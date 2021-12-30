Gibber is an audiovisual programming library and live coding environment for the browser.
You can simply download the repo and skip straight to the Usage section if you don't need to modify the library. If you want to modify gibber.audio.lib, here's how to build it:
npm (the Node.js package manager) from [npmjs.org][].
npm install in a terminal.
gulp (
gulp is the build system, it is installed in step 2).
The build outputs a UMD file,
gibber.audio.js, to the dist folder.
The library can be used with plain script tags, or CommonJS-/ AMD- style includes. Below is an example HTML file which plays a simple drum beat, bass line, and random melody.
Gibber.init() returns a promise; all code should be placed in a function that will execute when the promise resolves (shown below).
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<script src='./dist/gibber.audio.js'></script>
</head>
<body><p>click window to begin.</p></body>
<script>
window.onclick = function() {
Gibber.init().then( () => {
const syn = Synth()
syn.note.seq( [0,1], 1/4 )
window.onclick = null
})
}
</script>
</html>
Gibber uses a file (
dist/gibberish_worklet.js) and needs to know where it is in order to function. By default, it assumes that you have a directory structure similar to the following:
index.html
dist
> gibber.audio.js
> gibberish_worklet.js
If you don't have this directory structure, you need to tell Gibber where
gibberish_worklet.js is when you call
Gibber.init(). For example, if you create an index.html page and then use
npm install gibber.audio.lib to install the library, you'll get the following directory structure:
index.html
node_modules
> gibber.audio.lib
> dist
> gibber.audio.js
> gibberish_worklet.js
In this instance, we would need to both change the
src attribute of our
<script> and also pass the location of the worklet relative to the location of the
index.html file. Our call to
Gibber.init would be:
Gibber.init({ workletPath:'node_modules/gibber.audio.lib/dist/gibberish_worklet.js' })
The simple demo uses a CDN to fetch the worklet, which might be the easiest option.