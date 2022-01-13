openbase logo
gsc

ghost-storage-cloudinary

by Joris Berthelot
2.1.5 (see all)

🚀 A fully-featured and deeply tested Cloudinary Ghost storage adapter

Popularity

Downloads/wk

262

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ghost Storage Cloudinary

npm version Build Status Maintainability Test Coverage Known Vulnerabilities

A fully featured and deeply tested Cloudinary Ghost storage adapter.

Features

  • Up to date with latest Ghost versions 🚀
  • Latest Cloudinary NodeJS SDK
  • Image upload, existence check & deletion (when Ghost will support it)
  • Ability to upload in dated sub-directories (alike first Ghost default Local storage adapter YYYY/MM)
  • Ability to upload images into a specific directory
  • Ability to tag images
  • Cool plugins!

Installation

Install from Yarn

  • Go into Ghost root directory
  • Download the adapter:
$ yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary
$ mv node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary
  • Done, go configure

Install on Docker

Here's an example of using this adapter with a containerized Ghost:

FROM ghost:4-alpine as cloudinary
WORKDIR $GHOST_INSTALL/current
RUN su-exec node yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary

FROM ghost:4-alpine
COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules
COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary
RUN set -ex; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.active ghost-storage-cloudinary; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.use_filename true; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.unique_filename false; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.overwrite false; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.quality auto; \
    su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.cdn_subdomain true;

Here, we use the Ghost CLI to set some pre-defined values.

Configuration

Check out configuration.json.dist for a complete example.

  • Ensure to disable Ghost Image Optimisation
  • The optional useDatedFolder = false to upload images in dated sub-directories (alike default Ghost Local storage adapter)
  • The auth property is optional if you use the CLOUDINARY_URL environment variable authentification method
  • The optional upload property contains Cloudinary API upload options
  • The optional fetch property contains Cloudinary API image transformation options
  • upload.use_filename = true in order use the original image name
  • upload.unique_filename = false unlikely Ghost local storage adapter which auto-dedup an existing file name, Cloudinary will return the existing image URL instead of deduping the image
  • upload.overwrite = false goes along with previous option: returns existing image instead of overwriting it
  • upload.folder = "my-blog" allows to upload all your images into a specific directory instead of Cloudinary media library root
  • upload.tags = ["blog", "photography"] if you want to add some taxonomy to your uploaded images
  • fetch.quality = "auto" equals auto:good (see doc)
  • fetch.secure = false set to true if you want to serve images over SSL (not recommended for performances)
  • fetch.cdn_subdomain = true to really use the benefit of Cloudinary CDN

❤️ Don't forget to checkout the plugins!

Development

Run yarn install without the --production flag.

Runs the tests and generate coverage:

$ yarn coverage

Runs the linter:

$ yarn eslint

To enable debug logs, set the following environment variable:

DEBUG=ghost-storage-cloudinary:*

Many thanks to @mmornati, @sethbrasile and all other contributors for their work. In the continuation of this project, don't hesitate to fork, contribute and add more features.

