ghrepos

A node library to interact with the GitHub repos API

See also:

API

List all repos for a user. If user and options are omitted the current user is assumed.

List all repos for user 'rvagg' :

const ghrepos = require ( 'ghrepos' ) , authOptions = { user : 'rvagg' , token : '24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2' } ghrepos.listUser(authOptions, 'rvagg' , function ( err, repolist ) { console .log(reposlist) })

List all repos for a organisation. If org and options are omitted the current org is assumed.

List all repos for org 'nodejs' :

const ghrepos = require ( 'ghrepos' ) , authOptions = { user : 'rvagg' , token : '24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2' } ghrepos.listOrg(authOptions, 'nodejs' , function ( err, repolist ) { console .log(reposlist) })

Get git ref data for all refs in a repo.

Get all ref data for nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.listRefs(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

List git branches for a repo.

Get all branches for nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.listBranches(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

List git commits for a repo.

Get all commits for nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.listCommits(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

List git tags for a repo.

Get all tag for nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.listTags(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

Get git ref data for a particular ref string.

Get git ref data for v1.x branch in nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.getRef(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , 'heads/v1.x' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

Get git branch data for a given branch name

Get git branch data for v1.x branch in nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.getBranch(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , 'v1.x' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

Get git commit data for a given sha1

Get git commit data for sha1 75318e46b in nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.getCommit(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , '75318e46b' , function ( err, refData ) { console .log(refData) })

Get git commit comments data for a given sha1

Get git commit comments data for sha1 75318e46b in nodejs/node repo:

ghrepos.getCommitComments(authOptions, 'nodejs' , 'node' , '75318e46b' , function ( err, comments ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(comments.map( function ( i ) { return { user : i.user.login, body : i.body } }), null , 2 )) })

Yields:

[ { "user" : "Trott" , "body" : "@cjihrig There's no PR-URL on this commit message. (`core-validate-commit` FTW as usual!)" }, { "user" : "mscdex" , "body" : "PR-URL is: https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/15745" } ]

Creates a function that lists different sub types related to the '/repos' api, e.g. list 'issues' , 'pulls' or 'releases' . The function returned has the signature: function list (auth, org, repo, options, callback) .

More methods coming .. as I need them or as you PR them in.

The auth data is compatible with ghauth so you can just connect them together to make a simple command-line application:

const ghauth = require ( 'ghauth' ) , ghrepos = require ( 'ghrepos' ) , authOptions = { configName : 'lister' , scopes : [ 'user' ] } ghauth(authOptions, function ( err, authData ) { ghrepos.listUser(authData, 'rvagg' , function ( err, list ) { console .log( 'Repos for rvagg:' ) console .log(util.inspect(list.map( function ( i ) { return { name : i.name , desc : i.description , fork : i.fork }}))) }) })

License

ghrepos is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.