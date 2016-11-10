stream-js is the official JavaScript client for Stream, a web service for building scalable newsfeeds and activity streams.

Note that there is also a higher level Node integration which hooks into your ORM.

You can sign up for a Stream account at https://getstream.io/get_started.

Installation

Install from NPM/YARN

npm install getstream

or if you are using yarn

yarn add getstream

Using JS deliver

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/getstream/dist/js_min/getstream.js" > </ script >

⚠️ This will pull the latest which can be breaking for your application. Always pin a specific version as follows:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/getstream@5.0.0/dist/js_min/getstream.js" > </ script >

Install by downloading the JS file

JS / Minified JS

⚠️ Beware about the version you're pulling. It's the latest by default which can break your app anytime.

Full documentation

Documentation for this JavaScript client are available at the Stream website.

Using with React Native

This package can be integrated into React Native applications. Remember to not expose the App Secret in browsers, "native" mobile apps, or other non-trusted environments.

Usage

API client setup Node

import { connect } from 'getstream' ; const { connect } = require ( 'getstream' ); const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'API_KEY_SECRET' ); const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'API_KEY_SECRET' , 'APP_ID' , { location : 'us-east' , timeout : 15000 });

API client setup Node + Browser

If you want to use the API client directly on your web/mobile app you need to generate a user token server-side and pass it.

Server-side token generation

import { connect } from 'getstream' ; const { connect } = require ( 'getstream' ); const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'API_KEY_SECRET' ); const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'API_KEY_SECRET' , 'APP_ID' , { location : 'us-east' , timeout : 15000 }); const userToken = client.createUserToken( 'the-user-id' );

⚠️ Client checks if it's running in a browser environment with a secret and throws an error for a possible security issue of exposing your secret. If you are running backend code in Google Cloud or you know what you're doing, you can specify browser: false in options to skip this check.

const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'API_KEY_SECRET' , 'APP_ID' , { browser : false });

Client API init

import { connect } from 'getstream' ; const { connect } = require ( 'getstream' ); const client = connect( 'apikey' , userToken, 'appid' );

Examples

user1 = client.feed( 'user' , '1' ); user1.get({ limit : 5 , offset : 5 }); user1.get({ limit : 5 , id_lt : 'e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0' }); user1 .get({ limit : 5 , id_lt : 'e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0' }) .then( function ( body ) { }) .catch( function ( reason ) { }); activity = { actor : 1 , verb : 'tweet' , object : 1 , foreign_id : 'tweet:1' }; user1.addActivity(activity); activity = { actor : 1 , verb : 'run' , object : 1 , foreign_id : 'run:1' , course : { name : 'Golden Gate park' , distance : 10 }, participants : [ 'Thierry' , 'Tommaso' ], started_at : new Date (), }; user1.addActivity(activity); user1.removeActivity( 'e561de8f-00f1-11e4-b400-0cc47a024be0' ); user1.removeActivity({ foreign_id : 'tweet:1' }); notification1 = client.feed( 'notification' , '1' ); params = { mark_read : true }; notification1.get(params); params = { mark_seen : true }; notification1.get(params); user1.follow( 'flat' , '42' ); user1.unfollow( 'flat' , '42' ); user1.unfollow( 'flat' , '42' , { keepHistory : true }); user1.follow( 'flat' , '42' , { limit : 0 }); user1.followers({ limit : '10' , offset : '10' }); user1.following({ limit : '10' , offset : '0' }); user1.follow( 'flat' , '42' ); activities = [ { actor : 1 , verb : 'tweet' , object : 1 }, { actor : 2 , verb : 'tweet' , object : 3 }, ]; user1.addActivities(activities); to = [ 'user:2' , 'user:3' ]; activity = { to : to, actor : 1 , verb : 'tweet' , object : 1 , foreign_id : 'tweet:1' , }; user1.addActivity(activity); feeds = [ 'flat:1' , 'flat:2' , 'flat:3' , 'flat:4' ]; activity = { actor : 'User:2' , verb : 'pin' , object : 'Place:42' , target : 'Board:1' , }; client.addToMany(activity, feeds); follows = [ { source : 'flat:1' , target : 'user:1' }, { source : 'flat:1' , target : 'user:2' }, { source : 'flat:1' , target : 'user:3' }, ]; client.followMany(follows); set = { 'product.price' : 19.99 , shares : { facebook : '...' , twitter : '...' , }, }; unset = [ 'daily_likes' , 'popularity' ]; client.activityPartialUpdate({ id : '54a60c1e-4ee3-494b-a1e3-50c06acb5ed4' , set : set , unset: unset, }); // ...or by combination of foreign ID and time client.activityPartialUpdate({ foreign_id : 'product:123' , time : '2016-11-10T13:20:00.000000' , set : set , unset: unset, }); // ⚠️ server-side only! // Create redirect urls impression = { content_list : [ 'tweet:1' , 'tweet:2' , 'tweet:3' ], user_data : 'tommaso' , location : 'email' , feed_id : 'user:global' , }; engagement = { content : 'tweet:2' , label : 'click' , position : 1 , user_data : 'tommaso' , location : 'email' , feed_id : 'user:global' , }; events = [impression, engagement]; redirectUrl = client.createRedirectUrl( 'http://google.com' , 'user_id' , events); client.feed( 'user' , 'ken' ).updateActivityToTargets( 'foreign_id:1234' , timestamp, [ 'feed:1234' ]); client.feed( 'user' , 'ken' ).updateActivityToTargets( 'foreign_id:1234' , timestamp, null , [ 'feed:1234' ]); client.feed( 'user' , 'ken' ).updateActivityToTargets( 'foreign_id:1234' , timestamp, null , null , [ 'feed:1234' ]);

