Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories

On first run, ghat will copy a workflow from another GitHub repo. Successive runs will update the existing workflows and preserve the env variables.

Write workflows once, use them in any repository Update your workflows without copy-pasting YAML Preserve local env variables Customize workflows before importing them

The good parts:

ghat does not run every time on your CI

ghat doesn't have to be a dependency of your project

ghat is node-based, but can install any type of workflows

Workflow changes need to be committed by the user, so you don't have to worry about it suddenly breaking "because of a dependency"

Requirements:

git

npm or yarn (you can use npx ghat ... or yarn dlx ghat ... to run it without installing it)

a writable ~/.degit cache folder as required by degit

Usage

ghat uses degit to fetch any repository or specific YAML file/folder within it. Below you can find some examples using the workflows in fregante/ghatemplates.

$ ghat -- help Description Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories Usage $ ghat < source > [options] Options --exclude Any part of the YAML file to be removed (can be repeated) -- set Value to add (can be repeated). The value is interpreted as YAML/JSON. Writing JSON on the CLI is tricky, so you might want to wrap the whole flag value -v, --version Displays current version -h, -- help Displays this message Examples $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --exclude jobs.Build --exclude jobs.Test $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node -- set on=push $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node -- set 'jobs.Test.container=node:12.15' $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node-multi -- set jobs.build.strategy.matrix.node-version=\[8.x,10.x\] $ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/build.yml

Fetch repo

If you provide a user/repo address, ghat will fetch the repository and look for *.yml / *.yaml files at the top level. If none are found, it will assume you want to copy the repo’s active workflows from .github/workflows

npx ghat fregante/ghat

Fetch whole folder

npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node

Fetch specific file

npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/ci.yml

Customization

Exclude properties

You can exclude any property from the template by using the --exclude <path> flag, multiple times.

path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.

--exclude on.schedule

Set properties

You can set/overwrite any value with the --set <path>=<value> flag, multiple times.

path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.

is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation. value is a YAML/JSON value passed directly to the YAML parser.

Note: writing JSON on the command line is a little tricky, so if you're running into errors, try wrapping the whole flag value into a string, for example:

-- set 'on.schedule=[{"cron": "42 17 * * 4"}]'

env object

When you fetch a workflow that already exists locally, the local file will be overridden, except for the top-level env object. For example:

Local file

env: ADJECTIVE: cool jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - run: echo My workflow is $ADJECTIVE

Template file

env: ADJECTIVE: the default jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated

Only the top-level env will be preserved, the rest will be updated.

env: ADJECTIVE: cool jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated

GitHub Actions Templating

I won't pretend to know exactly what a Ghat is, but you should know check them out, they're beautiful. 🇮🇳

