openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ghwd

by github-modules
1.1.4 (see all)

Open the github URL that matches your shell's current branch and working directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

384

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ghwd

A shell command to open a git URL in your browser that matches your shell's current branch and working directory. Works for GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab repositories.

Runs on Mac, Linux, Cygwin, and Windows.

Install it

npm install ghwd --global

Use it

cd myapp
git checkout mybranch
cd some/dir

ghwd
# https://github.com/bozo/myapp/tree/mybranch/some/dir

ghwd foo.js
# https://github.com/bozo/myapp/tree/mybranch/some/dir/foo.js

Use it faster

A g alias is created automatically to save you three keystrokes:

g foo.js

System Requirements

Requires the bash or zsh shell to run. Supports Mac, Linux, Cygwin and Windows by searching for one of the following openers: xdg-open, open,cygstart,start.

Providers

ghwd supports git repos from the following providers:

See Also

If you are interested in further integration between your shell and Github, check out the hub project. It adds a git browse command which works much like this one, in addition to a number of other features.

License

ISC

octobiwan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial