getport

npm install getport

Find an open port to listen on.

var getport = require ( 'getport' ) getport( function ( e, p ) { if (e) throw e server.listen(p) })

Note: getport uses a TCP client to check the ports and see if anyone has bound to them. If you do not have permission to bind to a port you may still get an error.

getport(start, function (e, port) {})

getport( 5000 , function ( e, p ) { if (e) throw e assert.equal( 5000 , p) })

getport(start, end, function (e, port) {})