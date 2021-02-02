openbase logo
gha

ghat

by Federico Brigante
0.14.0 (see all)

🛕 Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

252

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🛕 ghat

Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories

On first run, ghat will copy a workflow from another GitHub repo. Successive runs will update the existing workflows and preserve the env variables.

  1. Write workflows once, use them in any repository
  2. Update your workflows without copy-pasting YAML
  3. Preserve local env variables
  4. Customize workflows before importing them

The good parts:

  • ghat does not run every time on your CI
  • ghat doesn't have to be a dependency of your project
  • ghat is node-based, but can install any type of workflows
  • Workflow changes need to be committed by the user, so you don't have to worry about it suddenly breaking "because of a dependency"

Requirements:

Usage

ghat uses degit to fetch any repository or specific YAML file/folder within it. Below you can find some examples using the workflows in fregante/ghatemplates.

$ ghat --help

  Description
    Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories

  Usage
    $ ghat <source> [options]

  Options
    --exclude        Any part of the YAML file to be removed (can be repeated)
    --set            Value to add (can be repeated). The value is interpreted as YAML/JSON. Writing JSON on the CLI is tricky, so you might want to wrap the whole flag value
    -v, --version    Displays current version
    -h, --help       Displays this message

  Examples
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --exclude jobs.Build --exclude jobs.Test
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --set on=push
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --set 'jobs.Test.container=node:12.15'
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node-multi --set jobs.build.strategy.matrix.node-version=\[8.x,10.x\]
    $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/build.yml

Fetch repo

If you provide a user/repo address, ghat will fetch the repository and look for *.yml/*.yaml files at the top level. If none are found, it will assume you want to copy the repo’s active workflows from .github/workflows

npx ghat fregante/ghat
# Copies *.yml OR .github/workflows/*.yml

Fetch whole folder

npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node
# Copies node/*.yml into the local .github/workflows. It's NOT recursive

Fetch specific file

npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/ci.yml
# Copies node/ci.yml into the local .github/workflows/ci.yml

Customization

Exclude properties

You can exclude any property from the template by using the --exclude <path> flag, multiple times.

  • path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.
--exclude on.schedule

Set properties

You can set/overwrite any value with the --set <path>=<value> flag, multiple times.

  • path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.
  • value is a YAML/JSON value passed directly to the YAML parser.

Note: writing JSON on the command line is a little tricky, so if you're running into errors, try wrapping the whole flag value into a string, for example:

--set 'on.schedule=[{"cron": "42 17 * * 4"}]'

env object

When you fetch a workflow that already exists locally, the local file will be overridden, except for the top-level env object. For example:

Local file

env:
  ADJECTIVE: cool

# DO NOT EDIT BELOW - use `npx ghat fregante/workflows/demo`

jobs:
  test:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - run: echo My workflow is $ADJECTIVE

Template file

env:
  ADJECTIVE: the default

jobs:
  test:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated

Updated local file

Only the top-level env will be preserved, the rest will be updated.

env:
  ADJECTIVE: cool

# DO NOT EDIT BELOW - use `npx ghat fregante/workflows/demo`

jobs:
  test:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated

What’s ghat?

GitHub Actions Templating

I won’t pretend to know exactly what a Ghat is, but you should know check them out, they’re beautiful. 🇮🇳

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

