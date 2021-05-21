openbase logo
gh-release-assets

by hypermodules
2.0.0 (see all)

Upload assets to a GitHub release

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gh-release-assets

npm travis

Upload assets to a GitHub release. Based on the awesome work of @remixz as part of publish-release.

Install

npm install gh-release-assets

Usage

Pass in the upload url and an array of local files you'd like to upload. If you want to specify a new name for the file once it is uploaded, use an object with a name and path keys.

var ghReleaseAssets = require('gh-release-assets')

ghReleaseAssets({
  url: 'https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1197692/assets{?name}',
  token: [MY_GITHUB_TOKEN],
  assets: [
    '/path/to/foo.txt',
    '/path/to/bar.zip',
    {
      name: 'baz.txt',
      path: '/path/to/baz.txt'
    }
  ]
}, function (err, assets) {
  console.log(assets)
})

GitHub returns the upload url in the correct format after you create a release as upload_url. You can also get the upload url from the releases endpoint like:

curl -i https://api.github.com/repos/:owner/:repo/releases

You can also use a username/password instead of a token by passing an auth object:

var ghReleaseAssets = require('gh-release-assets')

ghReleaseAssets({
  url: 'https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1197692/assets{?name}',
  auth: {
    username: 'CoolGuy'
    password: 'KeepItSecret'
  },
  assets: [
    '/path/to/foo.txt',
    '/path/to/bar.zip',
    {
      name: 'baz.txt',
      path: '/path/to/baz.txt'
    }
  ]
}, function (err, assets) {
  console.log(assets)
})

Either a token or auth is required.

gh-release-assets also emits the following events:

  • upload-asset - {name} - Emits before an asset file starts uploading. Emits the name of the file.
  • upload-progress - {name, progress} - Emits while a file is uploading. Emits the name of the file, and a progress object from progress-stream.
  • uploaded-asset - {name} - Emits after an asset file is successfully uploaded. Emits the name of the file.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines before opening an issue or making a pull request.

License

ISC

