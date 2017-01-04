Github emoji parsing done right 👍🙌👋👏💩🙋😈😄👶🙇👱🍔🍕👻💅👹🚲🚂
Gh-emoji aims to be the simplest Github emoji parser. It's built on the top of the Github Emoji Api with no dependencies and having a couple of functions as public api.
$ npm i gh-emoji
$ bower i gh-emoji
import { load, parse } from 'gh-emoji'
load().then(() => {
const editor = document.getElementById('editor');
const preview = document.getElementById('preview');
preview.innerHTML = parse(editor.value);
});
Take a look at the online demo
Return all fetched emojis.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis, all as allEmojis } from 'gh-emoji';
loadEmojis().then(() => {
console.log(allEmojis()); // {emojiName: emojiImageTag}
});
Returns Object Object with emoji names as keys and generated image tags as values.
Check if requested emoji exists.
Parameters
emojiId String Name of emoji.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis, exist as emojiExists } from 'gh-emoji';
loadEmojis().then(() => {
console.log(emojiExists('foo')); // false
console.log(emojiExists('smile')); // true
});
Returns Boolean
Return array with matched emojis in text.
Parameters
text String Text to search for emojis.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis, find as findEmojis } from 'gh-emoji';
const text = 'Do you believe in :alien:...? :scream:';
loadEmojis().then((emojis) => {
console.log(findEmojis(text)); // [':alien:', ':scream:']
});
Returns Array.<String> Array with matched emojis.
Return github's image url of emoji.
Parameters
emojiId String Name of emoji.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis, getUrl } from 'gh-emoji';
loadEmojis().then(() => {
console.log(getUrl('apple')); // 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/unicode/1f34e.png?v6'
});
Returns String Image url of given emoji.
Fetch the emoji data from Github's api.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis } from 'gh-emoji';
loadEmojis().then((emojis) => {
console.log(emojis['+1']); // 👍
});
Returns Promise.<Object> Promise which passes Object with emoji names as keys and generated image tags as values to callback.
Parse text and replace emoji tags with actual emoji symbols.
Parameters
text String Text to parse.
options Object Options with additional data for parser.
options.classNames String String with custom class names
added to each emoji, separated with whitespace.
Examples
import { load as loadEmojis, parse } from 'gh-emoji';
const text = 'Do you believe in :alien:...? :scream:';
loadEmojis().then(() => {
console.log(parse(text)) // 'Do you believe in 👽...? 😱';
});
Returns String Parsed text with emoji image tags in it.
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|IE 9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
MIT License © zzarcon