Getopts

Parse CLI arguments.

Lightweight drop-in replacement for minimist and clones.

and clones. Small (180 LOC), focused, no dependencies.

Break up command-line arguments into key-value pairs for easy look-up and retrieval. Built upon utility conventions that have been used for decades, Getopts sane defaults help you write CLI tools that look and feel like the real deal.

example -- type =module -o main.js *.{js,json}

import getopts from "getopts" const options = getopts(process.argv.slice( 2 ), { alias : { output : [ "o" , "f" ], type : "t" , }, })

The result is an object populated with all the parsed arguments.

{ _ : [ "index.js" , "package.json" ], output : "main.js" , type : "module" , o : "main.js" , f : "main.js" , t : "module" , }

Installation

npm install getopts

Parsing rules

Short options

A short option consists of a - followed by a single alphabetic character. Multiple options can be grouped together without spaces. Short options are boolean by default unless followed by an operand (non-option) or if adjacent to any non-alphabetic characters:

getopts([ "-ab" , "-c" ])

getopts([ "-a" , "alpha" ])

getopts([ "-abc1" ])

Use opts.string to parse an option as a string regardless.

getopts([ "-kF12" ], { string : [ "k" ], })

The first operand following an option will be used as its value. Use opts.boolean to specify that an option should be parsed as a boolean regardless, causing the following argument to be treated as an operand instead.

getopts([ "-a" , "alpha" ], { boolean : [ "a" ], })

Any character listed in the ASCII table can be used as a short option if it's the first character after the dash.

getopts([ "-9" , "-#10" , "-%0.01" ])

Long options

A long option consists of a -- followed by a name and a value separated by an = . Long options without a value are boolean by default.

getopts([ "--turbo" , "--warp=10" ])

getopts([ "--warp=e=mc^2" ])

getopts([ "--@" , "alpha" ])

Negated options start with --no- and are always false .

getopts([ "--no-turbo" ])

Operands

Every non-option argument is an operand. Operands are saved to the result._ operands array.

getopts([ "alpha" , "-w9" , "bravo" ])

getopts([ "--code=alpha" , "bravo" ])

Everything after a standalone -- is an operand.

getopts([ "--alpha" , "--" , "--bravo" , "--turbo" ])

A single - is also treated as an operand.

getopts([ "--turbo" , "-" ])

Other

Options specified as boolean or string will be added to the result object as false or "" (even if missing from the arguments array).

getopts([], { string : [ "a" ], boolean : [ "b" ], })

Repeated options are stored as arrays with every value in order of appearance.

getopts([ "-x?alpha=bravo" , "-x3.14" , "-x" ]

A value may contain newlines or other control characters.

getopts([ "--text=top

\tbottom" ])

="false" is converted to boolean by default.

getopts([ "--turbo=false" ])

API

Parse command-line arguments. Returns an object mapping argument names to their values.

An array of arguments, usually process.argv .

An object of option aliases. An alias can be a string or an array of strings. Aliases let you declare substitute names for an option, e.g., the short (abbreviated) and long (canonical) variations.

getopts([ "-t" ], { alias : { turbo : [ "t" , "T" ], }, })

An array of options to parse as boolean. In the example below, t is parsed as a boolean, causing the following argument to be treated as an operand.

getopts([ "-t" , "alpha" ], { boolean : [ "t" ], })

An array of flags to parse as strings. In the example below, t is parsed as a string, causing all adjacent characters to be treated as a single value and not as individual options.

getopts([ "-atabc" ], { string : [ "t" ], })

An object of default values for options not present in the arguments array.

getopts([ "--warp=10" ], { default : { warp : 15 , turbo : true , }, })

We call this function for each unknown option. Return false to discard the option. Unknown options are those that appear in the arguments array, but are not in opts.string , opts.boolean , opts.default , or opts.alias .

getopts([ "-abc" ], { unknown : ( option ) => "a" === option, })

A boolean property. If true , the operands array _ will be populated with all the arguments after the first operand.

getopts([ "-w9" , "alpha" , "--turbo" , "bravo" ], { stopEarly : true , })

This property is useful when implementing sub-commands in a CLI.

import getopts from "getopts" import { install, update, uninstall } from "./commands.js" const options = getopts(process.argv.slice( 2 ), { stopEarly : true , }) const [command, subargv] = options._ if (command === "install" ) { install(subargv) } else if (command === "update" ) { update(subargv) } else if (command === "uninstall" ) { uninstall(subargv) }

License

MIT