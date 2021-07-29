Get the MAC address of the current machine you are on.
This library will not run in web browsers / on the client-side / in webpack / in browserify / in angular / in react / in jQuery / in HTML. It will only run on Node.js environments, which the web browser is not.
Install globally
npm install -g getmac, then run with
getmac-node
Install locally
npm install --save getmac, then use like so:
import getMAC, { isMAC } from 'getmac'
// Fetch the computer's MAC address
console.log(getMAC())
// Fetch the computer's MAC address for a specific interface
console.log(getMAC('eth0'))
// Validate that an address is a MAC address
if (isMAC('e4:ce:8f:5b:a7:fc')) {
console.log('valid MAC')
} else {
console.log('invalid MAC')
}
If you want to do advanced filtering, use
os.networkInterfaces() instead.
npm install --save getmac
import pkg from ('getmac')
const pkg = require('getmac').default
import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/getmac@^5.20.0/edition-deno/index.ts'
This package is published with the following editions:
getmac/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
getmac aliases
getmac/edition-es2019/index.js
getmac/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
getmac/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
getmac/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno
