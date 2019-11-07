NodeGH plugin for integrating Jira, an issue management system.
Maintained by Eduardo Lundgren.
[sudo] npm install -g gh gh-jira
gh jira
Alias:
gh ji
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-N,
--new
|Required
Boolean
-p,
--project
|Required
String
-t,
--title
|Required
String
-A,
--assignee
|Optional
String
-C,
--component
|Optional
String
-m,
--message
|Optional
String
-P,
--priority
|Optional
String
-R,
--reporter
|Optional
String
-T,
--type
|Optional
String
-v,
--version
|Optional
String
Create a new issue on a certain project.
gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --message 'Body with **Markdown** support'
Create a new issue specifying the component.
gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --component UI
Create a new, unassigned, issue.
gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --unassigned
Create a new issue and assign it to someone.
gh jira --new --project LPS --title 'Node GH rocks!' --assignee eduardolundgren
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-c,
--comment
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
Omitting
--number will guess issue number from the last commit message.
Comment on an issue.
gh jira LPS-123 --comment "Merged, **thank you**!"
|Option
|Usage
|Type
-B,
--browser
|Required
Boolean
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
--number will guess issue number from the last commit message.
gh-plugin.json:
"inferFromCommitTitle": false,
Open Jira issue page in the browser.
gh jira LPS-123 --browser
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--transition
|Required
String
-n,
--number
|Required
Number
-A,
--assignee
|Optional
String
-m,
--message
|Optional
String
Omitting
--number will guess issue number from the last commit message.
Both Jira and GitHub usernames are supported
--assignee values.
Start progress on an issue.
gh jira LPS-123 --transition "Start Progress"
Show valid transitions for the issue.
gh jira LPS-123 --transition
Show valid transitions for the issue and assign to an user.
gh jira LPS-123 --assignee brianchandotcom --transition
Show valid transitions for the issue and unassign it.
gh jira LPS-123 --unassign --transition
|Option
|Usage
|Type
--status
|Required
String
Show current status of the issue.
gh jira LPS-123 --status
Check Travis for continuous integration results.
Run JSHint, a tool to detect errors and potential problems.
npm run-script lint
Run Mocha, a unit test framework.
npm run-script test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -m 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Check Release list.