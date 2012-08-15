#GFX
GFX is an 3D CSS3 animation library that extends jQuery with some useful functionality for programmatically creating CSS3 transitions. CSS3 transitions are superior to manual ones (using setTimeout) since they're hardware accelerated, something particularly noticeable on mobile devices.
GFX currently only supports WebKit browsers (Safari/Chrome). Firefox support is planned. For best results, use WebKit Nightly
To see some demos, checkout GFX's site.
#Basic usage
Usage is very straightforward, simply include the
gfx.js file in the page, along with jQuery.
<script src="site/jquery.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
<script src="lib/gfx.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
Then call,
$.fn.gfx(), passing in a set of properties and optional options.
$("#element").gfx(properties, options)
Properties can be any CSS styles that you want to transition, such as
color,
background or
width. In addition, any properties that you'd normally use with
-webkit-transform, can be used without the
transform prefix, such as with
scale and
rotate in the example below.
$(this).gfx({
scale: "1.5",
rotate: "180deg"
})
Valid options for
gfx() are:
duration - animation duration in milliseconds
easing - animation flow control, either
linear,
ease-in,
ease-out,
ease-in-out, or a custom cubic bezier
complete - a callback function executed after the animation has finished
queue - specifies which animation queue to use, by default
fx. Set to false to disable queuing
As with normal jQuery animations, GFX transitions can be chained so they run one after an other. Additionally, you can still use the
delay() function.
.gfx({
rotate: "0deg",
translateX: "-100px"
}).delay(100).gfx({
scale: "1"
}).gfx({
rotate: "0deg",
translateX: "-100px"
})
##In-built effects
GFX comes with several in built effects, but you can easily add your own. They do what they say on the tin. To seem them live checkout the GFX website.
$.fn.gfxExplodeOut()
$.fn.gfxExplodeIn()
$.fn.gfxBlip()
$.fn.gfxFadeIn()
$.fn.gfxFadeOut()
#Overlay
GFX comes with a overlay (lightbox) effect. First include the script
gfx.overlay.js (after
gfx.js).
<script src="lib/gfx.overlay.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
Then call
$.gfxOverlay(), passing in a element and optional settings. The element will be cloned and presented to the user above the overlay. If you specify a
<script /> element, then GFX will use the script's inner HTML. You should also specify a height and width for the dialog box.
$(".about").click(function() {
return $.gfxOverlay("#aboutText", {width: 300, height: 130});
});
#Flip
The flip effect is for showing two elements that be can flipped between. To use it, first include the
gfx.flip.js script.
<script src="lib/gfx.flip.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
Then you need to create an element with the correct markup, including two children with
.front and
.back classes. You may want to set the
.back element's
display to
none in your CSS file to avoid a flash before the JS kicks in.
<div id="flip">
<div class="front">Front</div>
<div class="back">Back</div>
</div>
Now call
$.fn.gfxFlip() to setup the flipping. To activate a flip, trigger the
flip event on the element.
$("#flip").gfxFlip().click(function() {
return $(this).trigger("flip");
});
#Cube
The Cube is great for displaying multiple pieces of information, perhaps steps in a tutorial or setup procedure. As before, you first need to include the
gfx.cube.js file.
<script src="lib/gfx.cube.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
Then setup the correct element structure:
<div id="cube">
<div class="front"></div>
<div class="back"></div>
<div class="left"></div>
<div class="right"></div>
<div class="top"></div>
<div class="bottom"></div>
</div>
You don't have to include all the faces, just the
front face is required. Now call
$.fn.gfxCube(), passing in the
height and
width of the cube.
$("#cube").gfxCube({
width: 500,
height: 290
});
To change the face, just trigger the
cube event, passing in the face name as event data.
$(".download").click(function() {
return $("#cube").trigger("cube", "right");
});
$(".back").click(function() {
return $("#cube").trigger("cube", "front");
});
#Transforms
GFX supports the following CSS3 transforms:
CSS Transforms are a whole subject to themselves, and unfortunately there isn't space to elaborate on them here. Luckily David DeSandro has created a great set of tutorials, which you can find here.
Additionally the WebKit blog has a great article on transitions when they first introduced, and the Apple Developer center also provides good documentation.
#Demos
More demos are planned, but feel free to contribute ideas if you coming up with a cool idea. At the moment, I'm thinking of re-creating the interfaces from Time Machine and Windows 8.