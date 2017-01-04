Github emoji parsing done right 👍🙌👋👏💩🙋😈😄👶🙇👱🍔🍕👻💅👹🚲🚂

Gh-emoji aims to be the simplest Github emoji parser. It's built on the top of the Github Emoji Api with no dependencies and having a couple of functions as public api.

Installation

$ npm i gh-emoji

$ bower i gh-emoji

Usage

import { load, parse } from 'gh-emoji' load().then( () => { const editor = document .getElementById( 'editor' ); const preview = document .getElementById( 'preview' ); preview.innerHTML = parse(editor.value); });

Demo

Take a look at the online demo

API

all

src/index.js:89-91

Return all fetched emojis.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis, all as allEmojis } from 'gh-emoji' ; loadEmojis().then( () => { console .log(allEmojis()); });

Returns Object Object with emoji names as keys and generated image tags as values.

exist

src/index.js:108-116

Check if requested emoji exists.

Parameters

emojiId String Name of emoji.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis, exist as emojiExists } from 'gh-emoji' ; loadEmojis().then( () => { console .log(emojiExists( 'foo' )); console .log(emojiExists( 'smile' )); });

Returns Boolean

find

src/index.js:48-50

Return array with matched emojis in text.

Parameters

text String Text to search for emojis.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis, find as findEmojis } from 'gh-emoji' ; const text = 'Do you believe in :alien:...? :scream:' ; loadEmojis().then( ( emojis ) => { console .log(findEmojis(text)); });

Returns Array.<String> Array with matched emojis.

getUrl

src/index.js:132-140

Return github's image url of emoji.

Parameters

emojiId String Name of emoji.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis, getUrl } from 'gh-emoji' ; loadEmojis().then( () => { console .log(getUrl( 'apple' )); });

Returns String Image url of given emoji.

load

src/index.js:65-74

Fetch the emoji data from Github's api.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis } from 'gh-emoji' ; loadEmojis().then( ( emojis ) => { console .log(emojis[ '+1' ]); });

Returns Promise.<Object> Promise which passes Object with emoji names as keys and generated image tags as values to callback.

parse

src/index.js:161-185

Parse text and replace emoji tags with actual emoji symbols.

Parameters

text String Text to parse.

Text to parse. options Object Options with additional data for parser. options.classNames String String with custom class names added to each emoji, separated with whitespace.

Options with additional data for parser.

Examples

import { load as loadEmojis, parse } from 'gh-emoji' ; const text = 'Do you believe in :alien:...? :scream:' ; loadEmojis().then( () => { console .log(parse(text)) });

Returns String Parsed text with emoji image tags in it.

References

Github Emoji Api docs: https://developer.github.com/v3/emojis/

Github Emoji Api: https://api.github.com/emojis

All Github Emoji icons: https://github.com/scotch-io/All-Github-Emoji-Icons

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ IE 9+ ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

License

MIT License © zzarcon