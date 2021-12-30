Gibber is an audiovisual programming library and live coding environment for the browser.

Building (for development)

You can simply download the repo and skip straight to the Usage section if you don't need to modify the library. If you want to modify gibber.audio.lib, here's how to build it:

If you don't have it, install npm (the Node.js package manager) from [npmjs.org][]. Inside the top level of the repo, run npm install in a terminal. Run gulp ( gulp is the build system, it is installed in step 2).

The build outputs a UMD file, gibber.audio.js , to the dist folder.

Usage

The library can be used with plain script tags, or CommonJS-/ AMD- style includes. Below is an example HTML file which plays a simple drum beat, bass line, and random melody.

Gibber.init() returns a promise; all code should be placed in a function that will execute when the promise resolves (shown below).

< html lang = 'en' > < head > < script src = './dist/gibber.audio.js' > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > click window to begin. </ p > </ body > < script > window .onclick = function ( ) { Gibber.init().then( () => { const syn = Synth() syn.note.seq( [ 0 , 1 ], 1 / 4 ) window .onclick = null }) } </ script > </ html >

Gibber uses a file ( dist/gibberish_worklet.js ) and needs to know where it is in order to function. By default, it assumes that you have a directory structure similar to the following:

index .html dist > gibber .audio .js > gibberish_worklet .js

If you don't have this directory structure, you need to tell Gibber where gibberish_worklet.js is when you call Gibber.init() . For example, if you create an index.html page and then use npm install gibber.audio.lib to install the library, you'll get the following directory structure:

index .html node_modules > gibber .audio .lib > dist > gibber .audio .js > gibberish_worklet .js

In this instance, we would need to both change the src attribute of our <script> and also pass the location of the worklet relative to the location of the index.html file. Our call to Gibber.init would be:

Gibber.init({ workletPath:'node_modules/gibber.audio.lib/dist/gibberish_worklet.js' })

The simple demo uses a CDN to fetch the worklet, which might be the easiest option.