getpapers

Get metadata, fulltexts or fulltext URLs of papers matching a search query using any of the following APIs:

EuropePMC

IEEE

ArXiv

Crossref (metadata, no fulltext)

getpapers can fetch article metadata, fulltexts (PDF or XML), and supplementary materials. It's designed for use in content mining, but you may find it useful for quickly acquiring large numbers of papers for reading, or for bibliometrics.

Installation

Installing nodeJS

Please follow these cross-platform instructions

Installing getpapers

$ npm install --global getpapers

Usage

Use getpapers --help to see the command-line help:

By default, getpapers uses the EuropePMC API.

Query formats

Each API has its own query format. Usage guides are provided on our wiki:

License

Caveats