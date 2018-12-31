Convenience wrapper for Got to interact with the GitHub API

Install

npm install gh-got

Usage

Instead of:

const got = require ( 'got' ); const token = 'foo' ; ( async ( ) => { const {body} = await got( 'https://api.github.com/users/sindresorhus' , { json : true , headers : { 'accept' : 'application/vnd.github.v3+json' , 'authorization' : `token ${token} ` } }); console .log(body.login); })();

You can do:

const ghGot = require ( 'gh-got' ); ( async ( ) => { const {body} = await ghGot( 'users/sindresorhus' , { token : 'foo' }); console .log(body.login); })();

Or:

const ghGot = require ( 'gh-got' ); ( async ( ) => { const {body} = await ghGot( 'https://api.github.com/users/sindresorhus' , { token : 'foo' }); console .log(body.login); })();

API

Same API as got , including options, the stream API, aliases, pagination, etc, but with some additional options below.

Errors are improved by using the custom GitHub error messages. Doesn't apply to the stream API.

gh-got specific options

token

Type: string

GitHub access token.

Can be set globally with the GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable.

prefixUrl

Type: string \ Default: https://api.github.com/

To support GitHub Enterprise.

Can be set globally with the GITHUB_ENDPOINT environment variable.

body

Type: object

Can be specified as a plain object and will be serialized as JSON with the appropriate headers set.

Rate limit

Responses and errors have a .rateLimit property with info about the current rate limit. (This is not yet implemented for the stream API)

const ghGot = require ( 'gh-got' ); ( async ( ) => { const {rateLimit} = await ghGot( 'users/sindresorhus' ); console .log(rateLimit); })();

Authorization

Authorization for GitHub uses the following logic:

If options.headers.authorization is passed to gh-got , then this will be used as first preference. If options.token is provided, then the authorization header will be set to token <options.token> . If options.headers.authorization and options.token are not provided, then the authorization header will be set to token <process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN>

In most cases, this means you can simply set GITHUB_TOKEN , but it also allows it to be overridden by setting options.token or options.headers.authorization explicitly. For example, if authenticating as a GitHub App, you could do the following:

const ghGot = require ( `gh-got` ); ( async ( ) => { const options = { headers : { authorization : `Bearer ${jwt} ` } }; const {body} = await ghGot( 'app' , options); console .log(body.name); })();

Pagination

See the Got docs.