gettext-extractor

by Lukas Geiter
3.5.3

A flexible and powerful Gettext message extractor with support for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX and HTML.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.2K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gettext Extractor Build Status

A flexible and powerful Gettext message extractor with support for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX and HTML

It works by running your files through a parser and then uses the AST (Abstract Syntax Tree) to find and extract translatable strings from your source code. All extracted strings can then be saved as .pot file to act as template for translation files.

Unlike many of the alternatives, this library is highly configurable and is designed to work with most existing setups.

For the full documentation check out the Github Wiki.


Installation

Note: This package requires Node.js version 6 or higher.

Yarn

yarn add gettext-extractor

NPM

npm install gettext-extractor

Getting Started

Let's start with a code example:

const { GettextExtractor, JsExtractors, HtmlExtractors } = require('gettext-extractor');

let extractor = new GettextExtractor();

extractor
    .createJsParser([
        JsExtractors.callExpression('getText', {
            arguments: {
                text: 0,
                context: 1 
            }
        }),
        JsExtractors.callExpression('getPlural', {
            arguments: {
                text: 1,
                textPlural: 2,
                context: 3
            }
        })
    ])
    .parseFilesGlob('./src/**/*.@(ts|js|tsx|jsx)');

extractor
    .createHtmlParser([
        HtmlExtractors.elementContent('translate, [translate]')
    ])
    .parseFilesGlob('./src/**/*.html');

extractor.savePotFile('./messages.pot');

extractor.printStats();

A detailed explanation of this code example and much more can be found in the Github Wiki.


Contributing

From reporting a bug to submitting a pull request: every contribution is appreciated and welcome. Report bugs, ask questions and request features using Github issues. If you want to contribute to the code of this project, please read the Contribution Guidelines.

