Interact with the GitHub releases API.

API

List all releases for a repo. Calls back with an array of releases.

const gh = require ( 'ghreleases' ) const auth = { token : '90230948aef88723eca2309880fea09789234' , user : 'ralphtheninja' } gh.list(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , (err, list) => { console .log(list) })

GitHub docs.

Get latest release.

gh.getLatest(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , (err, release) => { console .log(release) })

GitHub docs.

Get data for a single release.

gh.getById(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , '1363866' , (err, release) => { console .log(release) })

GitHub docs.

Get release by tag.

gh.getByTag(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , 'v1.2.2' , (err, release) => { console .log(release) })

GitHub docs.

Create a release.

const data = { tag_name : '1.2.3-test' , name : 'Release name for 1.2.3-test' , body : 'Body text of release goes here' } gh.create(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , data, (err, release) => { console .log(release) })

The release on GitHub would then look as follows:

GitHub docs

Upload assets to a release. Calls back with an array of results for each upload request.

The release parameter accepts either a release id , 'latest' or a valid ref, e.g. 'tags/v1.0.0'

parameter accepts either a release , or a valid ref, e.g. The files parameter is an array of absolute file paths that should be uploaded and associated with this release

const ref = 'tags/v1.3.0' const files = [ '/path/to/README.md' , '/path/to/prebuilt/binary.tar.gz' ] gh.uploadAssets(auth, 'level' , 'leveldown' , ref, files, (err, res) => { console .log(res) })

GitHub docs

License

MIT