Ghost Driver is a pure JavaScript implementation of the WebDriver Wire Protocol for PhantomJS. It's a Remote WebDriver that uses PhantomJS as back-end.
GhostDriver is designed to be integral part of PhantomJS itself, but it's developed in isolation and progress is tracked by this Repository.
"1.2.0" (detro@2af7099a9) :
contained in PhantomJS
"2.1.1"
For more info, please take a look at the changelog.
The project was created and is lead by Ivan De Marino.
IRC channel: #phantomjs-ghostdriver.
">= 3.1.0"
THAT'S IT!! Because of latest stable GhostDriver being embedded in PhantomJS, you shouldn't need anything else to get started.
java -jar /path/to/selenium-server-standalone-<SELENIUM VERSION>.jar -role hub
phantomjs --webdriver=8080 --webdriver-selenium-grid-hub=http://127.0.0.1:4444
http://127.0.0.1:4444 and just request
browserName: phantomjs
This project provides WebDriver bindings for Java under the name PhantomJSDriver. Here is the JavaDoc.
Bindings for other languages (C#, Python, Ruby, ...) are developed and maintained under the same name within the Selenium project itself.
For versions >= 2.0.0, add the following to your
pom.xml:
<repositories>
<repository>
<id>jitpack.io</id>
<url>https://jitpack.io</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.detro</groupId>
<artifactId>ghostdriver</artifactId>
<version>2.1.0</version>
</dependency>
Just add the following to your
build.gradle:
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
dependencies {
...
testCompile 'com.github.detro:ghostdriver:2.1.0'
...
}
RemoteWebDriver
Launching PhantomJS in Remote WebDriver mode it's simple:
$ phantomjs --webdriver=PORT
Once started, you can use any
RemoteWebDriver implementation to send commands to it. I advice to take a look to the
/test directory for examples.
capabilities GhostDriver offers?
all user prompts or set to
* `phantomjs.page.settings.SETTING = VALUE` - Configure `page.settings`
on PhantomJS internal page objects (_windows_ in WebDriver context)
(see [reference](http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/settings.html))
* `phantomjs.page.customHeaders.HEADER = VALUE` - Add extra HTTP Headers
when loading a URL
(see [reference](http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/custom-headers.html))
* `phantomjs.page.whitelist` - an array of regex expressions of urls to accept. eg. ['my-awesome-website.com']
* `phantomjs.page.blacklist` - array of regex expressions of urls to ignore. The blacklist overrides the whitelist. eg. ['google.com', 'github.com']
* `unhandledPromptBehavior` - set to `dismiss` to automatically dismiss
accept to automatically accept all user prompts
default to
* `loggingPrefs` - ghostdriver has two logs `browser` and `har`. The logs
"OFF". follow the DesiredCapabilities
documentation to enable the logs.
phantomjs.binary.path - Specify path to PhantomJS executable to use
phantomjs.ghostdriver.path - Specify path to GhostDriver
main/src.js
script to use; allows to use a different version of GhostDriver then the one
embed in PhantomJS
phantomjs.cli.args - Specify command line arguments to pass to the
PhantomJS executable
phantomjs.ghostdriver.cli.args - Specify command line argument to pass to
GhostDriver (works only in tandem with
phantomjs.ghostdriver.path)
GhostDriver pushed the evolution of PhantomJS from the start. All the features required by PhantomJS to fit GhostDriver were designed to still feel "consistent" and "at home" with PhantomJS alone.
To drive that effort, I worked on a PhantomJS fork, and then pushed changes to PhantomJS master once agreed with the rest of the team on the changes.
If you are planning to contribute, that is the PhantomJS you should use.
