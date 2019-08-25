openbase logo
ge2

gif-encoder-2

by Benjamin
1.0.5

Encode GIFs with Node

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gif-encoder-2

Encode GIFs with Node.js

Contents

Installation

npm install gif-encoder-2

Overview

This library builds on top of previous JavaScript GIF encoders including jsgif and gifencoder.

This library adds the Octree quantization algorithm as an alternative to the original NeuQuant algorithm.

This library adds a simple optimizer to speed up overall processing time of both algorithms.

This library adds a progress event.

This library is designed to be used in a Node environment, including the Electron renderer process. Node Canvas can be a useful peer library but isn't required. The [HTML Canvas API] can be used in Electron.

Usage

Constructor

GIFEncoder(width, height, algorithm, useOptimizer, totalFrames)

ParameterTypeDescriptionRequiredDefault
widthnumberthe width of images in pixelsyesn/a
heightnumberthe height of images in pixelsyesn/a
algorithmstringneuquant or octreenoneuquant
useOptimizerbooleanenables/disables optimizernofalse
totalFramesnumbertotal number of imagesno0
const encoder = new GIFEncoder(500, 500)
const encoder = new GIFEncoder(1200, 800, 'octree', false)
const encoder = new GIFEncoder(720, 480, 'neuquant', true, 20)

Methods

MethodParameterDescriptionNotes
startn/aStarts the encodern/a
addFrameCanvas ContextAdds a frame to the GIFn/a
setDelaynumberNumber of milliseconds to display frameCan be set once or per frame
setFramesPerSecondnumberNumber of frames per second to displayAnother way to set delay
setQualitynumber 1-30Neuquant quality1 is best/slowest
setThresholdnumber 0-100Optimizer threshold percentageColor table reused if current frame matches previous frame
setRepeatnumber >= 0Number of loops GIF does0 is forever, anything else if literal number of loops
finishn/aStops the encoderCall after all frames are added

Examples

Canvas Animation

Draw a square that changes color as it moves.

const GIFEncoder = require('gif-encoder-2')
const { createCanvas } = require('canvas')
const { writeFile } = require('fs')
const path = require('path')

const size = 200
const half = size / 2

const canvas = createCanvas(size, size)
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')

function drawBackground() {
  ctx.fillStyle = '#ffffff'
  ctx.fillRect(0, 0, size, size)
}

const encoder = new GIFEncoder(size, size)
encoder.setDelay(500)
encoder.start()

drawBackground()
ctx.fillStyle = '#ff0000'
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, half, half)
encoder.addFrame(ctx)

drawBackground()
ctx.fillStyle = '#00ff00'
ctx.fillRect(half, 0, half, half)
encoder.addFrame(ctx)

drawBackground()
ctx.fillStyle = '#0000ff'
ctx.fillRect(half, half, half, half)
encoder.addFrame(ctx)

drawBackground()
ctx.fillStyle = '#ffff00'
ctx.fillRect(0, half, half, half)
encoder.addFrame(ctx)

encoder.finish()

const buffer = encoder.out.getData()

writeFile(path.join(__dirname, 'output', 'beginner.gif'), buffer, error => {
  // gif drawn or error
})

Sequencial Images

Create a function that reads a directory of images and turns them into a GIF.

const GIFEncoder = require('gif-encoder-2')
const { createCanvas, Image } = require('canvas')
const { createWriteStream, readdir } = require('fs')
const { promisify } = require('util')
const path = require('path')

const readdirAsync = promisify(readdir)
const imagesFolder = path.join(__dirname, 'input')

async function createGif(algorithm) {
  return new Promise(async resolve1 => {
    // read image directory
    const files = await readdirAsync(imagesFolder)

    // find the width and height of the image
    const [width, height] = await new Promise(resolve2 => {
      const image = new Image()
      image.onload = () => resolve2([image.width, image.height])
      image.src = path.join(imagesFolder, files[0])
    })

    // base GIF filepath on which algorithm is being used
    const dstPath = path.join(__dirname, 'output', `intermediate-${algorithm}.gif`)
    // create a write stream for GIF data
    const writeStream = createWriteStream(dstPath)
    // when stream closes GIF is created so resolve promise
    writeStream.on('close', () => {
      resolve1()
    })

    const encoder = new GIFEncoder(width, height, algorithm)
    // pipe encoder's read stream to our write stream
    encoder.createReadStream().pipe(writeStream)
    encoder.start()
    encoder.setDelay(200)

    const canvas = createCanvas(width, height)
    const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')

    // draw an image for each file and add frame to encoder
    for (const file of files) {
      await new Promise(resolve3 => {
        const image = new Image()
        image.onload = () => {
          ctx.drawImage(image, 0, 0)
          encoder.addFrame(ctx)
          resolve3()
        }
        image.src = path.join(imagesFolder, file)
      })
    }
  })
}

createGif('neuquant')
createGif('octree')

NeuQuant Algorithm

Octree Algorithm

Algorithms

  • NeuQuant tends to perform faster than Octree
  • Octree tends to output a smaller file than NeuQuant
  • Octree produces a slight banding effect

The example above encodes 20 images measuring 300px x 240px. The output file from NeuQuant is 1172KB and the Octree is less than half of that at 515KB.

Optimizer

The optimizer works by reusing the color palette from the previous image on the current image. This can reduce the overall processing time signifigantly but its best suited for a sequence of similarly colored images. Use the setThreshold method to set a percentage determining how similar the two images must be to trigger the optimizer. The default is 90%. The optimizer is only used if true is passed as the 4th argument to the constructor.

Progress Event

Works if totalFrames is expressed in constructor, otherwise this value will be 0.

encoder.on('progress', percent => {
  // do something with percent value
})

