"When regular expressions are just too hard!"
Match glob expressions using and ? against any JavaScript data type. The character means match anything of any length, the character ? means match exactly one of any character, and all other characters match themselves.
const { Gex } = require('gex')
Gex('a*').on( 'abc' ) // returns 'abc'
Gex('a*c').on( 'abbbc' ) // returns 'abbbc'
Gex('a?c').on( 'abc' ) // returns 'abc'
You can also match against objects and arrays:
Gex('a*').on( ['ab','zz','ac'] ) // returns ['ab','ac']
Gex('a*').on( {ab:1,zz:2,ac:3} ) // returns {ab:1,ac:3}
And also match against multiple globs:
Gex(['a*','b*']).on( 'bx' ) // returns 'bx'
Gex(['a*','b*']).on( ['ax','zz','bx'] ) // returns ['ax','bx']
One of the most useful things you can do with this library is quick
assertions in unit tests. For example if your objects contain dates,
randomly generated unique identifiers, or other data irrelevant for
testing,
Gex can help you ignore them when you use
JSON.stringify:
var entity = {created: new Date().getTime(), name:'foo' }
assert.ok( Gex('{"created":*,"name":"foo"}').on( JSON.stringify(entity) ) )
If you need to use globbing on files, here's how apply a glob to a list of files in a folder:
var fs = require('fs')
fs.readdir('.',function(err,files){
var pngs = Gex('*.png').on(files)
})
And that's it!
npm install gex
And in your code:
Or clone the git repository: git clone git://github.com/rjrodger/gex.git
This library depends on the excellent underscore module: underscore
The
Gex object is a function that takes a single argument, the glob
expression. This returns a
Gex object that has only one function
itself:
on. The
on function accepts any JavaScript data type, and operates as follows:
If you're using this library, feel free to contact me on twitter if you have any questions! :) @rjrodger
This module works on both Node.js and browsers.
Copyright (c) 2010-2020, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.