ggit

Local promise-returning git command wrappers

Stand alone tool

You can install and run this tool as a stand alone CLI application.

npm install -g ggit ggit -- help

note ggit-last tool has been moved to git-last repo.

API

cloneRepo

var clone = require ( 'ggit' ).cloneRepo; clone({ url : 'git@github.com:bahmutov/test-next-updater.git' , folder : 'folder to create, should not exist yet' }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'cloned repo to destination folder' ); });

exec

var exec = require ( 'ggit' ).exec; var cmd = 'rm -rf folder' ; var verbose = true ; exec(cmd, verbose).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'removed folder' ); });

blame

Finds last person who has touched specific line in a file

filename - full or partial filename (from the repo's root)

lineNumber - starts with 1

var blame = require ( 'ggit' ).blame; blame(filename, lineNumber).then( function ( info ) { });

Equivalent to porcelain git output: see git-blame

isTracked

Returns true if given path is tracked in the repo.

path

var isTracked = require ( 'ggit' ).isTracked; isTracked(filename).then( function ( result ) { });

hasChanges

Returns true if there are local uncommitted stages

var changed = require ( 'ggit' ).hasChanges; changed().then( function ( result ) { });

commit

Commit any changes with a given message. Second argument is optional and will be added after a blank line to the short main message.

var commit = require ( 'ggit' ).commit; commit( 'added foo' , 'long text' ).then( function ( ) { });

You can pass the entire message if wanted as first argument

var fullMessage = 'first line



body of message

' ; commit(fullMessage).then(...);

push

Push commits to the remote

var psuh = require ( 'ggit' ).psuh; psuh().then( function ( ) { });

commits

Returns list of commits in the given folder as a list or object

var commits = require ( 'ggit' ).commits; commits.all(gitRepoFolder) .then(R.take( 2 )) .then( console .table) .done(); commits.all(gitRepoFolder) .then(R.take( 2 )) .then(commits.byId) .then( console .log) .done();

Each object has at least 'id', 'message' and (maybe empty) 'body' properties.

You can also return just the commits starting from the last version tag (which usually starts with 'v'). This is useful for semantic release code.

var commits = require ( 'ggit' ).commits; commits.afterLastTag() .then( function ( list ) { ... })

You can get commits after certain SHA

var commits = require ( 'ggit' ).commits; commits.after( '439...' ) .then( function ( list ) { ... })

trackedFiles

Returns all tracked source files in the given folder matching pattern. Both folder and pattern are optional.

require ( 'ggit' ) .trackedFiles(__dirname, '*.js' , options) .then( function ( list ) { console .log( 'javascript tracked in the current folder are' ); console .log(list); }) .done();

The options argument is optional, and is passed directly to the glob package that does file discovery. The only important option to use is { dot: true } - if you want to find the filenames that start with . . For example to find ALL files in the repo call

require ( 'ggit' ) .trackedFiles(__dirname, '**' , { dot : true })

untrackedFiles

Returns all untracked source files in the repo.

require ( 'ggit' ) .untrackedFiles() .then( function ( list ) { console .log( 'untracked files are' ); console .log(list); }) .done();

commitPerLine

Returns an object where for each key (filename) there is a list of commits for each line.

list of filenames

var perLine = require ( 'ggit' ).commitPerLine; perLine([ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ]).then( function ( result ) { });

numstat

Returns info for a specific commit - number of lines changed, deleted. Same as $ git show --numstat <id> .

require ( 'ggit' ) .numstat( '5d3ee3' ) .then( function ( result ) { }) .done();

lastCommitId

Returns last commit id

require ( 'ggit' ) .lastCommitId() .then( function ( str ) { }) .done();

You can pass options object as in lastCommitId(options) where

file - save id into the JSON file with the given file name.

