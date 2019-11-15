A simple but powerful search library for Ghost Blogging Platform.

Setup

Step 1 - Setup Content API Client Library

Get the latest version of Ghost Content API Client Library from unpkg.com.

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/@tryghost/content-api@{version}/umd/content-api.min.js" > </ script >

Add the script before the {{ghost_foot}} tag. This will, most likely, be in default.hbs .

Step 2 - Setup ghost-search

Open your theme directory and navigate to assets subdirectory. \ Create a directory called js , if there isn't already one in there, and add the minified version of ghost-search in it. \ Open default.hbs that is located at the root of your theme. \ At the bottom of this file you should see {{ghost_foot}} . \ Add the following code above it (after the content-api script at Step 1) and save it:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = " {{asset "js/ghost-search.min.js" }} "> </ script >

Add the following code, in a .hbs file, where you want to show the search input:

< input id = "ghost-search-field" >

Add the following code, in a .hbs file, where you want to show the search results:

< div id = "ghost-search-results" > </ div >

You will need to initialize ghost-search to make the search functional. \ Add the following js code after you included ghost-search.min.js :

<script> let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ key : '22444f78447824223cefc48062' , url : 'https://demo.ghost.io' , }) < /script>

Step 3 - Setup a Custom integration

Go in your Ghost's dashboard -> Integrations -> Add custom integration \ Set a name: Haunted Themes Search \ Get the Content API Key and replace the demo key with this one. More details. \ Get the admin domain. This will be different in some cases. More details.

Use ghost-search from CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ghost-search@1.0.1/dist/ghost-search.min.js" > </ script >

npm

npm install ghost-search

Live Examples

Default Options

{ host : '' , key : '' , version : 'v2' , input : '#ghost-search-field' , results : '#ghost-search-results' , button : '' , development : false , defaultValue : '' , template : function ( result ) { let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ); return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.title + '</a>' ; }, trigger : 'focus' , options : { keys : [ 'title' ], limit : 100 , threshold : -3500 , allowTypo : false }, api : { resource : 'posts' , parameters : { limit : 'all' , fields : [ 'title' , 'slug' ], filter : '' , include : '' , order : '' , formats : '' , }, }, on : { beforeDisplay : function ( ) {}, afterDisplay : function ( results ) {}, beforeFetch : function ( ) {}, afterFetch : function ( ) {} } }

Options

url

The url that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.

key

The key that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.

version

The version that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.

Default value: 'v3'

input

The ID of the input field that will be transformed into search filter. \ You can set your own id if you want like this:

< input id = "my-custom-input" >

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ input : '#my-custom-input' }) </ script >

Default value: '#ghost-search-field'

results

The ID of the element that will be transformed into search results. \ You can set your own id if you want like this:

< div id = "my-custom-results" > </ div >

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ results : '#my-custom-results' }) </ script >

Default value: '#ghost-search-results'

button

The ID of the element that will trigger the search results after it's clicked. \ By default, the button parameter is empty because ghost-search displays the results when you write in the input. \ To make this work you need to add the input and the button in a form element:

< form > < input id = "my-custom-input" > < input type = "submit" id = "my-custom-button" > </ form > < div id = "my-custom-results" > </ div >

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ input : '#my-custom-input' , results : '#my-custom-results' , button : '#my-custom-button' }) </ script >

Default value: ''

defaultValue

A parameter that will set a default value for the input and performs the search.

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ defaultValue : 'ghost' }) </ script >

Default value: ''

template

The template that will be used to render individual items in the search result. \ The method has a parameter result that stores all the data that you can use inside the method.

Make the results a list and wrap each result with <li> :

< div id = "my-custom-input" > </ div > < ul id = "my-custom-results" > </ ul >

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ input : '#my-custom-input' , results : '#my-custom-results' , template : function ( result ) { let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ); return '<li><a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a></li>' ; } }) </ script >

Set url with sub-path:

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ input : '#my-custom-input' , results : '#my-custom-results' , template : function ( result ) { let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ) + '/sub-path/' ; return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a>' ; } }) </ script >

Default value:

function ( result ) { let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ); return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a>' ; }

trigger

Tells the script when to fetch the collection of data. The default value is focus , that means when a user clicks the input, all the data is fetched. \ You can also use load . This will fetch the data when the page loads.

load might create a DDOS effect because it loads all the data every time a page loads. Use carefully.

Default value: 'focus'

options

ghost-search is using fuzzysort as an algorithm for search. The option parameter supports all the options from fuzzysort. By default, ghost-search is showing the first 10 results and searches only based on title.

Let's try another example that will show the first 3 results and searches both title and the content of a collection:

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ options : { keys : [ 'title' , 'plaintext' ], limit : 3 , }, api : { resource : 'posts' , parameters : { fields : [ 'title' , 'slug' , 'plaintext' ], formats : 'plaintext' , }, }, }) </ script >

Default value:

{ keys : [ 'title' ], limit : 10 , threshold : -3500 , allowTypo : false }

api

The api parameter is an object that supports most of the resources and parameters by Content API.

Resources: posts, tags, authors \ Parameters: fields, filter, include, order, formats, limit

Examples:

Search through tags:

< script type = "text/javascript" > let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ options : { keys : [ 'name' , ], }, api : { resource : 'tags' , parameters : { fields : [ 'name' , 'slug' ], }, }, template : function ( result ) { let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ) + '/tag' ; return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.name + '</a>' ; }, }) </ script >

Search through a custom collection:

Let's say we have a routes.yaml like this:

routes: collections: /themes/: permalink: /themes/{slug}/ filter: tag:themes data: tag.themes /: permalink: /{slug}/ filter: tag:-themes template: - index taxonomies: tag: /tag/{slug}/ author: /author/{slug}/

/themes/ is a collection that will show posts with tag themes . A post like this will have the url example.com/themes/post-slug .

Our ghost-search will become:

let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ options : { keys : [ 'title' , ], }, api : { resource : 'posts' , parameters : { fields : [ 'title' , 'slug' ], filter : 'tags:[themes]' , include : 'tags' }, }, template : function ( result ) { let collection = 'themes' ; let url = [location.protocol, '//' , location.host].join( '' ) + '/' + collection; return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.title + '</a>' ; }, })

on

This parameter has 4 methods in it: beforeDisplay , afterDisplay , beforeFetch , afterFetch . \ afterDisplay and afterFetch have a parameter results that contains the results fetched. \ They are useful to do things before results are visible to users.

Example:

let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({ on : { beforeFetch : function ( ) { console .log( 'Loading appears' ); }, afterFetch : function ( results ) { console .log( 'Loading disappears' ); } } })

Contributing

All changes should be committed to src/ files only.

Known Issues

DDOS effect when trigger is set to load . If you have a lot of posts and set trigger to load you might get a DDOS effect because you are loading all the post everything a page loads. It would be better to just set trigger to focus .

Changelog

1.1.0 - 15 Nov 2019

Migrated to Ghost v3

1.0.1 - 28 Jan 2019

Editable limit parameter. 5

1.0.0 - 21 Jan 2019

Public API (deprecated) will not work anymore. The library is accessing Content API.

0.1.1 - 29 Nov 2018

Added defaultValue parameter.

0.1.0 - 17 Sep 2018

Initial release

Thank You

ghost-search is using as a search algorithm fuzzysort. \ Thank you farzher for creating fuzzysort, a simple and usable search library.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2019 Haunted Themes - Released under the MIT license. \ Ghost is a trademark of The Ghost Foundation