A node library to interact with the GitHub repos API
See also:
List all repos for a user. If
user and
options are omitted the current user is assumed.
List all repos for user
'rvagg':
const ghrepos = require('ghrepos')
, authOptions = { user: 'rvagg', token: '24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2' }
ghrepos.listUser(authOptions, 'rvagg', function (err, repolist) {
console.log(reposlist)
})
List all repos for a organisation. If
org and
options are omitted the current org is assumed.
List all repos for org
'nodejs':
const ghrepos = require('ghrepos')
, authOptions = { user: 'rvagg', token: '24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2' }
ghrepos.listOrg(authOptions, 'nodejs', function (err, repolist) {
console.log(reposlist)
})
Get git ref data for all refs in a repo.
Get all ref data for
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.listRefs(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', function (err, refData) {
// data containing ref information including sha and github url
console.log(refData)
})
List git branches for a repo.
Get all branches for
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.listBranches(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', function (err, refData) {
// data containing branch information including sha and github API url
console.log(refData)
})
List git commits for a repo.
Get all commits for
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.listCommits(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', function (err, refData) {
// data containing commit information including sha and github API url
console.log(refData)
})
List git tags for a repo.
Get all tag for
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.listTags(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', function (err, refData) {
// data containing tag information including sha and github API url
console.log(refData)
})
Get git ref data for a particular ref string.
Get git ref data for
v1.x branch in
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.getRef(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', 'heads/v1.x', function (err, refData) {
// data containing ref information including sha and github url
console.log(refData)
})
Get git branch data for a given branch name
Get git branch data for
v1.x branch in
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.getBranch(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', 'v1.x', function (err, refData) {
// data containing branch information including sha and github API url
console.log(refData)
})
Get git commit data for a given sha1
Get git commit data for sha1
75318e46b in
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.getCommit(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', '75318e46b', function (err, refData) {
// data containing commit information including sha and github API url
console.log(refData)
})
Get git commit comments data for a given sha1
Get git commit comments data for sha1
75318e46b in
nodejs/node repo:
ghrepos.getCommitComments(authOptions, 'nodejs', 'node', '75318e46b', function (err, comments) {
// array containing commit comments information
console.log(JSON.stringify(comments.map(function (i) {
return { user: i.user.login, body: i.body }
}), null, 2))
})
Yields:
[
{
"user": "Trott",
"body": "@cjihrig There's no PR-URL on this commit message. (`core-validate-commit` FTW as usual!)"
},
{
"user": "mscdex",
"body": "PR-URL is: https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/15745"
}
]
Creates a function that lists different sub types related to the
'/repos' api, e.g. list
'issues',
'pulls' or
'releases'. The function returned has the signature:
function list (auth, org, repo, options, callback).
More methods coming .. as I need them or as you PR them in.
The auth data is compatible with ghauth so you can just connect them together to make a simple command-line application:
const ghauth = require('ghauth')
, ghrepos = require('ghrepos')
, authOptions = {
configName : 'lister'
, scopes : [ 'user' ]
}
ghauth(authOptions, function (err, authData) {
ghrepos.listUser(authData, 'rvagg', function (err, list) {
console.log('Repos for rvagg:')
console.log(util.inspect(list.map(function (i) { return {
name: i.name
, desc: i.description
, fork: i.fork
}})))
})
})
ghrepos is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.