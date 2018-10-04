Quickly setup a local, private Ethereum blockchain.

Features:

Programmatic as well as command-line interface

Automatically enables IPC and RPC/CORS access

Override all options passed to the geth executable.

executable. Execute console commands against the running geth instance.

Logging capture

Works with Mist wallet

## Requirements:

Node.js v4 or above

Geth 1.8+

Installation

I recommend installing geth-private as a global module so that the CLI becomes available in your PATH:

$ npm install -g geth-private

Usage

via command-line

Quickstart

$ geth-private

You should see something like:

geth is now running (pid: 2428). Etherbase: 8864324ac84c3b6c507591dfabeffdc1ad02e09b Data folder: /var/folders/br6x6mlx113235/T/tmp-242211yX To attach: geth attach ipc:///var/folders/br6x6mlx113235/T/tmp-242211yX/geth.ipc

Note: geth-private runs Geth on port 60303 (and HTTP RPC on port 58545) by default with networkid 33333

Run the attach command given to attach a console to this running geth instance. By default web3 RPC is also enabled on port 58545.

Once it's running launch the Ethereum/Mist wallet with the --rpc http://localhost:58545 CLI option - it should be able to connect to your geth instance.

Options

Usage : geth-private [options] Options: --gethPath Path to geth executable to use instead of default -v Verbose logging -h, --help Show help [boolean] --version Output version. All other options get passed onto the geth executable.

You can also pass options directly to geth. For example, you can customize network identity, port, etc:

$ geth-private --port 10023 --networkid 54234 --identity testnetwork

By default geth-private stores its keystore and blockchain data inside a temporarily generated folder, which gets automatically deleted once it exits. You can override this behaviour by providing a custom location using the datadir option:

$ geth-private --datadir /path/to/data/folder

When geth-private exits it won't auto-delete this data folder since you manually specified it. This allows you to re-use once created keys and accounts easily.

via API

var geth = require ( 'geth-private' ); var inst = geth(); inst.start() .then( function ( ) { }); .then( function ( ) { return inst.stop(); }); .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); })

Same as for the CLI, you can customize it by passing options during construction:

var geth = require ( 'geth-private' ); var inst = geth({ balance : 10 , gethPath : '/path/to/geth' , verbose : true , gethOptions : { }, }); inst.start().then(...);

You can execute web3 commands against the running geth instance:

var inst = geth(); inst.start() .then( () => { return inst.consoleExec( 'web3.version.api' ); }) .then( ( version ) => { console .log(version); }) ...

Mining

To start and stop mining:

var inst = geth(); inst.start() .then( () => { return inst.consoleExec( 'miner.start()' ); }) ... .then( () => { return inst.consoleExec( 'miner.stop()' ); }) ...

If you've never mined before then Geth will first generate a DAG, which could take a while. Use the -v option to Geth's logging.

Logging capture

When using the programmatic API you can capture all output logging by passing a custom logging object:

var inst = geth({ verbose : true , logger : { debug : function ( ) {...}, info : function ( ) {...}, error : function ( ) {...} } }); inst.start();

Development

To run the tests:

$ npm install $ npm test

Contributions

Contributions are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT