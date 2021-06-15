Redirect to an npm package's repository page, like ghub.io/express

Features

🌏 Supports GitHub, Gitlab, BitBucket, and others.

🚀 Stateless design using all-the-package-repos

🔒 HTTPS support

🌴 Always fresh with Greenkeeper

👫 Shared ownership in a GitHub org

🙌 Open Open Source contribution model

Web Usage

Visit ghub.io/<package-name> in your browser and you'll be taken to that package's repository page on GitHub or elsewhere. If the package has no specified repo you'll be redirected to npmjs.com.

Examples:

CLI Usage

ghub is also available as a command-line tool which accepts one or many package names and opens their GitHub repos in your web browser:

npm i -g ghub ghub choo chai chalk

The CLI can also read from newline-delimited standard input.

To open a repo tab for every dependency in a local package.json file:

npm i -g ghub json cat package.json | json dependencies | json -ka | ghub

or every devDependency :

npm i -g ghub json cat package.json | json devDependencies | json -ka | ghub

Pair ghub with the depnames CLI to open repo pages for all the dependencies of a given package:

npm i -g ghub depnames depnames chokidar | ghub

View the top ten most-dependend-on packages whose names start with level :

npm i -g ghub all-the-package-names all-the-package-names | egrep '^level' | head -n 10 | ghub

Repository

github.com/nice-registry/ghub.io

License

MIT