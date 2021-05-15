getenv

Helper to get and typecast environment variables. This is especially useful if you are building Twelve-Factor-Apps where all configuration is stored in the environment.

Installation

npm install getenv

TypeScript types are available from the @types/getenv module.

Usage

Set environment variables:

export HTTP_HOST= "localhost" export HTTP_PORT=8080 export HTTP_START= true export AB_TEST_RATIO=0.5 export KEYWORDS= "sports,business" export PRIMES= "2,3,5,7"

Get and use them:

const getenv = require ( 'getenv' ); const host = getenv( 'HTTP_HOST' ); const port = getenv.int( 'HTTP_PORT' ); const start = getenv.bool( 'HTTP_START' ); if (start === true ) { } const abTestRatio = getenv.float( 'AB_TEST_RATIO' ); if ( Math .random() < abTestRatio) { } else { } const keywords = getenv.array( 'KEYWORDS' ); keywords.forEach( function ( keyword ) { }); const primes = getenv.array( 'PRIMES' , 'int' ); primes.forEach( function ( prime ) { });

Methods

All methods accept a fallback value that will be returned if the requested environment variable is not set. If the fallback value is omitted and if the requested environment variable does not exist, an exception is thrown.

Alias for env.string(name, [fallback]) .

Return as string.

Return as integer number.

Return as float number.

Return as boolean. Only allows true/false as valid values.

Return as boolean. Allows true/false/1/0 as valid values.

Split value of the environment variable at each comma (default) and return the resulting array where each value has been typecast according to the type parameter. An array can be provided as fallback and a regular expression can be provided as separator in case commas don't fit.

Return a list of environment variables based on a spec :

const config = getenv.multi({ foo : 'FOO' , bar : [ 'BAR' , 'defaultval' ], baz : [ 'BAZ' , 'defaultval' , 'string' ], quux : [ 'QUUX' , undefined , 'int' ], });

Return a parsed URL as per Node's require("url").parse . N.B url doesn't validate URLs, so be sure it includes a protocol or you'll get deeply weird results.

const serviceUrl = getenv.url( 'SERVICE_URL' ); serviceUrl.port;

Disallows fallbacks in environments where you don't want to rely on brittle development defaults (e.g production, integration testing). For example, to disable fallbacks if we indicate production via NODE_ENV :

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { getenv.disableFallbacks(); }

getenv won't throw any error. If a fallback value is provided, that will be returned, else undefined is returned.

getenv.disableErrors(); console .log(getenv( 'RANDOM' ));

Revert the effect of disableErrors() .

getenv.disableErrors(); console .log(getenv( 'RANDOM' )); getenv.enableErrors(); console .log(getenv( 'RANDOM' ));

Changelog

Drop support for Node.js older than 6.

Modernize code.

Add MIT License in package.json and LICENSE.md.

Add env.disableErrors() / getenv.enableErrors() support.

Added getenv.boolish() support.

Add getenv.url() support.

Add getenv.disableFallbacks() support.

Add getenv.multi() support.

Rename git repository

Initial release

Authors

Moritz von Hase (initial author)

Christoph Tavan dev@tavan.de

Jonas Dohse jonas@dohse.ch

Jan Lehnardt (@janl): getenv.multi() support.

support. Tim Ruffles timruffles@gmail.com: disableFallbacks() , url()

, Ashwani Agarwal ashwani.a@outlook.com: disableErrors() , enableErrors()

License

This module is licensed under the MIT license.