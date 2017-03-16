openbase logo
RegExp for gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) code blocks.

3K

Readme

gfm-code-block-regex

RegExp for gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks.

RegExp for gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gfm-code-block-regex

Usage

var re = require('gfm-code-block-regex');

var match = re().exec('foo\n```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```\nbar');
console.log(match);

Returns:

[ '```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```',
  '```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```',
  '```',
  'sh',
  '\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n',
  '```',
  index: 4,
  input: 'foo\n```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```\nbar' ]

Heads up!

Note that if a gfm code block has a javascript block comment inside of it, and within the block comment is another gfm code block, it will fail if the block comment does not have leading stars.

Examples

This should work:

```js
/**
 * This is a comment with
 * several lines of text.
 *
 * An example
 *
 * ```js
 * var foo = bar;
 * var foo = bar;
 * var foo = bar;
 * ```
*/
```

This will not work (note the absence of leading stars inside the comment):

```js
/**
  This is a comment with
  several lines of text.

  An example

  ```js
  var foo = bar;
  var foo = bar;
  var foo = bar;
  ```
 */
```

Although the previous example is perfectly valid, regex alone is not sufficient.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Release history

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on March 16, 2017.

