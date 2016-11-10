stream-js is the official JavaScript client for Stream, a web service for building scalable newsfeeds and activity streams.
Note that there is also a higher level Node integration which hooks into your ORM.
You can sign up for a Stream account at https://getstream.io/get_started.
npm install getstream
or if you are using yarn
yarn add getstream
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/getstream/dist/js_min/getstream.js"></script>
⚠️ This will pull the latest which can be breaking for your application. Always pin a specific version as follows:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/getstream@5.0.0/dist/js_min/getstream.js"></script>
⚠️ Beware about the version you're pulling. It's the latest by default which can break your app anytime.
Documentation for this JavaScript client are available at the Stream website.
This package can be integrated into React Native applications. Remember to not expose the App Secret in browsers, "native" mobile apps, or other non-trusted environments.
import { connect } from 'getstream';
// or if you are on commonjs
const { connect } = require('getstream');
// Instantiate a new client (server side)
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', 'API_KEY_SECRET');
// Optionally supply the app identifier and an options object specifying the data center to use and timeout for requests (15s)
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', 'API_KEY_SECRET', 'APP_ID', { location: 'us-east', timeout: 15000 });
If you want to use the API client directly on your web/mobile app you need to generate a user token server-side and pass it.
import { connect } from 'getstream';
// or if you are on commonjs
const { connect } = require('getstream');
// Instantiate a new client (server side)
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', 'API_KEY_SECRET');
// Optionally supply the app identifier and an options object specifying the data center to use and timeout for requests (15s)
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', 'API_KEY_SECRET', 'APP_ID', { location: 'us-east', timeout: 15000 });
// Create a token for user with id "the-user-id"
const userToken = client.createUserToken('the-user-id');
⚠️ Client checks if it's running in a browser environment with a secret and throws an error for a possible security issue of exposing your secret. If you are running backend code in Google Cloud or you know what you're doing, you can specify
browser: falsein
optionsto skip this check.
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', 'API_KEY_SECRET', 'APP_ID', { browser: false });
import { connect } from 'getstream';
// or if you are on commonjs
const { connect } = require('getstream');
// Instantiate new client with a user token
const client = connect('apikey', userToken, 'appid');
// Instantiate a feed object server side
user1 = client.feed('user', '1');
// Get activities from 5 to 10 (slow pagination)
user1.get({ limit: 5, offset: 5 });
// Filter on an id less than a given UUID
user1.get({ limit: 5, id_lt: 'e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0' });
// All API calls are performed asynchronous and return a Promise object
user1
.get({ limit: 5, id_lt: 'e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0' })
.then(function (body) {
/* on success */
})
.catch(function (reason) {
/* on failure, reason.error contains an explanation */
});
// Create a new activity
activity = { actor: 1, verb: 'tweet', object: 1, foreign_id: 'tweet:1' };
user1.addActivity(activity);
// Create a bit more complex activity
activity = {
actor: 1,
verb: 'run',
object: 1,
foreign_id: 'run:1',
course: { name: 'Golden Gate park', distance: 10 },
participants: ['Thierry', 'Tommaso'],
started_at: new Date(),
};
user1.addActivity(activity);
// Remove an activity by its id
user1.removeActivity('e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0');
// or remove by the foreign id
user1.removeActivity({ foreign_id: 'tweet:1' });
// mark a notification feed as read
notification1 = client.feed('notification', '1');
params = { mark_read: true };
notification1.get(params);
// mark a notification feed as seen
params = { mark_seen: true };
notification1.get(params);
// Follow another feed
user1.follow('flat', '42');
// Stop following another feed
user1.unfollow('flat', '42');
// Stop following another feed while keeping previously published activities
// from that feed
user1.unfollow('flat', '42', { keepHistory: true });
// Follow another feed without copying the history
user1.follow('flat', '42', { limit: 0 });
// List followers, following
user1.followers({ limit: '10', offset: '10' });
user1.following({ limit: '10', offset: '0' });
user1.follow('flat', '42');
// adding multiple activities
activities = [
{ actor: 1, verb: 'tweet', object: 1 },
{ actor: 2, verb: 'tweet', object: 3 },
];
user1.addActivities(activities);
// specifying additional feeds to push the activity to using the to param
// especially useful for notification style feeds
to = ['user:2', 'user:3'];
activity = {
to: to,
actor: 1,
verb: 'tweet',
object: 1,
foreign_id: 'tweet:1',
};
user1.addActivity(activity);
// adding one activity to multiple feeds
feeds = ['flat:1', 'flat:2', 'flat:3', 'flat:4'];
activity = {
actor: 'User:2',
verb: 'pin',
object: 'Place:42',
target: 'Board:1',
};
// ⚠️ server-side only!
client.addToMany(activity, feeds);
// Batch create follow relations (let flat:1 follow user:1, user:2 and user:3 feeds in one single request)
follows = [
{ source: 'flat:1', target: 'user:1' },
{ source: 'flat:1', target: 'user:2' },
{ source: 'flat:1', target: 'user:3' },
];
// ⚠️ server-side only!
client.followMany(follows);
// Updating parts of an activity
set = {
'product.price': 19.99,
shares: {
facebook: '...',
twitter: '...',
},
};
unset = ['daily_likes', 'popularity'];
// ...by ID
client.activityPartialUpdate({
id: '54a60c1e-4ee3-494b-a1e3-50c06acb5ed4',
set: set,
unset: unset,
});
// ...or by combination of foreign ID and time
client.activityPartialUpdate({
foreign_id: 'product:123',
time: '2016-11-10T13:20:00.000000',
set: set,
unset: unset,
});
// ⚠️ server-side only!
