Description

giant-piano is a small Javascript pagination utility. All it does is providing you the logic to render a pagination component in your app.

Features

Usage

npm install giant-piano --save

Then, in your app:

var createPagination = require ( 'giant-piano' ); var paginate = createPagination({ itemsPerPage : 10 , maxPages : 5 }); console .log(paginate({ currentPage : 5 , totalItems : 63 })); console .log(paginate({ currentPage : 2 , totalItems : 34 })); console .log(paginate({ currentPage : 1 , totalItems : 1234 }));

Run demo locally

npm start

License

MIT