When saving into a file, it will grab version from package.json (if the file exists), current ISO timestamp + Eastern Standard Timezon timestamp, so the full JSON will look something like this

{ "id" : "d3d9f1656ded06c490b12a9ec5636d80dfd932eb" , "short" : "d3d9f16" , "savedAt" : "2017-08-24T18:58:27.210Z" , "EST" : "2017-08-24T14:58:27-04:00" , "version" : "1.2.3" , "branch" : "master" }

If you pass option {message: true} the output will also have cropped commit subject string, making finding the deploy easier.

{ "id" : "d3d9f1656ded06c490b12a9ec5636d80dfd932eb" , "short" : "d3d9f16" , "savedAt" : "2017-08-24T18:58:27.210Z" , "EST" : "2017-08-24T14:58:27-04:00" , "message" : "feat(build): ad..." , "version" : "1.2.3" }

branchName

Resolves with the current branch name

require ( 'ggit' ).branchName() .then( function ( name ) { });

changedFiles

Returns list of modified files

var changedFiles = require ( 'ggit' ).changedFiles; changedFiles() .then( function ( files ) {}) .catch( function ( error ) {});

The object files groups filenames by modification property

{ A : [...], C : [...], M : [...], D : [...] } { diff : 'A' name : 'src/something.js' filename : 'full path' , before : 'file contents' , after : 'file contents' }

This is a wrapper around two commands git diff --name-status --diff-filter=ACMD and git status --porcelain

changedFilesAfter

Returns list of unique files modified / added / deleted after given commit. The commits are limited to specific branch (usually "master") to avoid mixing up multiple branches.

var changedFilesAfter = require ( 'ggit' ).changedFilesAfter; changedFilesAfter( 'a12f55f' , 'master' ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

fileContents

Returns the contents of a file at some point

filename - full or partial filename (from the repo's root)

at (optional) - checkpoint, HEAD by default

var fileContents = require ( 'ggit' ).fileContents; fileContents(filename).then( function ( text ) { ... });

Same as git show <at>:<name>

commitMessage

Returns the contents of the Git current commit message, usually for validation before the commit.

require ( 'ggit' ).commitMessage() .then( function ( text ) { }, function ( ) { });

If you pass SHA, it will grab that commit's email, subject and body (if exists) and return as an object

require ( 'ggit' ).commitMessage( '4df4...' ) .then( console .log)

getGitFolder

Returns the root folder, equivalent to command line git rev-parse --show-toplevel

require ( 'ggit' ).getGitFolder() .then( folder => { ... })

Requires git >= 2.0

Returns list of tags in the given folder, including commit ids.

var tags = require ( 'ggit' ).tags; tags().then( function ( list ) { })

You can return just tags that start with "v" by passing true to tags .

tags( true ).then( function ( list ) {...})

Oldest tag is returns as first object, latest tag is the last object in the list.

If you have older git (like Travis does), it will automatically try to grab all the tags and sort them using semantic sort

Requires git >= 2.7

Similar to tags , branchTags returns tags in the given folder, but only those tags accessible from the current branch. Any tags in the repository that point to a commit on another branch will not be returned by branchTags .

var branchTags = require ( 'ggit' ).branchTags; branchTags().then( function ( list ) { })

You can return just tags that start with "v" by passing true to branchTags .

branchTags( true ).then( function ( list ) {...})

Oldest tag is returned as first object, latest tag is the last object in the list.

Fetches remote tags from origin.

var fetchTags = require ( 'ggit' ).fetchTags; fetchTags().then( function ( ) { })

You can pass the branch name, by default will fetch from master

fetchTags( 'development' )

Development

Edit source, run unit tests, run end to end tests and push the code back to Github. The NPM publishing happens automatically using semantic release

npm test npm run commit git push

To debug problems, run the command with DEBUG=ggit environment variable enabled to see verbose logging.

Unit tests

Some of the unit tests rely on extracting private functions from modules using scope magic with describe-it , which requires Node 4.2.2 and might not work with later Node versions.

Related projects

npm-utils - small utils for working with NPM commands.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame uTest if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github