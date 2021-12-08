A web-based JavaScript spreadsheet

GFMI Fork additional features

[03-20-20]

Now configuration options support others params:

* showPrintButton * showFilterButton * showFunctionsButton * showBottomBar

NPM

npm install x-data-spreadsheet

< div id = "x-spreadsheet-demo" > </ div >

import Spreadsheet from "x-data-spreadsheet" ; const s = new Spreadsheet( "#x-spreadsheet-demo" ) .loadData({}) .change( data => { }); s.validate()

{ mode : 'edit' , showToolbar : true , showGrid : true , showContextmenu : true , view : { height : () => document .documentElement.clientHeight, width : () => document .documentElement.clientWidth, }, row : { len : 100 , height : 25 , }, col : { len : 26 , width : 100 , indexWidth : 60 , minWidth : 60 , }, style : { bgcolor : '#ffffff' , align : 'left' , valign : 'middle' , textwrap : false , strike : false , underline : false , color : '#0a0a0a' , font : { name : 'Helvetica' , size : 10 , bold : false , italic : false , }, }, }

Bind events

const s = new Spreadsheet( "#x-spreadsheet-demo" ) s.on( 'cell-selected' , (cell, ri, ci) => {}); s.on( 'cells-selected' , (cell, { sri, sci, eri, eci }) => {}); s.on( 'cell-edited' , (text, ri, ci) => {});

Internationalization

import Spreadsheet from 'x-data-spreadsheet' ; import zhCN from 'x-data-spreadsheet/dist/locale/zh-cn' ; Spreadsheet.locale( 'zh-cn' , zhCN); new Spreadsheet( document .getElementById( 'xss-demo' ));

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/xspreadsheet.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/xspreadsheet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/locale/zh-cn.js" > </ script > < script > x.spreadsheet.locale( 'zh-cn' ); </ script >

Features

Undo & Redo

Paint format

Clear format

Format

Font

Font size

Font bold

Font italic

Underline

Strike

Text color

Fill color

Borders

Merge cells

Align

Text wrapping

Freeze cell

Functions

Resize row-height, col-width

Copy, Cut, Paste

Autofill

Insert row, column

Delete row, column

Data validations

Development

git clone https://github.com/myliang/x-spreadsheet.git cd x-spreadsheet npm install npm run dev

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8080.

Browser Support

Modern browsers(chrome, firefox, Safari).

LICENSE

MIT