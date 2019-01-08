openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpd

gh-pages-deploy

by Dave Justice
0.5.1 (see all)

publish to gh-pages from package.json

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

253

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GH-pages-deploy

NPM

Deploy straight to github pages with one simple command.

Usage

# install it from npm and symlink it into your PATH
npm install gh-pages-deploy -g

# now run it!
gh-pages-deploy

You can also use npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.

First add this to your scripts section of package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "gh-pages-deploy",
    "clean-source": "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json"
  },

And then install gh-pages-deploy as a devDependency:

npm install gh-pages-deploy --save-dev

And now you can run npm run deploy to run the gh-pages-deploy installed in the local node_modules folder (even if you have never done npm install gh-pages-deploy -g).

You can also provide a custom commit message via command line argument:

  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "gh-pages-deploy -- 'A custom commit message'",
  },

Options

To configure gh-pages-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your package.json (all of which are optional)

  "gh-pages-deploy": {
    "staticpath": "dist",
    "cname": "nope.org",
    "prep": [
      "build-sass",
      "optimize-img"
    ],
    "commit": "a custom commit message",
    "post": [
      "clean-source"
    ],
    "noprompt": false
  },
  • "staticpath" path to your files to be copied over to the root directory
  • "cname" content for CNAME file
  • "prep" an array of script names to run before pushing to github, this can be any script that you have declared in your "scripts" object in your package.json.
  • "commit" a custom commit message to be used when committing to git
  • "post" an array of script names to run after "prep", but before add/commit/push
  • "noprompt" if this is set to true, the prompt will be bypassed and you will never need to confirm the commands before deploying.

About

This repo uses gh-pages-deploy. Checkout the gh-pages branch and the result at http://davejustice.com/gh-pages-deploy/.

This was inspired after a conversation with max ogden regarding the setup of the Code For Portland Jekyll Pages. Inspired by the leveldb.org repository, I wanted an easier way for people to generate static pages and deploy to github without being tied to just jekyll.

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial