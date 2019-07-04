ghooks

Simple git hooks

Installation

npm install ghooks --save-dev

It is not advised to install ghooks as a production dependency, as it will install git hooks in your production environment as well. Please install it under the devDependencies section of your package.json .

Please also note, that it is absolutely not advised to install ghooks globally. To work as expected, make it a development dependency of your project(s).

Setup

Add a config.ghooks entry in your package.json and simply specify which git hooks you want and their corresponding commands, like the following:

{ … "config" : { "ghooks" : { "pre-commit" : "gulp lint" , "commit-msg" : "validate-commit-msg" , "pre-push" : "make test" , "post-merge" : "npm install" , "post-rewrite" : "npm install" , … } } … }

Note: The hooks' working directory is relative to the git root (where you have your .git directory). This means that if your package.json is in a subdirectory of your git repository, you'll need to cd into the directory before running any npm scripts. E.g.:

"pre-commit" : "cd path/to/folder && npm run test"

One of the last things you want is to raise the barrier to contributing to your open source project. So Andreas Windt developed the opt-cli package to allow you to turn your hooks into opt-in/out scripts. See this project's package.json for an example of how to do that.

All documented hooks are available

applypatch-msg

pre-applypatch

post-applypatch

pre-commit

prepare-commit-msg

commit-msg

post-commit

pre-rebase

post-checkout

post-merge

pre-push

pre-receive

update

post-receive

post-update

pre-auto-gc

post-rewrite

Common Issues

Credits

This module is heavily inspired by @nlf's precommit-hook

Contributors

Huge thanks to everyone listed here!

License

This software is licensed under the MIT license