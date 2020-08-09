$ ghcal

See the GitHub contributions calendar of a user in the command line.

If you want to track all your git commits (even if you don't push them anywhere), you should check out the git-stats project.

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

npm install --global ghcal yarn global add ghcal

Then, run ghcal --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ ghcal --help Usage: ghcal [options] Options: - u, --username <username> The GitHub username. If you 're using CLI GitHub, by default it will be your username. - c, --cookie <cookie> Your GitHub cookie. Useful to get private stats. - s, --since <date> Optional start date. - e, --until <date> Optional end date. - n, --no-ansi Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles. - l, --light Enables the light theme. - h, --help Displays this help. - v, --version Displays version information. Examples: ghcal -u ionicabizau ghcal -u ionicabizau --light ghcal -u ionicabizau --no-ansi ghcal -u ionicabizau -s '1 January 2015' # All the commits from 1 January 2015 to now ghcal -u ionicabizau -s '1 January 2015' -e '1 March 2015' # Select a time range Note that only the last year statistics are available. Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/ghcal

Usage

Default behavior

If you are already using cli-github , then your GitHub username is kept into ~/.github-config.json and ghcal will use it if you don't pass another username: ghcal will be the same with ghcal -u <your-username> .

ghcal

Passing the username

Using the -u (or --username ) option, you can specify the GitHub username:

$ ghcal -u izuzak

Themes

If you pass the --light option, then the light theme will be activated (the default theme is dark).

$ ghcal jlord --light

No ANSI styles

The --no-ansi option disables any colors in the output. Unicode characters, without colors will be used.

$ ghcal pengwynn --no-ansi

📋 Example

Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use npm install ghcal (or yarn add ghcal ):

var GhCal = require ( "ghcal" ); GhCal( "ionicabizau" , function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); });

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

github-stats

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău