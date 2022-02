Sivasankaramalan Gunasekarasivam ● Bangalore ● 22 Rating s ● 27 Review s ● SDET - Mobile Applications (iOS and Android). Expertise in Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, BDD, Cucumber, Rest Assured, JS, K6.

December 14, 2020

Easy to Use

Gherkin uses a set of special keywords to give structure and meaning to executable specifications. Each keyword is translated into many spoken languages