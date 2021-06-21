Publish files to a
gh-pages branch on GitHub (or any other branch anywhere else).
npm install gh-pages --save-dev
This module requires Git
>=1.9.
var ghpages = require('gh-pages');
ghpages.publish('dist', function(err) {});
publish
ghpages.publish(dir, callback);
// or...
ghpages.publish(dir, options, callback);
Calling this function will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a
gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the base path, or only those that match patterns from the optional
src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the
origin remote.
If a
gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided
src files.
Note that any files in the
gh-pages branch that are not in the
src files will be removed. See the
add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.
dir
string
The base directory for all source files (those listed in the
src config property).
Example use:
/**
* Given the following directory structure:
*
* dist/
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
* The usage below will create a `gh-pages` branch that looks like this:
*
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', callback);
The default options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.
string|Array<string>
'**/*'
The minimatch pattern or array of patterns used to select which files should be published.
string
'gh-pages'
-b | --branch <branch name>
The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's
gh-pages branch, but this can be configured to push to any branch on any remote.
Example use of the
branch option:
/**
* This task pushes to the `master` branch of the configured `repo`.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
branch: 'master',
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);
string
'.'
The destination folder within the destination branch. By default, all files are published to the root of the repository.
Example use of the
dest option:
/**
* Place content in the static/project subdirectory of the target
* branch.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
dest: 'static/project'
}, callback);
boolean
false
Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with
. are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the
src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your
src patterns, set
dotfiles: true in your options.
Example use of the
dotfiles option:
/**
* The usage below will push dotfiles (directories and files)
* that otherwise match the `src` pattern.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {dotfiles: true}, callback);
boolean
false
Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your
src config. If you want the task to add new
src files but leave existing ones untouched, set
add: true in your options.
Example use of the
add option:
/**
* The usage below will only add files to the `gh-pages` branch, never removing
* any existing files (even if they don't exist in the `src` config).
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {add: true}, callback);
string
-r | --repo <repo url>
By default,
gh-pages assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the
origin remote.
If instead your script is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the
repo option.
Example use of the
repo option:
/**
* If the current directory is not a clone of the repository you want to work
* with, set the URL for the repository in the `repo` option. This usage will
* push all files in the `src` config to the `gh-pages` branch of the `repo`.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);
string
'origin'
The name of the remote you'll be pushing to. The default is your
'origin' remote, but this can be configured to push to any remote.
Example use of the
remote option:
/**
* This task pushes to the `gh-pages` branch of of your `upstream` remote.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
remote: 'upstream'
}, callback);
string
''
Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.
string
'Updates'
The commit message for all commits.
Example use of the
message option:
/**
* This adds commits with a custom message.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
message: 'Auto-generated commit'
}, callback);
Object
null
If you are running the
gh-pages task in a repository without a
user.name or
user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The
options.user object accepts
name and
Example use of the
user option:
ghpages.publish('dist', {
user: {
name: 'Joe Code',
email: 'coder@example.com'
}
}, callback);
string
'.'
Removes files that match the given pattern (Ignored if used together with
--add). By default,
gh-pages removes everything inside the target branch
auto-generated directory before copying the new files from
dir.
Example use of the
remove option:
ghpages.publish('dist', {
remove: "*.json"
}, callback);
boolean
true
Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to
false.
Example use of the
push option:
ghpages.publish('dist', {push: false}, callback);
boolean
true
Push force new commit without parent history.
Example use of the
history option:
ghpages.publish('dist', {history: false}, callback);
boolean
false
Avoid showing repository URLs or other information in errors.
Example use of the
silent option:
/**
* This configuration will avoid logging the GH_TOKEN if there is an error.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
repo: 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git',
silent: true
}, callback);
function
null
Custom callback that is executed right before
git add.
The CLI expects a file exporting the beforeAdd function
gh-pages --before-add ./cleanup.js
Example use of the
beforeAdd option:
/**
* beforeAdd makes most sense when `add` option is active
* Assuming we want to keep everything on the gh-pages branch
* but remove just `some-outdated-file.txt`
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
add: true,
async beforeAdd(git) {
return git.rm('./some-outdated-file.txt');
}
}, callback);
string
'git'
Your
git executable.
