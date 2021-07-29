getmac





Get the MAC address of the current machine you are on.

This library will not run in web browsers / on the client-side / in webpack / in browserify / in angular / in react / in jQuery / in HTML. It will only run on Node.js environments, which the web browser is not.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

CLI

Install globally npm install -g getmac , then run with getmac-node

API

Install locally npm install --save getmac , then use like so:

import getMAC, { isMAC } from 'getmac' console .log(getMAC()) console .log(getMAC( 'eth0' )) if (isMAC( 'e4:ce:8f:5b:a7:fc' )) { console .log( 'valid MAC' ) } else { console .log( 'invalid MAC' ) }

Advanced

If you want to do advanced filtering, use os.networkInterfaces() instead.

Install

Install: npm install --save getmac

Import: import pkg from ('getmac')

Require: const pkg = require('getmac').default

import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/getmac@^5.20.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

This package is published with the following editions:

getmac/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules getmac aliases getmac/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases getmac/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules getmac/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules getmac/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

