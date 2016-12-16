An implementation of an event
var Event = require("geval")
var document = require("global/document")
var clicks = Event(function (broadcast) {
document.addEventListener("click", function (ev) {
broadcast(ev)
})
})
var removeListener = clicks(function listener(ev) {
console.log('click happened', ev)
})
// later you can call `removeListener()` to stop listening to events
dominictarr/observable ?
Both
geval and
observable having a similar interface.
thing(function (ev) { ... }) listens for new values.
The main difference is that
geval is an
Event. For discrete
events it doesn't make sense to call
thing() to get the
current state. Events do not have a notion of current state.
So the
"click" event doesn't have a
.get() method because
clicks do not have a notion of current state that makes sense
However you should not make an
Event of the windows current
width & height. You should make an
observable instead which
internally listens on the
"resize" event and sets the correct
new width & height.
EventEmitter's are complex. They are multiplexed events by default
Event is the simpler version of an
EventEmitter
The main differences are:
Event's
Event like
you have to inherit from
EventEmitter.
Event interface only has public listening functionality,
this gives a clear seperation between broadcast and listen
Instead of something like
var EventEmitter = require('events').EventEmitter
var stream = new EventEmitter()
stream.on('data', onData)
stream.on('end', onEnd)
stream.on('close', onClose)
you can do:
var Event = require('geval')
var stream = {
ondata: Event(function () { ... }),
onend: Event(function () { ... }),
onclose: Event(function () { ... })
}
stream.ondata(onData)
stream.onend(onEnd)
stream.onclose(onClose)
Here the benefits are:
stream is an object of your shape and choice, you can call
the properties whatever you want. the
[[Prototype]] can
be whatever you want.
stream has three well named properties that can be inspected
statically or at run time which means the consumer knows
exactly what type of events are available.
stream could pass the
ondata event to
another object or module without also passing all other
events along.
ondata event is a concrete value. This allows for
calling higher order functions on the value and enables
various types of reactive programming techniques.
"error" semantics. There is no magic
integration with
domain or
"uncaughtException".
emit() function on the
stream interface
It's impossible for the consumer to emit events that it
should not be emitting, you know that all events that
come out of
ondata are coming from the actual
stream
implementation.
var removeListener = ev(function listener(value) {})
var Event = require("geval")
var ev = Event(...)
var removeListener = ev(function listener(value) {
/* do something with the event value */
})
// call `removeListener()` when you are done with the `ev`.
A concrete
ev is a function which you can pass a
listener
to. The
listener you pass to
ev will be called with
an
value each time an event occurs.
When calling
ev with a
listener it will return a
removeListener function. You can call
removeListener to
remove your
listener function from the event. After you call
it your listener function will not be called with any future
values coming from the event.
var ev = Event(function broadcaster(broadcast) {})
var Event = require("geval")
var ev = Event(function broadcaster(broadcast) {
/* call broadcast with a value */
})
Event takes a broadcasting function and returns an
event
function.
The
broadcasting function takes one argument, the
broadcast
function. The broadcaster can call
broadcast each time it
wants to make an event occur. Each time you call
broadcast
with a
value, all listeners that are registered with
ev
will be invoked with the
value
npm install geval