Here I show how to clone this repo and kick start the (Java) tests. You need Java SDK to run them. ghostdriver requires Java 1.8.
git clone https://github.com/detro/ghostdriver.git
phantomjs_exec_path inside
ghostdriver/test/config.ini to point at the build of PhantomJS you just did
cd ghostdriver/test/java; ./gradlew test
phantomjs --webdriver=PORT
driver inside
ghostdriver/test/config.ini to point at the URL
http://localhost:PORT
cd ghostdriver/test/java; ./gradlew test
Here follows the output of the
tree -hd -L 3 command, trimmed of files and "build directories":
.
├── [ 102] binding
│ └── [ 510] java
│ ├── [ 204] build
│ ├── [ 136] gradle
│ ├── [ 884] jars <--- JARs containing Binding, related Source and related JavaDoc
│ └── [ 102] src <--- Java Binding Source
├── [ 442] src <--- GhostDriver JavaScript core source
│ ├── [ 306] request_handlers <--- JavaScript "classes/functions" that handle HTTP Requests
│ └── [ 204] third_party <--- Third party/utility code
│ └── [2.0K] webdriver-atoms <--- WebDriver Atoms, automatically imported from the Selenium project
├── [ 204] test
│ ├── [ 476] java <--- Java Tests
│ │ ├── [ 136] gradle
│ │ ├── [ 136] out
│ │ └── [ 102] src
│ ├── [ 238] python <--- Python Tests
│ │ └── [ 102] utils
│ └── [ 340] testcase-issue_240
└── [ 238] tools <--- Tools (import/export)
└── [ 136] atoms_build_dir
20 directories
Being GhostDriver a WebDriver implementation, it embeds the standard/default WebDriver Atoms to operate inside open
webpages. In the specific, the Atoms cover scenarios where the "native" PhantomJS
require('webpage') don't stretch.
Documentation about how those work can be found here and here.
How are those Atoms making their way into GhostDriver? If you look inside the
/tools directory you can find a bash
script:
/tools/import_atoms.sh. That script accepts the path to a Selenium local repo, runs the
CrazyFunBuild to produce the compressed/minified Atoms,
grabs those and copies them over to the
/src/third_party/webdriver-atoms directory.
The Atoms original source lives inside the Selenium repo in the subtree of
/javascript. To understand how the build
works, you need to spend a bit of time reading about
CrazyFunBuild: worth your time if you want to contribute to
GhostDriver (or any WebDriver, as a matter of fact).
One thing it's important to mention, is that CrazyFunBuild relies on the content of
build.desc file to understand
what and how to build it. Those files define what exactly is built and what it depends on. In the case of the Atoms,
the word "build" means "run Google Closure Compiler over a set of files and compress functions into Atoms".
The definition of the Atoms that GhostDriver uses lives at
/tools/atoms_build_dir/build.desc.
Let's take this small portion of our
build.desc:
js_library(name = "deps",
srcs = "*.js",
deps = ["//javascript/atoms:deps",
"//javascript/webdriver/atoms:deps"])
js_fragment(name = "get_element_from_cache",
module = "bot.inject.cache",
function = "bot.inject.cache.getElement",
deps = [ "//javascript/atoms:deps" ])
js_library(name = "build_atoms",
deps = [
...
"//javascript/webdriver/atoms:execute_script",
...
]
The first part (
js_library(name = "deps"...) declares what are the dependency of this
build.desc: with that CrazyFunBuild knows
what to build before fulfilling our build.
The second part (
js_fragment(...) defines an Atom: the
get_element_from_cache is going to be the name of
an Atom to build; it can be found in the module
bot.inject.cache and is realised by the function named
bot.inject.cache.getElement.
The third part (
js_library(name = "build_atoms"...) is a list of the Atoms (either defined by something like the second
part or in one of the files we declared as dependency) that we want to build.
If you reached this stage in understanding the Atoms, you are ready to go further by yourself.
You can contribute by testing GhostDriver, reporting bugs and issues, or submitting Pull Requests. Any help is welcome, but bear in mind the following base principles:
GhostDriver is distributed under BSD License.
See here.