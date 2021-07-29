openbase logo
getmac

by bevry
5.20.0 (see all)

Get the mac address of the current machine you are on via Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

30.6K

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Operating System

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

getmac

Status of the GitHub Workflow: bevry NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
Get the MAC address of the current machine you are on.

This library will not run in web browsers / on the client-side / in webpack / in browserify / in angular / in react / in jQuery / in HTML. It will only run on Node.js environments, which the web browser is not.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

CLI

Install globally npm install -g getmac, then run with getmac-node

API

Install locally npm install --save getmac, then use like so:

import getMAC, { isMAC } from 'getmac'

// Fetch the computer's MAC address
console.log(getMAC())

// Fetch the computer's MAC address for a specific interface
console.log(getMAC('eth0'))

// Validate that an address is a MAC address
if (isMAC('e4:ce:8f:5b:a7:fc')) {
    console.log('valid MAC')
} else {
    console.log('invalid MAC')
}

Advanced

If you want to do advanced filtering, use os.networkInterfaces() instead.

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save getmac
  • Import: import pkg from ('getmac')
  • Require: const pkg = require('getmac').default

Deno

import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/getmac@^5.20.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • getmac/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
  • getmac aliases getmac/edition-es2019/index.js
  • getmac/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
  • getmac/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
  • getmac/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

Alejandro Veitia Ramos1 Rating0 Reviews
July 5, 2020

Tutorials

