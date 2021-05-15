Helper to get and typecast environment variables. This is especially useful if you are building Twelve-Factor-Apps where all configuration is stored in the environment.
npm install getenv
TypeScript types are available from the
@types/getenv module.
Set environment variables:
export HTTP_HOST="localhost"
export HTTP_PORT=8080
export HTTP_START=true
export AB_TEST_RATIO=0.5
export KEYWORDS="sports,business"
export PRIMES="2,3,5,7"
Get and use them:
const getenv = require('getenv');
const host = getenv('HTTP_HOST'); // same as getenv.string('HTTP_HOST');
const port = getenv.int('HTTP_PORT');
const start = getenv.bool('HTTP_START');
if (start === true) {
// const server = http.createServer();
// server.listen(port, host);
}
const abTestRatio = getenv.float('AB_TEST_RATIO');
if (Math.random() < abTestRatio) {
// test A
} else {
// test B
}
const keywords = getenv.array('KEYWORDS');
keywords.forEach(function(keyword) {
// console.log(keyword);
});
const primes = getenv.array('PRIMES', 'int');
primes.forEach(function(prime) {
// console.log(prime, typeof prime);
});
All methods accept a fallback value that will be returned if the requested environment variable is not set. If the fallback value is omitted and if the requested environment variable does not exist, an exception is thrown.
Alias for
env.string(name, [fallback]).
Return as string.
Return as integer number.
Return as float number.
Return as boolean. Only allows true/false as valid values.
Return as boolean. Allows true/false/1/0 as valid values.
Split value of the environment variable at each comma (default) and return the resulting array where each value has been typecast according to the
type parameter. An array can be provided as
fallback and a regular expression can be provided as
separator in case commas don't fit.
Return a list of environment variables based on a
spec:
const config = getenv.multi({
foo: 'FOO', // throws if FOO doesn't exist
bar: ['BAR', 'defaultval'], // set a default value
baz: ['BAZ', 'defaultval', 'string'], // parse into type
quux: ['QUUX', undefined, 'int'], // parse & throw
});
Return a parsed URL as per Node's
require("url").parse. N.B
url doesn't validate URLs, so be sure it includes a protocol or you'll get deeply weird results.
const serviceUrl = getenv.url('SERVICE_URL');
serviceUrl.port; // parsed port number
Disallows fallbacks in environments where you don't want to rely on brittle development defaults (e.g production, integration testing). For example, to disable fallbacks if we indicate production via
NODE_ENV:
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
getenv.disableFallbacks();
}
getenv won't throw any error. If a fallback value is provided, that will be returned, else
undefined is returned.
getenv.disableErrors();
console.log(getenv('RANDOM'));
// undefined
Revert the effect of
disableErrors().
getenv.disableErrors();
console.log(getenv('RANDOM'));
// undefined
getenv.enableErrors();
console.log(getenv('RANDOM'));
// Error: GetEnv.Nonexistent: RANDOM does not exist and no fallback value provided.
getenv.multi() support.
disableFallbacks(),
url()
disableErrors(),
enableErrors()
This module is licensed under the MIT license.