Now you can run tests written in gherkin using jest.

Usage

First, install:

$ yarn add

Then, add to your jest config:

"transform" : { "^.+\\.feature$" : "gherkin-jest" }, "setupFiles" : [ "<rootDir>/test/support" ], "testMatch" : [ "**/*.test.ts" , "**/*.feature" ], "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "js" , "jsx" , "ts" , "tsx" , "feature" ],

Define your steps in the setup file:

const { cucumber } = require ( 'gherkin-jest' ); cucumber.defineCreateWorld( () => { return { a : null , b : null , answer : null } }) cucumber.defineRule( 'I have numbers {int} and {int}' , (world, a, b) => { world.a = a; world.b = b; }); cucumber.defineRule( 'I add them' , (world) => { world.answer = world.a + world.b; }); cucumber.defineRule( 'I get {int}' , (world, answer) => { expect(world.answer).toBe(answer); });

Write a test:

Feature : using feature files in jest As a developer I want to write tests in cucumber So that the business can understand my tests Scenario : a simple arithmetic test Given I have numbers 3 and 4 When I add them Then I get 7

More documentation

This package just wraps the stucumber package to make a Jest transformer. More details on the flavour of Gherkin used and how to set up supporting code can be found in that package's documentation.