Example use of the
git option:
/**
* If `git` is not on your path, provide the path as shown below.
*/
ghpages.publish('dist', {
git: '/path/to/git'
}, callback);
Installing the package creates a
gh-pages command line utility. Run
gh-pages --help to see a list of supported options.
With a local install of
gh-pages, you can set up a package script with something like the following:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gh-pages -d dist"
}
And then to publish everything from your
dist folder to your
gh-pages branch, you'd run this:
npm run deploy
To get additional output from the
gh-pages script, set
NODE_DEBUG=gh-pages. For example:
NODE_DEBUG=gh-pages npm run deploy
Note that this plugin requires Git 1.9 or higher (because it uses the
--exit-code option for
git ls-remote). If you'd like to see this working with earlier versions of Git, please open an issue.
branch already exists
{ ProcessError: fatal: A branch named 'gh-pages' already exists.
at ChildProcess.<anonymous> (~/node_modules/gh-pages/lib/git.js:42:16)
at ChildProcess.emit (events.js:180:13)
at maybeClose (internal/child_process.js:936:16)
at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:220:5)
code: 128,
message: 'fatal: A branch named \'gh-pages\' already exists.\n',
name: 'ProcessError' }
The
gh-pages module writes temporary files to a
node_modules/.cache/gh-pages directory. The location of this directory can be customized by setting the
CACHE_DIR environment variable.
If
gh-pages fails, you may find that you need to manually clean up the cache directory. To remove the cache directory, run
node_modules/gh-pages/bin/gh-pages-clean or remove
node_modules/.cache/gh-pages.
Modify the deployment line to your deploy script if you use custom domain. This will prevent the deployment from removing the domain settings in GitHub.
echo 'your_cutom_domain.online' > ./build/CNAME && gh-pages -d build"
In order to deploy with GitHub Actions, you will need to define a user and set the git repository for the process. See the example step below
- name: Deploy with gh-pages
run: |
git remote set-url origin https://git:${GITHUB_TOKEN}@github.com/${GITHUB_REPOSITORY}.git
npx gh-pages -d build -u "github-actions-bot <support+actions@github.com>"
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
The
secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN is provided automatically as part of the GitHub Action and does not require any further configuration, but simply needs to be passed in as an environmental variable to the step.
GITHUB_REPOSITORY is the owner and repository name and is also passed in automatically, but does not need to be added to the
env list.
See Issue #345 for more information
If you are using a named script in the
package.json file to deploy, you will need to ensure you pass the variables properly to the wrapped
gh-pages script. Given the
package.json script below:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gh-pages -d build"
}
You will need to utilize the
-- option to pass any additional arguments:
- name: Deploy with gh-pages
run: |
git remote set-url origin https://git:${GITHUB_TOKEN}@github.com/${GITHUB_REPOSITORY}.git
npm run deploy -- -u "github-actions-bot <support+actions@github.com>"
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
See Pull Request #368 for more information.
I've personally use this twice or thrice when I have to host a static or single page react websites or just frontend projects. It can directly host it onto Github without any third party application. It is a free service and is fast as comapred to others. The documentation is simple and just have to changes a little into you code and you are good to go. You can also go for its alternative such as Heroku or Netlify.
One of the most coolest thing i have used till now. This introduction by github was one of the best one.Serving any static website straight from my own repository is what i was looking for.One of things like having a custom domain another cool feature to add on to this.An enhanced community support is also helping many developers out there. Hats off to the Github Community.
"An important package to enhance productivity and save some hosting costs!. This library works perfectly for automating the publishing to github pages. Gh-pages help you to easily serve your static websites on GitHub without any hassle. It can directly host it onto Github without any third party application. It is a free service and is fast as comapred to others. "
This library works perfectly for automating the publishing to github pages. Using it with github actions you can publish updated code when, for instance, having a new release or you can create a script on the package.json file to update the gh-pages branch (which updates the deployed website).
If you want to host any static website or webpage straight from your repository then this awesome package comes into the light , this package is free of cost and allows us to hosts webpage in very simple steps. I have used this package to host my portfolio , Definitely recommended !