A shell command to open a git URL in your browser that matches your shell's current branch and working directory. Works for GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab repositories.

Runs on Mac, Linux, Cygwin, and Windows.

Install it

npm install ghwd --global

Use it

cd myapp git checkout mybranch cd some/dir ghwd ghwd foo.js

Use it faster

A g alias is created automatically to save you three keystrokes:

g foo.js

System Requirements

Requires the bash or zsh shell to run. Supports Mac, Linux, Cygwin and Windows by searching for one of the following openers: xdg-open , open , cygstart , start .

Providers

ghwd supports git repos from the following providers:

github.com ssh, https and git: remotes

remotes bitbucket.org ssh and https remotes

gitlab.com ssh and https remotes

See Also

If you are interested in further integration between your shell and Github, check out the hub project. It adds a git browse command which works much like this one, in addition to a number of other features.

License

ISC