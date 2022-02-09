Hue is a mature SQL Assistant for querying Databases & Data Warehouses.

Connect to a database

Build your own Editor with the SQL Scratchpad

Boot the Query Service and query via the UI/API

Getting Started

Quick Demos:

Three ways to start the server then configure the databases you want to query:

Docker

Start Hue in a single click with the Docker Guide or the video blog post.

docker run -it -p 8888 :8888 gethue / hue :latest

Now Hue should be up and running on your default Docker IP on http://localhost:8888!

Kubernetes

helm repo add gethue https://helm.gethue.com helm repo update helm install hue gethue/hue

Read more about configurations at tools/kubernetes.

Development

For a very Quick Start go with the Dev Environment Docker.

Or install the dependencies, clone the repository, build and get the server running.

git clone https://github.com/cloudera/hue.git cd hue make apps build/env/bin/hue runserver

Now Hue should be running on http://localhost:8000!

Read more in the documentation.

Components

SQL Editor, Parsers components and REST/Python/CLI APIs.

License

Apache License, Version 2.0