gh-jira

by node-gh
1.0.7 (see all)

NodeGH plugin for integrating Jira, an issue management system

Readme

GH Jira

NodeGH plugin for integrating Jira, an issue management system.

Maintained by Eduardo Lundgren.

Install

[sudo] npm install -g gh gh-jira

Usage

gh jira

Alias: gh ji

1. Create

OptionUsageType
-N, --newRequiredBoolean
-p, --projectRequiredString
-t, --titleRequiredString
-A, --assigneeOptionalString
-C, --componentOptionalString
-m, --messageOptionalString
-P, --priorityOptionalString
-R, --reporterOptionalString
-T, --typeOptionalString
-v, --versionOptionalString

Examples

  • Create a new issue on a certain project.

    gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --message 'Body with **Markdown** support'

  • Create a new issue specifying the component.

    gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --component UI

  • Create a new, unassigned, issue.

    gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --unassigned

  • Create a new issue and assign it to someone.

    gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --assignee eduardolundgren

2. Comment

OptionUsageType
-c, --commentRequiredString
-n, --numberRequiredNumber

Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message.

Examples

  • Comment on an issue.

    gh jira LPS-123 --comment "Merged, **thank you**!"

3. Open in Browser

OptionUsageType
-B, --browserRequiredBoolean
-n, --numberRequiredNumber
  • Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message.
    • If you would prefer to use the branch as the ticket number you can change this setting in gh-plugin.json:
    "inferFromCommitTitle": false,

Examples

  • Open Jira issue page in the browser.

    gh jira LPS-123 --browser

4. Transition

OptionUsageType
--transitionRequiredString
-n, --numberRequiredNumber
-A, --assigneeOptionalString
-m, --messageOptionalString

Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message.

Both Jira and GitHub usernames are supported --assignee values.

Examples

  • Start progress on an issue.

    gh jira LPS-123 --transition "Start Progress"

  • Show valid transitions for the issue.

    gh jira LPS-123 --transition

  • Show valid transitions for the issue and assign to an user.

    gh jira LPS-123 --assignee brianchandotcom --transition

  • Show valid transitions for the issue and unassign it.

    gh jira LPS-123 --unassign --transition

5. Status

OptionUsageType
--statusRequiredString

Examples

  • Show current status of the issue.

    gh jira LPS-123 --status

Testing

Check Travis for continuous integration results.

  • Run JSHint, a tool to detect errors and potential problems.

    npm run-script lint

  • Run Mocha, a unit test framework.

    npm run-script test

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

History

Check Release list.

License

BSD License

