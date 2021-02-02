Reuse GitHub Actions workflows across repositories
On first run,
ghat will copy a workflow from another GitHub repo. Successive runs will update the existing workflows and preserve the
env variables.
env variables
The good parts:
ghat does not run every time on your CI
ghat doesn't have to be a dependency of your project
ghat is node-based, but can install any type of workflows
Requirements:
npx ghat ... or
yarn dlx ghat ... to run it without installing it)
~/.degit cache folder as required by degit
ghat uses degit to fetch any repository or specific YAML file/folder within it. Below you can find some examples using the workflows in fregante/ghatemplates.
$ ghat --help
Usage
$ ghat <source> [options]
Options
--exclude Any part of the YAML file to be removed (can be repeated)
--set Value to add (can be repeated). The value is interpreted as YAML/JSON. Writing JSON on the CLI is tricky, so you might want to wrap the whole flag value
-v, --version Displays current version
-h, --help Displays this message
Examples
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --exclude jobs.Build --exclude jobs.Test
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --set on=push
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node --set 'jobs.Test.container=node:12.15'
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node-multi --set jobs.build.strategy.matrix.node-version=\[8.x,10.x\]
$ ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/build.yml
If you provide a
user/repo address,
ghat will fetch the repository and look for
*.yml/
*.yaml files at the top level. If none are found, it will assume you want to copy the repo’s active workflows from
.github/workflows
npx ghat fregante/ghat
# Copies *.yml OR .github/workflows/*.yml
npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node
# Copies node/*.yml into the local .github/workflows. It's NOT recursive
npx ghat fregante/ghatemplates/node/ci.yml
# Copies node/ci.yml into the local .github/workflows/ci.yml
You can exclude any property from the template by using the
--exclude <path> flag, multiple times.
path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.
--exclude on.schedule
You can set/overwrite any value with the
--set <path>=<value> flag, multiple times.
path is parsed by dot-prop, so refer to its documentation.
value is a YAML/JSON value passed directly to the YAML parser.
Note: writing JSON on the command line is a little tricky, so if you're running into errors, try wrapping the whole flag value into a string, for example:
--set 'on.schedule=[{"cron": "42 17 * * 4"}]'
env object
When you fetch a workflow that already exists locally, the local file will be overridden, except for the top-level
env object. For example:
env:
ADJECTIVE: cool
# DO NOT EDIT BELOW - use `npx ghat fregante/workflows/demo`
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- run: echo My workflow is $ADJECTIVE
env:
ADJECTIVE: the default
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated
Only the top-level
env will be preserved, the rest will be updated.
env:
ADJECTIVE: cool
# DO NOT EDIT BELOW - use `npx ghat fregante/workflows/demo`
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- run: echo This new workflow is "$ADJECTIVE" since it was updated
GitHub Actions Templating
I won’t pretend to know exactly what a Ghat is, but you should know check them out, they’re beautiful. 🇮🇳
MIT © Federico Brigante