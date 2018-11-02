Streaming GIF encoder
This is built as part of the gifsockets project. It is forked from gif.js to allow for a streaming API and performance optimization.
Install the module with:
npm install gif-encoder
// Create a 10 x 10 gif
var GifEncoder = require('gif-encoder');
var gif = new GifEncoder(10, 10);
// using an rgba array of pixels [r, g, b, a, ... continues on for every pixel]
// This can be collected from a <canvas> via context.getImageData(0, 0, width, height).data
var pixels = [0, 0, 0, 255/*, ...*/];
// Collect output
var file = require('fs').createWriteStream('img.gif');
gif.pipe(file);
// Write out the image into memory
gif.writeHeader();
gif.addFrame(pixels);
// gif.addFrame(pixels); // Write subsequent rgba arrays for more frames
gif.finish();
gif-encoder exports
GifEncoder, a constructor function which extends
readable-stream@~1.1.9. This means you can use any
streams1/
streams2 functionality. I will re-iterate what this means below.
// streams1
var gif = new GifEncoder(10, 10);
gif.on('data', console.log);
gif.on('end', process.exit);
// streams2
var gif = new GifEncoder(10, 10);
gif.on('readable', function () {
console.log(gif.read());
});
new GifEncoder(width, height, [options])
Constructor for a new
GifEncoder
Number - Width, in pixels, of the
GIF to output
Number - Height, in pixels, of the
GIF to output
Object - Optional container for any options
Number - Number, in bytes, to store in internal buffer. Defaults to 64kB.
NEVER CALL
.removeAllListeners(). NO DATA EVENTS WILL BE ABLE TO EMIT.
We implement the GIF89a specification which can be found at
data
function (buffer) {}
Emits a
Buffer containing either header bytes, frame bytes, or footer bytes.
end
function () {}
Signifies end of the encoding has been reached. This will be emitted once
.finish() is called.
error
function (error) {}
Emits an
Error when internal buffer is exceeded. This occurs when you do not
read (either via
.on('data') or
.read()) and we cannot flush prepared data.
If you have a very large GIF, you can update
options.highWaterMarkvia the Constructor.
readable
function () {}
Emits when the stream is ready to be
.read() from.
writeHeader#start/stop
function () {}
Emits when at the start and end of
.writeHeader().
frame#start/stop
function () {}
Emits when at the start and end of
.addFrame()
finish#start/stop
function () {}
Emits when at the start and end of
.finish()
gif.setDelay(ms)
Set milliseconds to wait between frames
Number - Amount of milliseconds to delay between frames
setFrameRate(framesPerSecond)
Set delay based on amount of frames per second. Cannot be used with
gif.setDelay.
Number - Amount of frames per second
setDispose(disposalCode)
Set the disposal code
Number - Alters behavior of how to render between frames
Values : 0 - No disposal specified. The decoder is
not required to take any action.
1 - Do not dispose. The graphic is to be left
in place.
2 - Restore to background color. The area used by the
graphic must be restored to the background color.
3 - Restore to previous. The decoder is required to
restore the area overwritten by the graphic with
what was there prior to rendering the graphic.
4-7 - To be defined.
Taken from http://www.w3.org/Graphics/GIF/spec-gif89a.txt
setRepeat(n)
Sets amount of times to repeat
GIF
Number
n is -1, play once.
n is 0, loop indefinitely.
n is a positive number, loop
n times.
setTransparent(color)
Define the color which represents transparency in the
GIF.
Hexadecimal Number - Color to represent transparent background
0x00FF00
setQuality(quality)
Set the quality (computational/performance trade-off).
Positive number
read([size])
Read out
size bytes or until the end of the buffer. This is implemented by
readable-stream.
Number - Optional number of bytes to read out
writeHeader()
Write out header bytes. We are following
GIF89a specification.
addFrame(imageData, options)
Write out a new frame to the GIF.
Array - Array of pixels for the new frame. It should follow the sequence of
r, g, b, a and be
4 * height * width in length.
palette and
indexedPixels, then this becomes the index in the palette (e.g.
0 for
color #0)
Object - Optional container for options
Array - Array of pixels to use as palette for the frame. It should follow the sequence of
r, g, b, a
options.indexedPixels
Boolean - Indicator to treat
imageData as RGBA values (
false) or indicies in
palette (
true)
finish()
Write out footer bytes.
For performance in gifsockets, we needed to open up some lower level methods for fancy tricks.
Don't use these unless you know what you are doing.
flushData()
We have a secondary internal buffer that collects each byte from
writeByte. This is to prevent create a new
Buffer and
data event for every byte of data.
This method empties the internal buffer and pushes it out to the
stream buffer for reading.
pixels
Internal store for
imageData passed in by
addFrame.
analyzeImage(imageData, options)
First part of
addFrame; runs
setImagePixels(removeAlphaChannel(imageData)) and runs
analyzePixels().
Array - Same as that in
addFrame
Object - Optional container for options
Boolean - Indicator to treat
imageData as RGBA values (
false) or indicies in
palette (
true)
removeAlphaChannel(imageData)
Reduces
imageData into a
Uint8Array of length
3 * width * height containing sequences of
r, g, b; removing the alpha channel.
Array - Same as that in
addFrame; array containing
r, g, b, a sequences.
setImagePixels(pixels)
Save
pixels as
this.pixels for image analysis.
Array - Same as
imageData from
addFrame
GifEncoder will mutate the original data.
setImagePalette(palette)
Save
palette as
this.userPalette for frame writing.
Array - Same as
options.palette from
addFrame
writeImageInfo()
Second part of
addFrame; behavior varies on if it is the first frame or following frame.
In either case, it writes out a bunch of bytes about the image (e.g. palette, color tables).
outputImage()
Third part of
addFrame; encodes the analyzed/indexed pixels for the GIF format.
Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.
http://twolfson.com/support-me
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via
npm test.
As of Nov 11 2013, Todd Wolfson has released all code differences since initial fork from gif.js to the public domain.
These differences have been released under the UNLICENSE.
At the gif.js time of forking, gif.js was using the MIT license.