Upload assets to a GitHub release. Based on the awesome work of @remixz as part of publish-release.

Install

npm install gh-release-assets

Usage

Pass in the upload url and an array of local files you'd like to upload. If you want to specify a new name for the file once it is uploaded, use an object with a name and path keys.

var ghReleaseAssets = require ( 'gh-release-assets' ) ghReleaseAssets({ url : 'https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1197692/assets{?name}' , token : [MY_GITHUB_TOKEN], assets : [ '/path/to/foo.txt' , '/path/to/bar.zip' , { name : 'baz.txt' , path : '/path/to/baz.txt' } ] }, function ( err, assets ) { console .log(assets) })

GitHub returns the upload url in the correct format after you create a release as upload_url . You can also get the upload url from the releases endpoint like:

curl -i https://api.github.com/repos/:owner/:repo/releases

You can also use a username/password instead of a token by passing an auth object:

var ghReleaseAssets = require ( 'gh-release-assets' ) ghReleaseAssets({ url : 'https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1197692/assets{?name}' , auth : { username : 'CoolGuy' password : 'KeepItSecret' }, assets : [ '/path/to/foo.txt' , '/path/to/bar.zip' , { name : 'baz.txt' , path : '/path/to/baz.txt' } ] }, function ( err, assets ) { console .log(assets) })

Either a token or auth is required.

gh-release-assets also emits the following events:

upload-asset - {name} - Emits before an asset file starts uploading. Emits the name of the file.

- - Emits before an asset file starts uploading. Emits the of the file. upload-progress - {name, progress} - Emits while a file is uploading. Emits the name of the file, and a progress object from progress-stream .

- - Emits while a file is uploading. Emits the of the file, and a object from . uploaded-asset - {name} - Emits after an asset file is successfully uploaded. Emits the name of the file.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines before opening an issue or making a pull request.

License

ISC