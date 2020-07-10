English | 简体中文
npm install gg-editor --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gg-editor@${version}/dist/index.js"></script>
import GGEditor, { Flow } from 'gg-editor';
const data = {
nodes: [
{
id: '0',
label: 'Node',
x: 55,
y: 55,
},
{
id: '1',
label: 'Node',
x: 55,
y: 255,
},
],
edges: [
{
label: 'Label',
source: '0',
target: '1',
},
],
};
<GGEditor>
<Flow style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} data={data} />
</GGEditor>;
import GGEditor, { Mind } from 'gg-editor';
const data = {
label: 'Central Topic',
children: [
{
label: 'Main Topic 1',
},
{
label: 'Main Topic 2',
},
{
label: 'Main Topic 3',
},
],
};
<GGEditor>
<Mind style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} data={data} />
</GGEditor>;
# 克隆仓库
$ git clone https://github.com/alibaba/GGEditor.git
# 切换目录
$ cd gg-editor
# 安装依赖
$ npm install
# 运行示例
$ npm start