// Create redirect urls
impression = {
content_list: ['tweet:1', 'tweet:2', 'tweet:3'],
user_data: 'tommaso',
location: 'email',
feed_id: 'user:global',
};
engagement = {
content: 'tweet:2',
label: 'click',
position: 1,
user_data: 'tommaso',
location: 'email',
feed_id: 'user:global',
};
events = [impression, engagement];
redirectUrl = client.createRedirectUrl('http://google.com', 'user_id', events);
// update the 'to' fields on an existing activity
// client.feed("user", "ken").function (foreign_id, timestamp, new_targets, added_targets, removed_targets)
// new_targets, added_targets, and removed_targets are all arrays of feed IDs
// either provide only the `new_targets` parameter (will replace all targets on the activity),
// OR provide the added_targets and removed_targets parameters
// NOTE - the updateActivityToTargets method is not intended to be used in a browser environment.
client.feed('user', 'ken').updateActivityToTargets('foreign_id:1234', timestamp, ['feed:1234']);
client.feed('user', 'ken').updateActivityToTargets('foreign_id:1234', timestamp, null, ['feed:1234']);
client.feed('user', 'ken').updateActivityToTargets('foreign_id:1234', timestamp, null, null, ['feed:1234']);
import { connect, UR, EnrichedActivity, NotificationActivity } from getstream;
type User1Type = { name: string; username: string; image?: string };
type User2Type = { name: string; avatar?: string };
type ActivityType = { attachments: string[]; text: string };
type Collection1Type = { cid: string; rating?: number };
type Collection2Type = { branch: number; location: string };
type ReactionType = { text: string };
type ChildReactionType = { text?: string };
type StreamType = {
userType: User1Type | User2Type,
activityType: ActivityType,
collectionType: Collection1Type | Collection2Type,
reactionType: ReactionType,
childReactionType: ChildReactionType,
personalizationType: UR,
}
const client = connect<StreamType>('api_key', 'secret!', 'app_id');
// if you have different union types like "User1Type | User2Type" you can use type guards as follow:
// https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/advanced-types.html#type-guards-and-differentiating-types
function isUser1Type(user: User1Type | User2Type): user is User1Type {
return (user as User1Type).username !== undefined;
}
client
.user('user_id')
.get()
.then((user) => {
const { data, id } = user;
if (isUser1Type(data)) return data.username;
return id;
});
// notification: StreamFeed<StreamType>
const timeline = client.feed('timeline', 'feed_id');
timeline.get({ withOwnChildren: true, withOwnReactions: true }).then((response) => {
// response: FeedAPIResponse<StreamType>
if (response.next !== '') return response.next;
return (response.results as EnrichedActivity<StreamType>[]).map((activity) => {
return activity.id + activity.text + (activity.actor as User2Type).name;
});
});
// notification: StreamFeed<StreamType>
const notification = client.feed('notification', 'feed_id');
notification.get({ mark_read: true, mark_seen: true }).then((response) => {
// response: FeedAPIResponse<StreamType>
if (response.unread || response.unseen) return response.next;
return (response.results as NotificationActivity<ActivityType>[]).map((activityGroup) => {
const { activities, id, verb, activity_count, actor_count } = activityGroup;
return activities[0].text + id + actor_count + activity_count + verb;
});
});
client.collections.get('collection_1', 'taco').then((item: CollectionEntry<StreamType>) => {
if (item.data.rating) return { [item.data.cid]: item.data.rating };
return item.id;
});
Stream uses Faye for realtime notifications. Below is quick guide to subscribing to feed changes
const { connect } = require('getstream');
// ⚠️ userToken is generated server-side (see previous section)
const client = connect('YOUR_API_KEY', userToken, 'APP_ID');
const user1 = client.feed('user', '1');
// subscribe to the changes
const subscription = user1.subscribe(function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
// now whenever something changes to the feed user 1
// the callback will be called
// To cancel a subscription you can call cancel on the
// object returned from a subscribe call.
// This will remove the listener from this channel.
subscription.cancel();
Docs are available on GetStream.io.
This API Client project requires Node.js v10 at a minimum.
The project is supported in line with the Node.js Foundation Release Working Group.
See the github action configuration for details of how it is built, tested and packaged.
See extensive at test documentation for your changes.
You can find generic API documentation enriched by code snippets from this package at http://getstream.io/docs/?language=js
Project is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause.
