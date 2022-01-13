Ghost Storage Cloudinary

A fully featured and deeply tested Cloudinary Ghost storage adapter.

Features

Up to date with latest Ghost versions 🚀

Latest Cloudinary NodeJS SDK

Image upload, existence check & deletion (when Ghost will support it)

Ability to upload in dated sub-directories (alike first Ghost default Local storage adapter YYYY/MM )

) Ability to upload images into a specific directory

Ability to tag images

Cool plugins!

Installation

Install from Yarn

Go into Ghost root directory

Download the adapter:

$ yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary $ mv node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary

Done, go configure

Install on Docker

Here's an example of using this adapter with a containerized Ghost:

FROM ghost: 4 -alpine as cloudinary WORKDIR $GHOST_INSTALL /current RUN su-exec node yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary FROM ghost: 4 -alpine COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL /current/node_modules $GHOST_INSTALL /current/node_modules COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL /current/node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL /current/content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary RUN set -ex; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.active ghost-storage-cloudinary; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.use_filename true ; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.unique_filename false ; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.overwrite false ; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.quality auto; \ su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.cdn_subdomain true ;

Here, we use the Ghost CLI to set some pre-defined values.

Configuration

Check out configuration.json.dist for a complete example.

Ensure to disable Ghost Image Optimisation

The optional useDatedFolder = false to upload images in dated sub-directories (alike default Ghost Local storage adapter)

to upload images in dated sub-directories (alike default Ghost Local storage adapter) The auth property is optional if you use the CLOUDINARY_URL environment variable authentification method

property is optional if you use the environment variable authentification method The optional upload property contains Cloudinary API upload options

property contains Cloudinary API upload options The optional fetch property contains Cloudinary API image transformation options

Recommended configuration

upload.use_filename = true in order use the original image name

in order use the original image name upload.unique_filename = false unlikely Ghost local storage adapter which auto-dedup an existing file name, Cloudinary will return the existing image URL instead of deduping the image

unlikely Ghost local storage adapter which auto-dedup an existing file name, Cloudinary will return the existing image URL instead of deduping the image upload.overwrite = false goes along with previous option: returns existing image instead of overwriting it

goes along with previous option: returns existing image instead of overwriting it upload.folder = "my-blog" allows to upload all your images into a specific directory instead of Cloudinary media library root

allows to upload all your images into a specific directory instead of Cloudinary media library root upload.tags = ["blog", "photography"] if you want to add some taxonomy to your uploaded images

if you want to add some taxonomy to your uploaded images fetch.quality = "auto" equals auto:good (see doc)

equals (see doc) fetch.secure = false set to true if you want to serve images over SSL (not recommended for performances)

set to true if you want to serve images over SSL (not recommended for performances) fetch.cdn_subdomain = true to really use the benefit of Cloudinary CDN

❤️ Don't forget to checkout the plugins!

Development

Run yarn install without the --production flag.

Runs the tests and generate coverage:

yarn coverage

Runs the linter:

yarn eslint

To enable debug logs, set the following environment variable:

DEBUG =ghost-storage-cloudinary:*

Many thanks to @mmornati, @sethbrasile and all other contributors for their work. In the continuation of this project, don't hesitate to fork, contribute and add more features.