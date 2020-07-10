openbase logo
gg-editor

by alibaba
3.1.3 (see all)

A visual graph editor based on G6 and React

Documentation
2.7K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

English | 简体中文

GGEditor

基于 G6React 的可视化图编辑器

GitHub npm npm

安装

npm

npm install gg-editor --save

umd

<script src="https://unpkg.com/gg-editor@${version}/dist/index.js"></script>

使用

流程图

Edit GGEditor - Flow

import GGEditor, { Flow } from 'gg-editor';

const data = {
  nodes: [
    {
      id: '0',
      label: 'Node',
      x: 55,
      y: 55,
    },
    {
      id: '1',
      label: 'Node',
      x: 55,
      y: 255,
    },
  ],
  edges: [
    {
      label: 'Label',
      source: '0',
      target: '1',
    },
  ],
};

<GGEditor>
  <Flow style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} data={data} />
</GGEditor>;

脑图

Edit GGEditor - Mind

import GGEditor, { Mind } from 'gg-editor';

const data = {
  label: 'Central Topic',
  children: [
    {
      label: 'Main Topic 1',
    },
    {
      label: 'Main Topic 2',
    },
    {
      label: 'Main Topic 3',
    },
  ],
};

<GGEditor>
  <Mind style={{ width: 500, height: 500 }} data={data} />
</GGEditor>;

示例

# 克隆仓库
$ git clone https://github.com/alibaba/GGEditor.git

# 切换目录
$ cd gg-editor

# 安装依赖
$ npm install

# 运行示例
$ npm start

