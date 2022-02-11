openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ghost

by TryGhost
4.27.2 (see all)

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

39.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

461

Package

Dependencies

121

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Full-Stack Framework, Node.js Blogging, Node.js Content Management System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/598
Read All Reviews
ricardov03
gauravagrwal
AhmeeedMostafa

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge

Readme

Ghost

Ghost.org | Features | Showcase | Forum | Docs | Contributing | Twitter

Downloads Latest release Build status Contributors

Love open source? We're hiring Node.js Engineers to work on Ghost full-time

 

Fiercely independent, professional publishing. Ghost is the most popular open source, headless Node.js CMS which already works with all the tools you know and love.

Ghost(Pro)

The easiest way to get a production instance deployed is with our official Ghost(Pro) managed service. It takes about 2 minutes to launch a new site with worldwide CDN, backups, security and maintenance all done for you.

For most people this ends up being the best value option cause of how much time it saves — and 100% of revenue goes to the Ghost Foundation; funding the maintenance and further development of the project itself. So you’ll be supporting open source software and getting a great service!

If you prefer to run on your own infrastructure, we also offer official 1-off installs and managed support and maintenance plans via Ghost(Valet) - which can save a substantial amount of developer time and resources.

 

Quickstart Install

If you want to run your own instance of Ghost, in most cases the best way is to use our CLI tool

npm install ghost-cli -g

 

Then, if installing locally add the local flag to get up and running in under a minute - Local install docs

ghost install local

 

or on a server run the full install, including automatic SSL setup using LetsEncrypt - Production install docs

ghost install

 

Check out our official documentation for more information about our recommended hosting stack & properly upgrading Ghost, plus everything you need to develop your own Ghost themes or work with our API.

Contributors & Advanced Developers

For anyone wishing to contribute to Ghost or to hack/customize core files we recommend following our full development setup guides: Contributor Guide | Developer Setup | Admin Client Dev Guide

 

Ghost Sponsors

We'd like to extend big thanks to our sponsors and partners who make Ghost possible. If you're interested in sponsoring Ghost and supporting the project, please check out our profile on GitHub Sponsors ❤️

DigitalOcean | Fastly

 

Getting Help

You can find answers to a huge variety of questions, along with a large community of helpful developers over on the Ghost forum - replies are generally very quick. Ghost(Pro) customers also have access to 24/7 email support.

To stay up to date with all the latest news and product updates, make sure you subscribe to our blog — or you can always follow us on Twitter, if you prefer your updates bite-sized and facetious. 🎷🐢

 

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license. Ghost and the Ghost Logo are trademarks of Ghost Foundation Ltd. Please see our trademark policy for info on acceptable usage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use3
Performant2
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Do you like to write, blog, and use functionalities very similar to Medium but you don't want WordPress and you love Open Source? Well, this is what's you need. Ghost is by far one of the best blogging platforms out there. It's ready to use out of the box and you can install it almost immediately with one click on any web hosting provider that exists nowadays. I personally use this platform for Business and Personal Blogging. You can check my blog here: https://myblog.ricardovargas.me. I'm writing how to install several blogs on the same server in case you need it :)

0
Gaurav AgrawalIndia10 Ratings10 Reviews
Software Engineer | Tech Enthusiast
5 months ago

I found this one as the alternative for Medium since then I really liked Ghost. I have been using it for blogs. It got a lot of integrations which are really great.

0
Ahmed KhallafCairo, Egypt38 Ratings108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 21, 2020
Great Documentation

Very useful framework for CMS management as it is customized and gives different options despite the use maybe sometimes would be complex but it's still fine!

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Devang PradhanIndia8 Ratings0 Reviews
25 days ago

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
feathersA framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
socketclusterHighly scalable realtime framework
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
met
meteorInstall Meteor
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
7Performant
nrg
@ianwalter/nrgA batteries-included web framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
171
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

Free tutorials for Ghost » Become a Webmaster— FastComet
www.fastcomet.com3 years agoFree tutorials for Ghost » Become a Webmaster— FastCometDon’t know how to install and configure Ghost? We made you a ➨ step-by-step tutorial for 🔥 free 🔥! Read now and enjoy your amazing blog!
Ghost Docs
ghost.orgGhost DocsEverything you need to know about working with the Ghost professional publishing platform.
Ghost CMS Demo: A (Half) Headless Tutorial + Live Example
snipcart.com5 months agoGhost CMS Demo: A (Half) Headless Tutorial + Live ExampleOur Ghost demo shows you how to use Ghost’s headless features to build a weekly newsletter so your readers will get the freshest content. Checkout the tutorial!
Ghost tutorials, questions, and resources | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.comGhost tutorials, questions, and resources | DigitalOceanGhost is an open-source blogging platform where users can build a range of blogs and websites. Its popularity stems from its speed, clarity of use, and engag…