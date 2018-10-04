Quickly setup a local, private Ethereum blockchain.
Features:
geth executable.
## Requirements:
I recommend installing geth-private as a global module so that the CLI becomes available in your PATH:
$ npm install -g geth-private
Quickstart
$ geth-private
You should see something like:
geth is now running (pid: 2428).
Etherbase: 8864324ac84c3b6c507591dfabeffdc1ad02e09b
Data folder: /var/folders/br6x6mlx113235/T/tmp-242211yX
To attach: geth attach ipc:///var/folders/br6x6mlx113235/T/tmp-242211yX/geth.ipc
Note: geth-private runs Geth on port 60303 (and HTTP RPC on port 58545) by default with networkid 33333
Run the
attach command given to attach a console to this running geth
instance. By default web3 RPC is also
enabled on port 58545.
Once it's running launch the Ethereum/Mist wallet with the
--rpc http://localhost:58545 CLI option - it should be able to
connect to your geth instance.
Options
Usage: geth-private [options]
Options:
--gethPath Path to geth executable to use instead of default
-v Verbose logging
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
--version Output version.
All other options get passed onto the geth executable.
You can also pass options directly to geth. For example, you can customize network identity, port, etc:
$ geth-private --port 10023 --networkid 54234 --identity testnetwork
By default geth-private stores its keystore and blockchain data inside a
temporarily generated folder, which gets automatically deleted once it exits.
You can override this behaviour by providing a custom location using the
datadir option:
$ geth-private --datadir /path/to/data/folder
When geth-private exits it won't auto-delete this data folder since you manually specified it. This allows you to re-use once created keys and accounts easily.
var geth = require('geth-private');
var inst = geth();
inst.start()
.then(function() {
// do some work
});
.then(function() {
// stop it
return inst.stop();
});
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
})
Same as for the CLI, you can customize it by passing options during construction:
var geth = require('geth-private');
var inst = geth({
balance: 10,
gethPath: '/path/to/geth',
verbose: true,
gethOptions: {
/*
These options get passed to the geth command-line
e.g.
mine: true
rpc: false,
identity: 'testnetwork123'
*/
},
});
inst.start().then(...);
You can execute web3 commands against the running geth instance:
var inst = geth();
inst.start()
.then(() => {
return inst.consoleExec('web3.version.api');
})
.then((version) => {
console.log(version);
})
...
To start and stop mining:
var inst = geth();
inst.start()
.then(() => {
return inst.consoleExec('miner.start()');
})
...
.then(() => {
return inst.consoleExec('miner.stop()');
})
...
If you've never mined before then Geth will first generate a DAG, which
could take a while. Use the
-v option to Geth's logging.
When using the programmatic API you can capture all output logging by passing a custom logging object:
var inst = geth({
verbose: true,
logger: {
debug: function() {...},
info: function() {...},
error: function() {...}
}
});
inst.start();
To run the tests:
$ npm install
$ npm test
Contributions are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
MIT