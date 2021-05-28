Getty Images API Node.js SDK

Introduction

This SDK makes using the Getty Images API easy. It handles credential management, makes HTTP requests and is written with a fluent style in mind. For more info about the API, see the Documentation.

Search for images and videos from our extensive creative and editorial catalogs.

Get image, video, and event metadata.

Download files using your Getty Images products (e.g., Editorial subscriptions, Easy Access, Thinkstock Subscriptions, and Image Packs).

Custom Request functionality that allows user to call any endpoint.

Help & Support

Prerequesites

Getting Started

Obtain an API Key

If you don't already have an API key, fill out and submit the contact form to be connected to our Sales team.

Installing the package

The SDK is available as an npm package. Install in your workspace with:

npm install --save gettyimages-api

Examples

Search for one or more images

var api = require ( "gettyimages-api" ); var creds = { apiKey : "your_api_key" , apiSecret : "your_api_secret" , username : "your_username" , password : "your_password" }; var client = new api (creds); client.searchimages().withPage( 1 ).withPageSize( 1 ).withPhrase( 'beach' ) .execute().then( response => { console .log( JSON .stringify(response.images[ 0 ])); }, err => { throw err; });

Get detailed information for one or more images

var api = require ( "gettyimages-api" ); var creds = { apiKey : "your_api_key" , apiSecret : "your_api_secret" , username : "your_username" , password : "your_password" }; var client = new api (creds); client.images().withId( '200261415-001' ) .execute().then( response => { console .log( JSON .stringify(response.images[ 0 ])); }, err => { throw err; });

Download an image

var api = require ( "gettyimages-api" ); var creds = { apiKey : "your_api_key" , apiSecret : "your_api_secret" , username : "your_username" , password : "your_password" }; var client = new api (creds); client.downloadsimages().withId( '503928206' ) .execute().then( response => { console .log(response.uri); }, err => { throw err; });

Get details and download a video

var api = require ( "gettyimages-api" ); var https = require ( "https" ); var fs = require ( "fs" ); var creds = { apiKey : "your api key" , apiSecret : "your api secret" , username : "username" , password : "password" }; var client = new api(creds); var videoId = "459425248" ; client.videos().withResponseField([ "summary_set" , "downloads" ]).withId(videoId).execute().then( response => { console .log( "Title: " + response.title); console .log( "Sizes: " ); response.download_sizes.forEach( ( current, index, arr ) => { console .log(current.name + " - " + current.description); }) client.downloadsvideos().withId(videoId).withSize( "ntsccm" ).execute().then( response => { var downloadUri = response.uri; https.get(downloadUri, (res) => { if (res.statusCode === 200 ) { var header = res.headers[ "content-disposition" ]; var filename = header.split( "filename=" )[ 1 ]; console .log(filename); var file = fs.createWriteStream( "./" + filename); res.on( "data" , (chunk) => { file.write(chunk); }).on( "end" , () => { file.end(); }); } }); }, err => { throw err; }); }, err => { throw err; });

Get an access token for use with the Getty Images Connect API

var api = require ( "gettyimages-api" ); var creds = { apiKey : "your_api_key" , apiSecret : "your_api_secret" , username : "your_username" , password : "your_password" }; var client = new api (creds); client.getAccessToken().then( response => { console .log(response.access_token); }, err => { throw err; });

Use the custom request functionality