Deploy straight to github pages with one simple command.

Usage

npm install gh-pages-deploy -g gh-pages-deploy

You can also use npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.

First add this to your scripts section of package.json :

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "gh-pages-deploy" , "clean-source" : "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json" },

And then install gh-pages-deploy as a devDependency:

npm install gh-pages-deploy --save-dev

And now you can run npm run deploy to run the gh-pages-deploy installed in the local node_modules folder (even if you have never done npm install gh-pages-deploy -g ).

You can also provide a custom commit message via command line argument:

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "gh-pages-deploy -- 'A custom commit message'" , },

Options

To configure gh-pages-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your package.json (all of which are optional)

"gh-pages-deploy" : { "staticpath" : "dist" , "cname" : "nope.org" , "prep" : [ "build-sass" , "optimize-img" ], "commit" : "a custom commit message" , "post" : [ "clean-source" ], "noprompt" : false },

"staticpath" path to your files to be copied over to the root directory

"cname" content for CNAME file

"prep" an array of script names to run before pushing to github, this can be any script that you have declared in your "scripts" object in your package.json .

. "commit" a custom commit message to be used when committing to git

"post" an array of script names to run after "prep", but before add/commit/push

"noprompt" if this is set to true, the prompt will be bypassed and you will never need to confirm the commands before deploying.

About

This repo uses gh-pages-deploy . Checkout the gh-pages branch and the result at http://davejustice.com/gh-pages-deploy/.

This was inspired after a conversation with max ogden regarding the setup of the Code For Portland Jekyll Pages. Inspired by the leveldb.org repository, I wanted an easier way for people to generate static pages and deploy to github without being tied to just jekyll.

LICENSE

MIT