openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
get

getport

by Mikeal Rogers
0.1.0 (see all)

Find an open port to listen on.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

getport

npm install getport

Find an open port to listen on.

`getport(function (e, port) {})``

var getport = require('getport')
getport(function (e, p) {
  if (e) throw e
  server.listen(p)
})

Note: getport uses a TCP client to check the ports and see if anyone has bound to them. If you do not have permission to bind to a port you may still get an error.

getport(start, function (e, port) {})

getport(5000, function (e, p) {
  if (e) throw e
  assert.equal(5000, p)
})

getport(start, end, function (e, port) {})

getport(6000, 5999, function (e, p) {
  assert.ok(e)
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial