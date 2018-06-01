Material Design Lite selectfield component for material-design-lite

Install

There are three ways to install getmdl-select:

Using npm: Use this command in your command line: npm install getmdl-select Using Bower: Use this command in your command line: bower install getmdl-select Clone the repo using Git: `` `bash git clone https://github.com/CreativeIT/getmdl-select.git ` `` Alternatively you can [download](https: this repository and then: `` `bash cd getmdl-select npm install ` ``

Basic use

To use any MDL component, you must include the minified CSS and JavaScript files using standard relative-path references in the <head> section of the page, as described in the MDL Introduction.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "your_path_to/material-design-lite/material.min.css" > < script defer src = "your_path_to/material-design-lite/material.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path_to/getmdl-select/getmdl-select.min.css" > < script defer src = "path_to/getmdl-select/getmdl-select.min.js" > </ script >

Example

Simple select field. To see other examples visit this page.

< div class = "mdl-textfield mdl-js-textfield getmdl-select" > < input class = "mdl-textfield__input" value = "" id = "country" readonly /> < input value = "" type = "hidden" name = "country" /> < label class = "mdl-textfield__label" for = "country" > Country </ label > < ul class = "mdl-menu mdl-menu--bottom-left mdl-js-menu" for = "country" > < li class = "mdl-menu__item" data-val = "BLR" > Belarus </ li > < li class = "mdl-menu__item" data-val = "BRA" > Brazil </ li > < li class = "mdl-menu__item" data-val = "FRA" > France </ li > < li class = "mdl-menu__item" data-val = "DEU" > Germany </ li > < li class = "mdl-menu__item" data-val = "RUS" > Russia </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Important

If you want to use more than one getmdl-select item use different ids for inputs and don't forget to change ul and label 's for attributes. It works wrong without this.

Configuration options

Dynamically usage

For dynamically usage, you must add getmdlSelect.init(cssSelector) in javascript code, (where cssSelector, for example, is ".getmdl-select" or "#mySelect" ), after new item is created or any new element added to existing list.

Every li should have its own data-val attribute. Choosing any element of select you change value of hidden input as data-val property of corresponding li . Also you change value of readonly input to li.textContent . Then after form submit, next pair hiddenInputName=hiddenInputValue will send to server side.

Pre-selected item

To set pre-selected value add data-selected="true" attribute to corresponding li in your list.

Width

Initial Select takes the default width (300px). You can change it by overriding the CSS property width .

Height

Options list automatically adapt to the maximum height by content. If you want to use small height (300px) and see scroll bar, add class getmdl-select__fix-height .

LICENSE

See the LICENSE file(MIT).

