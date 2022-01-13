A fully featured and deeply tested Cloudinary Ghost storage adapter.
YYYY/MM)
$ yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary
$ mv node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary
Here's an example of using this adapter with a containerized Ghost:
FROM ghost:4-alpine as cloudinary
WORKDIR $GHOST_INSTALL/current
RUN su-exec node yarn add ghost-storage-cloudinary
FROM ghost:4-alpine
COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules
COPY --chown=node:node --from=cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/node_modules/ghost-storage-cloudinary $GHOST_INSTALL/current/content/adapters/storage/ghost-storage-cloudinary
RUN set -ex; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.active ghost-storage-cloudinary; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.use_filename true; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.unique_filename false; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.upload.overwrite false; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.quality auto; \
su-exec node ghost config storage.ghost-storage-cloudinary.fetch.cdn_subdomain true;
Here, we use the Ghost CLI to set some pre-defined values.
Check out configuration.json.dist for a complete example.
useDatedFolder = false to upload images in dated sub-directories (alike default Ghost Local storage adapter)
auth property is optional if you use the
CLOUDINARY_URL environment variable authentification method
upload property contains Cloudinary API upload options
fetch property contains Cloudinary API image transformation options
upload.use_filename = true in order use the original image name
upload.unique_filename = false unlikely Ghost local storage adapter which auto-dedup an existing file name, Cloudinary will return the existing image URL instead of deduping the image
upload.overwrite = false goes along with previous option: returns existing image instead of overwriting it
upload.folder = "my-blog" allows to upload all your images into a specific directory instead of Cloudinary media library root
upload.tags = ["blog", "photography"] if you want to add some taxonomy to your uploaded images
fetch.quality = "auto" equals
auto:good (see doc)
fetch.secure = false set to true if you want to serve images over SSL (not recommended for performances)
fetch.cdn_subdomain = true to really use the benefit of Cloudinary CDN
❤️ Don't forget to checkout the plugins!
Run
yarn install without the
--production flag.
Runs the tests and generate coverage:
$ yarn coverage
Runs the linter:
$ yarn eslint
To enable debug logs, set the following environment variable:
DEBUG=ghost-storage-cloudinary:*
Many thanks to @mmornati, @sethbrasile and all other contributors for their work. In the continuation of this project, don't hesitate to fork, contribute and add more features.