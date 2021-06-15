Redirect to an npm package's repository page, like ghub.io/express
🌏 Supports GitHub, Gitlab, BitBucket, and others.
🚀 Stateless design using all-the-package-repos
🔒 HTTPS support
🌴 Always fresh with Greenkeeper
👫 Shared ownership in a GitHub org
🙌 Open Open Source contribution model
Visit
ghub.io/<package-name> in your browser and you'll be taken to that
package's repository page on GitHub or elsewhere. If the package has no
specified repo you'll be redirected to npmjs.com.
Examples:
ghub is also available as a command-line tool which accepts one or many
package names and opens their GitHub repos in your web browser:
npm i -g ghub
ghub choo chai chalk
The CLI can also read from newline-delimited standard input.
To open a repo tab for every dependency in a local package.json file:
npm i -g ghub json
cat package.json | json dependencies | json -ka | ghub
or every
devDependency:
npm i -g ghub json
cat package.json | json devDependencies | json -ka | ghub
Pair
ghub with the
depnames
CLI to open repo pages for all the dependencies of a given package:
npm i -g ghub depnames
depnames chokidar | ghub
View the top ten most-dependend-on packages whose names start with
level:
npm i -g ghub all-the-package-names
all-the-package-names | egrep '^level' | head -n 10 | ghub
github.com/nice-registry/ghub.io
MIT