Material Design Lite selectfield component for material-design-lite
Check out the DEMO
There are three ways to install getmdl-select:
Using npm: Use this command in your command line:
npm install getmdl-select
Using Bower: Use this command in your command line:
bower install getmdl-select
Clone the repo using Git:
```bash
git clone https://github.com/CreativeIT/getmdl-select.git
```
Alternatively you can [download](https://github.com/CreativeIT/getmdl-select/archive/master.zip)
this repository and then:
```bash
cd getmdl-select
npm install
```
To use any MDL component, you must include the minified CSS and JavaScript files using standard relative-path references in the
<head> section of the page, as described in the MDL Introduction.
<!-- getmdl -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="your_path_to/material-design-lite/material.min.css">
<script defer src="your_path_to/material-design-lite/material.min.js"></script>
<!--getmdl-select-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path_to/getmdl-select/getmdl-select.min.css">
<script defer src="path_to/getmdl-select/getmdl-select.min.js"></script>
Simple select field. To see other examples visit this page.
<div class="mdl-textfield mdl-js-textfield getmdl-select">
<input class="mdl-textfield__input" value="" id="country" readonly/>
<input value="" type="hidden" name="country"/>
<label class="mdl-textfield__label" for="country">Country</label>
<ul class="mdl-menu mdl-menu--bottom-left mdl-js-menu" for="country">
<li class="mdl-menu__item" data-val="BLR">Belarus</li>
<li class="mdl-menu__item" data-val="BRA">Brazil</li>
<li class="mdl-menu__item" data-val="FRA">France</li>
<li class="mdl-menu__item" data-val="DEU">Germany</li>
<li class="mdl-menu__item" data-val="RUS">Russia</li>
</ul>
</div>
If you want to use more than one getmdl-select item use different ids for inputs and don't forget to change
ul and
label's
for attributes. It works wrong without this.
For dynamically usage, you must add
getmdlSelect.init(cssSelector) in javascript code, (where cssSelector, for example, is
".getmdl-select" or
"#mySelect"), after new item is created or any new element added to existing list.
Every
li should have its own
data-val attribute. Choosing any element of select you change
value of hidden
input as
data-val property of corresponding
li. Also you change
value of readonly
input to
li.textContent. Then after form submit, next pair
hiddenInputName=hiddenInputValue will send to server side.
To set pre-selected value add
data-selected="true" attribute to corresponding
li in your list.
Initial Select takes the default width (300px). You can change it by overriding the CSS property
width.
Options list automatically adapt to the maximum height by content. If you want to use small height (300px) and see scroll bar, add class
getmdl-select__fix-height.
See the LICENSE file(MIT).
We are ready to bring value to your business. Visit our site creativeit.io or drop us a line hello@creativeit.io. We will be happy to help you!