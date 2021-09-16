A shell command to open a git URL in your browser that matches your shell's current branch and working directory. Works for GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab repositories.
Runs on Mac, Linux, Cygwin, and Windows.
npm install ghwd --global
cd myapp
git checkout mybranch
cd some/dir
ghwd
# https://github.com/bozo/myapp/tree/mybranch/some/dir
ghwd foo.js
# https://github.com/bozo/myapp/tree/mybranch/some/dir/foo.js
A
g alias is created automatically to save you three keystrokes:
g foo.js
Requires the
bash or
zsh shell to run. Supports Mac, Linux, Cygwin and Windows by
searching for one of the following openers:
xdg-open,
open,
cygstart,
start.
ghwd supports git repos from the following providers:
git: remotes
If you are interested in further integration between your shell and Github, check out the hub project. It adds a git browse command which works much like this one, in addition to a number of other features.