Skeleton is a simple, responsive boilerplate to kickstart any responsive project.

Check out http://getskeleton.com for documentation and details.

Getting started

There are a couple ways to download Skeleton:

Download the zip

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/dhg/Skeleton.git (Note: this is under active development, so if you're looking for stable and safe, use the zipped download)

What's in the download?

The download includes Skeleton's CSS, Normalize CSS as a reset, a sample favicon, and an index.html as a starting point.

Skeleton/ ├── index .html ├── css/ │ ├── normalize .min .css │ └── skeleton .css └── images/ └── favicon .ico

Why it's awesome

Skeleton is lightweight and simple. It styles only raw HTML elements (with a few exceptions) and provides a responsive grid. Nothing more.

Around 400 lines of CSS unminified and with comments

It's a starting point, not a UI framework

No compiling or installing...just vanilla CSS

Browser support

Chrome latest

Firefox latest

Opera latest

Safari latest

IE latest

The above list is non-exhaustive. Skeleton works perfectly with almost all older versions of the browsers above, though IE certainly has large degradation prior to IE9.

License

All parts of Skeleton are free to use and abuse under the open-source MIT license.

Extensions

The following are extensions to Skeleton built by the community. They are not officially supported, but all have been tested and are compatible with v2.0 (exact release noted):

Skeleton on LESS: Skeleton built with LESS for easier replacement of grid, color, and media queries. (Last update was to match v2.0.1)

Skeleton on Sass: Skeleton built with Sass for easier replacement of grid, color, and media queries. (Last update was to match v2.0.1)

Have an extension you want to see here? Just shoot an email to hi@getskeleton.com with your extension!

Colophon

Skeleton was built using Sublime Text 3 and designed with Sketch. The typeface Raleway was created by Matt McInerney and Pablo Impallari. Code highlighting by Google's Prettify library. Icons in the header of the documentation are all derivative work of icons from The Noun Project. Feather by Zach VanDeHey, Pen (with cap) by Ed Harrison, Pen (with clicker) by Matthew Hall, and Watch by Julien Deveaux.

Acknowledgement

Skeleton was created by Dave Gamache for a better web.