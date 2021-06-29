A tool that generates a repository which being pushed into your GitHub account creates a nice contributions calendar.

Installation

Global installation

Ensure you configured NPM and NodeJS not to require sudo when installing packages globally.

$ npm i -g gh-contributions

To start the GitHub contributions server, do:

$ gh-contributions

Notes for installing on Windows

For this application to work well on Windows, Git must be installed with the option to put it in PATH enabled, like in this screenshot:

If Git is not installed with this option selected, gh-contributions will not be able to generate the repository.

Local installation

$ git clone git@github.com:IonicaBizau/github-contributions.git $ cd github-contributions $ npm i $ npm start

Usage

The server runs on the 9000 port. Open http://localhost:9000/ in your browser.

Check the help information on the app page ( http://localhost:9000 ), after you start the app.

Running Server Inside Docker Container

You will need to use a version lower than 3.0.0 to run this in Docker. Currently this is not supported anymore.

Build Docker container locally:

docker build -t github-contributions .

Start Docker container:

docker run --rm -it -p 127.0.0.1:9000:9000 --name=github-contributions-server github-contributions

Open http://localhost:9000/ in your browser.

