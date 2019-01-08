Deploy straight to github pages with one simple command.
# install it from npm and symlink it into your PATH
npm install gh-pages-deploy -g
# now run it!
gh-pages-deploy
You can also use
npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.
First add this to your scripts section of
package.json:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gh-pages-deploy",
"clean-source": "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json"
},
And then install
gh-pages-deploy as a devDependency:
npm install gh-pages-deploy --save-dev
And now you can run
npm run deploy to run the
gh-pages-deploy installed in the local
node_modules folder (even if you have never done
npm install gh-pages-deploy -g).
You can also provide a custom commit message via command line argument:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gh-pages-deploy -- 'A custom commit message'",
},
To configure
gh-pages-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your
package.json (all of which are optional)
"gh-pages-deploy": {
"staticpath": "dist",
"cname": "nope.org",
"prep": [
"build-sass",
"optimize-img"
],
"commit": "a custom commit message",
"post": [
"clean-source"
],
"noprompt": false
},
package.json.
This repo uses
gh-pages-deploy. Checkout the gh-pages
branch and the result at http://davejustice.com/gh-pages-deploy/.
This was inspired after a conversation with max ogden regarding the setup of the Code For Portland Jekyll Pages. Inspired by the leveldb.org repository, I wanted an easier way for people to generate static pages and deploy to github without being tied to just jekyll.
MIT