Typescript

import { connect, UR, EnrichedActivity, NotificationActivity } from getstream; type User1Type = { name: string ; username: string ; image?: string }; type User2Type = { name: string ; avatar?: string }; type ActivityType = { attachments: string []; text: string }; type Collection1Type = { cid: string ; rating?: number }; type Collection2Type = { branch: number ; location: string }; type ReactionType = { text: string }; type ChildReactionType = { text?: string }; type StreamType = { userType: User1Type | User2Type, activityType: ActivityType, collectionType: Collection1Type | Collection2Type, reactionType: ReactionType, childReactionType: ChildReactionType, personalizationType: UR, } const client = connect<StreamType>( 'api_key' , 'secret!' , 'app_id' ); function isUser1Type ( user: User1Type | User2Type ): user is User1Type { return (user as User1Type).username !== undefined ; } client .user( 'user_id' ) .get() .then( ( user ) => { const { data, id } = user; if (isUser1Type(data)) return data.username; return id; }); const timeline = client.feed( 'timeline' , 'feed_id' ); timeline.get({ withOwnChildren: true , withOwnReactions: true }).then( ( response ) => { if (response.next !== '' ) return response.next; return ( response.results as EnrichedActivity<StreamType>[] ). map ( ( activity ) => { return activity.id + activity.text + ( activity.actor as User2Type ).name; } ); }); // notification : StreamFeed < StreamType > const notification = client . feed ( 'notification', 'feed_id' ); notification . get ( { mark_read: true , mark_seen: true } ). then ( ( response ) => { if ( response.unread || response.unseen ) return response.next; return ( response.results as NotificationActivity<ActivityType>[] ).map( ( activityGroup ) => { const { activities, id, verb, activity_count, actor_count } = activityGroup; return activities[0].text + id + actor_count + activity_count + verb; } ); } ); client . collections . get ( 'collection_1', 'taco' ). then ( ( item: CollectionEntry<StreamType> ) => { if ( item.data.rating ) return { [item.data.cid]: item.data.rating }; return item.id; } );

Realtime (Faye)

Stream uses Faye for realtime notifications. Below is quick guide to subscribing to feed changes

const { connect } = require ( 'getstream' ); const client = connect( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , userToken, 'APP_ID' ); const user1 = client.feed( 'user' , '1' ); const subscription = user1.subscribe( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); subscription.cancel();

Docs are available on GetStream.io.

Node version requirements & Browser support

This API Client project requires Node.js v10 at a minimum.

The project is supported in line with the Node.js Foundation Release Working Group.

See the github action configuration for details of how it is built, tested and packaged.

Contributing

See extensive at test documentation for your changes.

You can find generic API documentation enriched by code snippets from this package at http://getstream.io/docs/?language=js

Copyright and License Information

Project is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause.

