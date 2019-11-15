A simple but powerful search library for Ghost Blogging Platform.
Get the latest version of Ghost Content API Client Library from unpkg.com.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@tryghost/content-api@{version}/umd/content-api.min.js"></script>
Add the script before the
{{ghost_foot}} tag. This will, most likely, be in
default.hbs.
Open your theme directory and navigate to
assets subdirectory. \
Create a directory called
js, if there isn't already one in there, and add the minified version of
ghost-search in it. \
Open
default.hbs that is located at the root of your theme. \
At the bottom of this file you should see
{{ghost_foot}}. \
Add the following code above it (after the content-api script at Step 1) and save it:
<script type="text/javascript" src="{{asset "js/ghost-search.min.js"}}"></script>
Add the following code, in a
.hbs file, where you want to show the search input:
<input id="ghost-search-field">
Add the following code, in a
.hbs file, where you want to show the search results:
<div id="ghost-search-results"></div>
You will need to initialize
ghost-search to make the search functional. \
Add the following js code after you included
ghost-search.min.js:
<script>
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
key: '22444f78447824223cefc48062', // This is just a demo key. Replace the key with a real one. See Step 3.
url: 'https://demo.ghost.io', // This is just a demo host. Replace the demo url with a real one. See Step 3.
})
</script>
Go in your Ghost's dashboard -> Integrations -> Add custom integration \ Set a name: Haunted Themes Search \ Get the Content API Key and replace the demo key with this one. More details. \ Get the admin domain. This will be different in some cases. More details.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ghost-search@1.0.1/dist/ghost-search.min.js"></script>
npm install ghost-search
Set a basic search \ Display a message if there are no posts found \ Search only through tags \ Search posts from a custom collection \ Search posts that are published after 01 Jan 2018 \ Search through the title and content of posts \ Get the results when a button is clicked \ Get proper results when your Ghost is on a sub-path \ Set multiple instances of ghost-search on the same page \ Add a loading icon when you have a lot of posts \ Limit the results displayed
{
host: '',
key: '',
version: 'v2',
input: '#ghost-search-field',
results: '#ghost-search-results',
button: '',
development: false,
defaultValue: '',
template: function(result) {
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('');
return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.title + '</a>';
},
trigger: 'focus',
options: {
keys: [
'title'
],
limit: 100,
threshold: -3500,
allowTypo: false
},
api: {
resource: 'posts',
parameters: {
limit: 'all',
fields: ['title', 'slug'],
filter: '',
include: '',
order: '',
formats: '',
},
},
on: {
beforeDisplay: function(){},
afterDisplay: function(results){},
beforeFetch: function(){},
afterFetch: function(){}
}
}
The url that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.
The key that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.
The version that needs to be set in order for Content API to properly authenticate. More details.
Default value:
'v3'
The ID of the input field that will be transformed into search filter. \ You can set your own id if you want like this:
<input id="my-custom-input">
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
input: '#my-custom-input'
})
</script>
Default value:
'#ghost-search-field'
The ID of the element that will be transformed into search results. \ You can set your own id if you want like this:
<div id="my-custom-results"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
results: '#my-custom-results'
})
</script>
Default value:
'#ghost-search-results'
The ID of the element that will trigger the search results after it's clicked. \
By default, the button parameter is empty because
ghost-search displays the results when you write in the input. \
To make this work you need to add the input and the button in a
form element:
<form>
<input id="my-custom-input">
<input type="submit" id="my-custom-button">
</form>
<div id="my-custom-results"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
input: '#my-custom-input',
results: '#my-custom-results',
button: '#my-custom-button'
})
</script>
Default value:
''
A parameter that will set a default value for the input and performs the search.
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
defaultValue: 'ghost'
})
</script>
Default value:
''
The template that will be used to render individual items in the search result. \
The method has a parameter
result that stores all the data that you can use inside the method.
Make the results a list and wrap each result with
<li>:
<div id="my-custom-input"></div>
<ul id="my-custom-results"></ul>
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
input: '#my-custom-input',
results: '#my-custom-results',
template: function(result) {
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('');
return '<li><a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a></li>';
}
})
</script>
Set url with sub-path:
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
input: '#my-custom-input',
results: '#my-custom-results',
template: function(result) {
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('') + '/sub-path/';
return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a>';
}
})
</script>
Default value:
function(result) {
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('');
return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '">' + result.title + '</a>';
}
Tells the script when to fetch the collection of data. The default value is
focus, that means when a user clicks the input, all the data is fetched. \
You can also use
load. This will fetch the data when the page loads.
load might create a DDOS effect because it loads all the data every time a page loads. Use carefully.
Default value:
'focus'
ghost-search is using
fuzzysort as an algorithm for search. The
option parameter supports all the options from fuzzysort.
By default,
ghost-search is showing the first 10 results and searches only based on title.
Let's try another example that will show the first 3 results and searches both title and the content of a collection:
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
options: {
keys: [
'title',
'plaintext'
],
limit: 3,
},
api: {
resource: 'posts',
parameters: {
fields: ['title', 'slug', 'plaintext'],
formats: 'plaintext',
},
},
})
</script>
Default value:
{
keys: [
'title'
],
limit: 10,
threshold: -3500,
allowTypo: false
}
The api parameter is an object that supports most of the resources and parameters by Content API.
Resources: posts, tags, authors \ Parameters: fields, filter, include, order, formats, limit
Examples:
Search through tags:
<script type="text/javascript">
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
options: {
keys: [
'name',
],
},
api: {
resource: 'tags',
parameters: {
fields: ['name', 'slug'],
},
},
template: function(result) {
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('') + '/tag';
return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.name + '</a>';
},
})
</script>
Search through a custom collection:
Let's say we have a
routes.yaml like this:
routes:
collections:
/themes/:
permalink: /themes/{slug}/
filter: tag:themes
data: tag.themes
/:
permalink: /{slug}/
filter: tag:-themes
template:
- index
taxonomies:
tag: /tag/{slug}/
author: /author/{slug}/
/themes/ is a collection that will show posts with tag
themes. A post like this will have the url
example.com/themes/post-slug.
Our
ghost-search will become:
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
options: {
keys: [
'title',
],
},
api: {
resource: 'posts',
parameters: {
fields: ['title', 'slug'],
filter: 'tags:[themes]',
include: 'tags'
},
},
template: function(result) {
let collection = 'themes';
let url = [location.protocol, '//', location.host].join('') + '/' + collection;
return '<a href="' + url + '/' + result.slug + '/">' + result.title + '</a>';
},
})
This parameter has 4 methods in it:
beforeDisplay,
afterDisplay,
beforeFetch,
afterFetch. \
afterDisplay and
afterFetch have a parameter
results that contains the results fetched. \
They are useful to do things before results are visible to users.
Example:
let ghostSearch = new GhostSearch({
on: {
beforeFetch: function(){
// Create a div that has a spinning icon
console.log('Loading appears');
},
afterFetch: function(results){
// Remove the spinning icon
console.log('Loading disappears');
}
}
})
All changes should be committed to
src/ files only.
trigger is set to
load.
If you have a lot of posts and set
trigger to
load you might get a DDOS effect because you are loading all the post everything a page loads. It would be better to just set
trigger to
focus.
defaultValue parameter.
ghost-search is using as a search algorithm fuzzysort. \ Thank you farzher for creating fuzzysort, a simple and usable search library.
Copyright (c) 2019 Haunted Themes - Released under the MIT license. \ Ghost is a trademark of The Ghost Foundation