Publish files to a gh-pages branch on GitHub (or any other branch anywhere else).

Getting Started

npm install gh-pages --save-dev

This module requires Git >=1.9 .

Basic Usage

var ghpages = require ( 'gh-pages' ); ghpages.publish( 'dist' , function ( err ) {});

publish

ghpages.publish(dir, callback); ghpages.publish(dir, options, callback);

Calling this function will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the base path, or only those that match patterns from the optional src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the origin remote.

If a gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided src files.

Note that any files in the gh-pages branch that are not in the src files will be removed. See the add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.

type: string

The base directory for all source files (those listed in the src config property).

Example use:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , callback);

Options

The default options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.

type: string|Array<string>

default: '**/*'

The minimatch pattern or array of patterns used to select which files should be published.

type: string

default: 'gh-pages'

-b | --branch <branch name>

The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's gh-pages branch, but this can be configured to push to any branch on any remote.

Example use of the branch option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { branch : 'master' , repo : 'https://example.com/other/repo.git' }, callback);

type: string

default: '.'

The destination folder within the destination branch. By default, all files are published to the root of the repository.

Example use of the dest option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { dest : 'static/project' }, callback);

type: boolean

default: false

Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with . are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your src patterns, set dotfiles: true in your options.

Example use of the dotfiles option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { dotfiles : true }, callback);

type: boolean

default: false

Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your src config. If you want the task to add new src files but leave existing ones untouched, set add: true in your options.

Example use of the add option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { add : true }, callback);

type: string

default: url for the origin remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)

-r | --repo <repo url>

By default, gh-pages assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the origin remote.

If instead your script is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the repo option.

Example use of the repo option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { repo : 'https://example.com/other/repo.git' }, callback);

type: string

default: 'origin'

The name of the remote you'll be pushing to. The default is your 'origin' remote, but this can be configured to push to any remote.

Example use of the remote option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { remote : 'upstream' }, callback);

type: string

default: ''

Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.

type: string

default: 'Updates'

The commit message for all commits.

Example use of the message option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { message : 'Auto-generated commit' }, callback);

type: Object

default: null

If you are running the gh-pages task in a repository without a user.name or user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The options.user object accepts name and email string values to identify the committer.

Example use of the user option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { user : { name : 'Joe Code' , email : 'coder@example.com' } }, callback);

type: string

default: '.'

Removes files that match the given pattern (Ignored if used together with --add ). By default, gh-pages removes everything inside the target branch auto-generated directory before copying the new files from dir .

Example use of the remove option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { remove : "*.json" }, callback);

type: boolean

default: true

Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to false .

Example use of the push option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { push : false }, callback);

type: boolean

default: true

Push force new commit without parent history.

Example use of the history option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { history : false }, callback);

type: boolean

default: false

Avoid showing repository URLs or other information in errors.

Example use of the silent option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { repo : 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git' , silent : true }, callback);

type: function

default: null

Custom callback that is executed right before git add .

The CLI expects a file exporting the beforeAdd function

gh-pages --before-add ./cleanup.js

Example use of the beforeAdd option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { add : true , async beforeAdd(git) { return git.rm( './some-outdated-file.txt' ); } }, callback);

type: string

default: 'git'

Your git executable.

Example use of the git option:

ghpages.publish( 'dist' , { git : '/path/to/git' }, callback);

Command Line Utility

Installing the package creates a gh-pages command line utility. Run gh-pages --help to see a list of supported options.

With a local install of gh-pages , you can set up a package script with something like the following:

"scripts": { "deploy": "gh-pages -d dist" }

And then to publish everything from your dist folder to your gh-pages branch, you'd run this:

npm run deploy

Debugging

To get additional output from the gh-pages script, set NODE_DEBUG=gh-pages . For example:

NODE_DEBUG=gh-pages npm run deploy

Dependencies

Note that this plugin requires Git 1.9 or higher (because it uses the --exit-code option for git ls-remote ). If you'd like to see this working with earlier versions of Git, please open an issue.

Tips

when get error branch already exists

{ ProcessError: fatal: A branch named 'gh-pages' already exists. at ChildProcess.<anonymous> (~/node_modules/gh-pages/lib/git .js : 42 : 16 ) at ChildProcess .emit (events .js : 180 : 13 ) at maybeClose (internal/child_process .js : 936 : 16 ) at Process .ChildProcess ._handle .onexit (internal/child_process .js : 220 : 5 ) code : 128 , message: 'fatal: A branch named \'gh-pages\' already exists.

' , name: 'ProcessError' }

The gh-pages module writes temporary files to a node_modules/.cache/gh-pages directory. The location of this directory can be customized by setting the CACHE_DIR environment variable.

If gh-pages fails, you may find that you need to manually clean up the cache directory. To remove the cache directory, run node_modules/gh-pages/bin/gh-pages-clean or remove node_modules/.cache/gh-pages .

Deploying to github pages with custom domain

Modify the deployment line to your deploy script if you use custom domain. This will prevent the deployment from removing the domain settings in GitHub.

echo 'your_cutom_domain.online' > ./build/CNAME && gh-pages -d build "

Deploying with GitHub Actions

In order to deploy with GitHub Actions, you will need to define a user and set the git repository for the process. See the example step below

- name: Deploy with gh-pages run: | git remote set-url origin https://git:${GITHUB_TOKEN}@github.com/${GITHUB_REPOSITORY}.git npx gh-pages -d build -u "github-actions-bot <support+actions@github.com>" env: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

The secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN is provided automatically as part of the GitHub Action and does not require any further configuration, but simply needs to be passed in as an environmental variable to the step. GITHUB_REPOSITORY is the owner and repository name and is also passed in automatically, but does not need to be added to the env list.

See Issue #345 for more information

Deploying with GitHub Actions and a named script

If you are using a named script in the package.json file to deploy, you will need to ensure you pass the variables properly to the wrapped gh-pages script. Given the package.json script below:

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "gh-pages -d build" }

You will need to utilize the -- option to pass any additional arguments:

- name: Deploy with gh-pages run: | git remote set-url origin https://git:${GITHUB_TOKEN}@github.com/${GITHUB_REPOSITORY}.git npm run deploy -- -u "github-actions-bot <support+actions@github.com>" env: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

See Pull Request #368 for more information.