Extract gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks from a string.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gfm-code-blocks

Usage

var codeBlocks = require ( 'gfm-code-blocks' ); console .log(codeBlocks( 'usage

```js

var qux = 123;

```

xyz' ));

About

Related projects

gfm-code-block-regex: RegExp for gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks. | homepage

markdown-toc: Generate a markdown TOC (table of contents) with Remarkable. | homepage

prettify-markdown: Prettify, format or beautify your markdown. Whatever you want to call it, this does that… more | homepage

remarkable: Markdown parser, done right. 100% Commonmark support, extensions, syntax plugins, high speed - all in… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 16 jonschlinkert 3 tunnckoCore

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on March 16, 2017.