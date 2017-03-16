RegExp for gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save gfm-code-block-regex
var re = require('gfm-code-block-regex');
var match = re().exec('foo\n```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```\nbar');
console.log(match);
Returns:
[ '```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```',
'```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```',
'```',
'sh',
'\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n',
'```',
index: 4,
input: 'foo\n```sh\nnpm install micromatch --save-dev\n```\nbar' ]
Note that if a gfm code block has a javascript block comment inside of it, and within the block comment is another gfm code block, it will fail if the block comment does not have leading stars.
Examples
This should work:
```js /** * This is a comment with * several lines of text. * * An example * * ```js * var foo = bar; * var foo = bar; * var foo = bar; * ``` */ ```
This will not work (note the absence of leading stars inside the comment):
```js /** This is a comment with several lines of text. An example ```js var foo = bar; var foo = bar; var foo = bar; ``` */ ```
Although the previous example is perfectly valid, regex alone is not sufficient.
