encoder = new GIFEncoder( 720 , 480 , 'neuquant' , true , 20 )

Methods

Method Parameter Description Notes start n/a Starts the encoder n/a addFrame Canvas Context Adds a frame to the GIF n/a setDelay number Number of milliseconds to display frame Can be set once or per frame setFramesPerSecond number Number of frames per second to display Another way to set delay setQuality number 1-30 Neuquant quality 1 is best/slowest setThreshold number 0-100 Optimizer threshold percentage Color table reused if current frame matches previous frame setRepeat number >= 0 Number of loops GIF does 0 is forever, anything else if literal number of loops finish n/a Stops the encoder Call after all frames are added

Examples

Canvas Animation

Draw a square that changes color as it moves.

const GIFEncoder = require ( 'gif-encoder-2' ) const { createCanvas } = require ( 'canvas' ) const { writeFile } = require ( 'fs' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const size = 200 const half = size / 2 const canvas = createCanvas(size, size) const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) function drawBackground ( ) { ctx.fillStyle = '#ffffff' ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , size, size) } const encoder = new GIFEncoder(size, size) encoder.setDelay( 500 ) encoder.start() drawBackground() ctx.fillStyle = '#ff0000' ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , half, half) encoder.addFrame(ctx) drawBackground() ctx.fillStyle = '#00ff00' ctx.fillRect(half, 0 , half, half) encoder.addFrame(ctx) drawBackground() ctx.fillStyle = '#0000ff' ctx.fillRect(half, half, half, half) encoder.addFrame(ctx) drawBackground() ctx.fillStyle = '#ffff00' ctx.fillRect( 0 , half, half, half) encoder.addFrame(ctx) encoder.finish() const buffer = encoder.out.getData() writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'output' , 'beginner.gif' ), buffer, error => { })

Sequencial Images

Create a function that reads a directory of images and turns them into a GIF.

const GIFEncoder = require ( 'gif-encoder-2' ) const { createCanvas, Image } = require ( 'canvas' ) const { createWriteStream, readdir } = require ( 'fs' ) const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const readdirAsync = promisify(readdir) const imagesFolder = path.join(__dirname, 'input' ) async function createGif ( algorithm ) { return new Promise ( async resolve1 => { const files = await readdirAsync(imagesFolder) const [width, height] = await new Promise ( resolve2 => { const image = new Image() image.onload = () => resolve2([image.width, image.height]) image.src = path.join(imagesFolder, files[ 0 ]) }) const dstPath = path.join(__dirname, 'output' , `intermediate- ${algorithm} .gif` ) const writeStream = createWriteStream(dstPath) writeStream.on( 'close' , () => { resolve1() }) const encoder = new GIFEncoder(width, height, algorithm) encoder.createReadStream().pipe(writeStream) encoder.start() encoder.setDelay( 200 ) const canvas = createCanvas(width, height) const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) for ( const file of files) { await new Promise ( resolve3 => { const image = new Image() image.onload = () => { ctx.drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ) encoder.addFrame(ctx) resolve3() } image.src = path.join(imagesFolder, file) }) } }) } createGif( 'neuquant' ) createGif( 'octree' )

NeuQuant Algorithm

Octree Algorithm

Algorithms

NeuQuant tends to perform faster than Octree

Octree tends to output a smaller file than NeuQuant

Octree produces a slight banding effect

The example above encodes 20 images measuring 300px x 240px. The output file from NeuQuant is 1172KB and the Octree is less than half of that at 515KB.

Optimizer

The optimizer works by reusing the color palette from the previous image on the current image. This can reduce the overall processing time signifigantly but its best suited for a sequence of similarly colored images. Use the setThreshold method to set a percentage determining how similar the two images must be to trigger the optimizer. The default is 90% . The optimizer is only used if true is passed as the 4th argument to the constructor.

Progress Event

Works if totalFrames is expressed in constructor, otherwise this value will be 0.