Convenience wrapper for Got to interact with the GitHub API
$ npm install gh-got
Instead of:
const got = require('got');
const token = 'foo';
(async () => {
const {body} = await got('https://api.github.com/users/sindresorhus', {
json: true,
headers: {
'accept': 'application/vnd.github.v3+json',
'authorization': `token ${token}`
}
});
console.log(body.login);
//=> 'sindresorhus'
})();
You can do:
const ghGot = require('gh-got');
(async () => {
const {body} = await ghGot('users/sindresorhus', {token: 'foo'});
console.log(body.login);
//=> 'sindresorhus'
})();
Or:
const ghGot = require('gh-got');
(async () => {
const {body} = await ghGot('https://api.github.com/users/sindresorhus', {token: 'foo'});
console.log(body.login);
//=> 'sindresorhus'
})();
Same API as
got, including options, the stream API, aliases, pagination, etc, but with some additional options below.
Errors are improved by using the custom GitHub error messages. Doesn't apply to the stream API.
gh-got specific options
Type:
string
GitHub access token.
Can be set globally with the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable.
Type:
string\
Default:
https://api.github.com/
To support GitHub Enterprise.
Can be set globally with the
GITHUB_ENDPOINT environment variable.
Type:
object
Can be specified as a plain object and will be serialized as JSON with the appropriate headers set.
Responses and errors have a
.rateLimit property with info about the current rate limit. (This is not yet implemented for the stream API)
const ghGot = require('gh-got');
(async () => {
const {rateLimit} = await ghGot('users/sindresorhus');
console.log(rateLimit);
//=> {limit: 5000, remaining: 4899, reset: [Date 2018-12-31T20:45:20.000Z]}
})();
Authorization for GitHub uses the following logic:
options.headers.authorization is passed to
gh-got, then this will be used as first preference.
options.token is provided, then the
authorization header will be set to
token <options.token>.
options.headers.authorization and
options.token are not provided, then the
authorization header will be set to
token <process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN>
In most cases, this means you can simply set
GITHUB_TOKEN, but it also allows it to be overridden by setting
options.token or
options.headers.authorization explicitly. For example, if authenticating as a GitHub App, you could do the following:
const ghGot = require(`gh-got`);
(async () => {
const options = {
headers: {
authorization: `Bearer ${jwt}`
}
};
const {body} = await ghGot('app', options);
console.log(body.name);
//=> 'MyApp'
})();
See the Got docs.