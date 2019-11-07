GH Jira

NodeGH plugin for integrating Jira, an issue management system.

Maintained by Eduardo Lundgren.

Install

[sudo] npm install -g gh gh-jira

Usage

gh jira

Alias: gh ji

1. Create

Option Usage Type -N , --new Required Boolean -p , --project Required String -t , --title Required String -A , --assignee Optional String -C , --component Optional String -m , --message Optional String -P , --priority Optional String -R , --reporter Optional String -T , --type Optional String -v , --version Optional String

Examples

Create a new issue on a certain project. gh jira -- new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --message 'Body with **Markdown** support'

Create a new issue specifying the component. gh jira -- new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --component UI

Create a new, unassigned, issue. gh jira -- new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --unassigned

Create a new issue and assign it to someone. gh jira -- new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --assignee eduardolundgren

Option Usage Type -c , --comment Required String -n , --number Required Number

Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message.

Examples

Comment on an issue. gh jira LPS- 123 --comment "Merged, **thank you**!"

3. Open in Browser

Option Usage Type -B , --browser Required Boolean -n , --number Required Number

Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message. If you would prefer to use the branch as the ticket number you can change this setting in gh-plugin.json :

will guess issue number from the last commit message.

"inferFromCommitTitle" : false ,

Examples

Open Jira issue page in the browser. gh jira LPS- 123 --browser

4. Transition

Option Usage Type --transition Required String -n , --number Required Number -A , --assignee Optional String -m , --message Optional String

Omitting --number will guess issue number from the last commit message.

Both Jira and GitHub usernames are supported --assignee values.

Examples

Start progress on an issue. gh jira LPS- 123 --transition "Start Progress"

Show valid transitions for the issue. gh jira LPS- 123 --transition

Show valid transitions for the issue and assign to an user. gh jira LPS- 123 --assignee brianchandotcom --transition

Show valid transitions for the issue and unassign it. gh jira LPS- 123 --unassign --transition

5. Status

Option Usage Type --status Required String

Examples

Show current status of the issue. gh jira LPS- 123 --status

Testing

Check Travis for continuous integration results.

Run JSHint, a tool to detect errors and potential problems. npm run-script lint

Run Mocha, a unit test framework. npm run-script test

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

History

Check Release list.

License

BSD License