gxd

gfmi-x-data-spreadsheet

by yuliang.liang
1.0.6 (see all)

A web-based JavaScript（canvas） spreadsheet

Readme

x-spreadsheet (GFMI Fork)

A web-based JavaScript spreadsheet

A web-based JavaScript spreadsheet

GFMI Fork additional features

[03-20-20]

Now configuration options support others params: 

* showPrintButton
* showFilterButton
* showFunctionsButton
* showBottomBar

NPM

npm install x-data-spreadsheet

<div id="x-spreadsheet-demo"></div>

import Spreadsheet from "x-data-spreadsheet";
// If you need to override the default options, you can set the override
// const options = {};
// new Spreadsheet('#x-spreadsheet-demo', options);
const s = new Spreadsheet("#x-spreadsheet-demo")
  .loadData({}) // load data
  .change(data => {
    // save data to db
  });

// data validation
s.validate()

// default options
{
  mode: 'edit', // edit | read
  showToolbar: true,
  showGrid: true,
  showContextmenu: true,
  view: {
    height: () => document.documentElement.clientHeight,
    width: () => document.documentElement.clientWidth,
  },
  row: {
    len: 100,
    height: 25,
  },
  col: {
    len: 26,
    width: 100,
    indexWidth: 60,
    minWidth: 60,
  },
  style: {
    bgcolor: '#ffffff',
    align: 'left',
    valign: 'middle',
    textwrap: false,
    strike: false,
    underline: false,
    color: '#0a0a0a',
    font: {
      name: 'Helvetica',
      size: 10,
      bold: false,
      italic: false,
    },
  },
}

Bind events

const s = new Spreadsheet("#x-spreadsheet-demo")
// event of click on cell
s.on('cell-selected', (cell, ri, ci) => {});
s.on('cells-selected', (cell, { sri, sci, eri, eci }) => {});
// edited on cell
s.on('cell-edited', (text, ri, ci) => {});

Internationalization

// npm 
import Spreadsheet from 'x-data-spreadsheet';
import zhCN from 'x-data-spreadsheet/dist/locale/zh-cn';

Spreadsheet.locale('zh-cn', zhCN);
new Spreadsheet(document.getElementById('xss-demo'));

<!-- Import via CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/xspreadsheet.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/xspreadsheet.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/x-data-spreadsheet@1.0.13/dist/locale/zh-cn.js"></script>

<script>
  x.spreadsheet.locale('zh-cn');
</script>

Features

  • Undo & Redo
  • Paint format
  • Clear format
  • Format
  • Font
  • Font size
  • Font bold
  • Font italic
  • Underline
  • Strike
  • Text color
  • Fill color
  • Borders
  • Merge cells
  • Align
  • Text wrapping
  • Freeze cell
  • Functions
  • Resize row-height, col-width
  • Copy, Cut, Paste
  • Autofill
  • Insert row, column
  • Delete row, column
  • Data validations

Development

git clone https://github.com/myliang/x-spreadsheet.git
cd x-spreadsheet
npm install
npm run dev

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8080.

Browser Support

Modern browsers(chrome, firefox, Safari).

LICENSE

MIT

