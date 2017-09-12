Getdocs

Getdocs is like JSDoc or documentation.js, running over ES6 code to extract information and inline documentation in order to generate docs, but without all the @s. It takes source files and outputs JSON.

For example, if you have this file, foo.js :

export function plus ( a, b = 2 ) { return a + b }

You can say getdocs foo.js to get this JSON:

{ "plus" : { "type" : "Function" , "params" : [ { "type" : "number" , "name" : "a" }, { "type" : "number" , "default" : "2" , "optional" : true , "name" : "b" } ], "returns" : { "type" : "number" }, "description" : "Add two numbers" , "exported" : true } }

The idea is to then feed this into a system (can be a simple set of templates) that massages it into actual human-readable documention files.

A getdocs doc comment starts with a double colon, optionally prefixed with a name ( foo:: ) and followed by a type. It can be either a block comment or a continuous sequence of line comments. When you don't want to specify a type, for example because the type can be inferred from the code (as with a class declaration), you can write a single dash after the colons, instead of a type.

When no name is given, such a doc comment applies to the next program element after it. That element should be something with a name, like a variable, function, or class declaration, or an assignment that can be statically resolved.

The documented items found in the files passed to getdocs will be returned as part of a big JSON object. Nesting is only applied for class and object properties, where the properties are moved under the properties object of the item they are part of. A single namespace is assumed for the documented identifiers in the group of files.

Inside a doc comment, properties of the thing being defined can be added by writing nested, indented doc comments. For example:

Further nesting below such a property (by adding more indentation) is supported.

Type syntax

A type can be:

A JavaScript identifier, optionally followed by any number of properties, which are a dot character followed by a JavaScript identifier. A type name can be followed by a list of type parameters, between angle brackets, as in Object<string> (an object whose properties hold string values).

An array type, which is a type wrapped in [ and ] . [x] is equivalent to Array<x> .

A function type, which is written as a parenthesized list of argument types. Each argument type may optionally be prefixed with an argument name, which is an identifier followed by a colon. When an argument is prefixed by the string ... , it is marked as a rest argument. After the closing parenthesis, an optional return type may appear after an arrow, written either → or -> .

A nullable type, written as a question mark followed by a type.

An unspecified or “any” type, written as an asterisk * .

An object type, written as a list of properties wrapped in { and } braces. Each property must start with an identifier, followed by a colon, followed by a type.

A string literal, enclosed by double quotes, or a number literal.

A type followed by extends followed by another type, to indicate a sub-type.

Here are some examples of types:

Math.pow : (base: number, exponent: number) → number

Element.insertBefore : (newNode: Node, before: ?Node) → Node

console.log : (...data: *)

A pair of coordinates: {x: number, y: number}

An array of strings: [string]

An array of numbers or a string: union<[number], string> (what the name union means isn't something getdocs is aware of, but you could use it for union types, and maybe render it as [number] | string in your output).

It is possible to add tags to a documented item. These are words prefixed with a # character, appearing at the start of the comment — that is, immediately after the type.

A tag like #deprecated , for example, will result in a $deprecated: "true" property on the given item. The property is named by prepending the tag's name with a dollar sign.

You can give tags an explicit value other than "true" by writing an = character followed either by a word (a sequence of characters without whitespace) or a quoted JavaScript-style string. For example #chapter=selection or #added="2.1.0" .

The #static tag can be used to indicate that a given class member is static (which is only necessary for doc comments that aren't tied to a syntactic element in the code).

Output JSON

The returned object maps item names to item descriptions. The following properties can appear in a description for a documented item:

description : The doc comment for the item.

loc : A {line, column, file} object pointing at the start of the item.

exported : Set if the item is exported using ES6 module syntax.

constructor : For classes with a documented constructor, this points at the constructor function.

extends : Holds the type of the supertype of a class or other sub-type.

staticProperties: For classes, this holds properties and methods that appear directly on the constructor.

In addition, they may have these properties, which can also appear on nested types:

type : The name of the type. Instances of classes should use the (capitalized) class name. Builtin types will have names like Array or Function . Getdocs does not prescribe a naming of primitive types, but for consistency I recommend you use number , string , and bool .

properties : An object mapping property names to types.

params : For function types, this holds an array of parameter types. Parameter types can have these additional properties: name : The name of the parameter. rest : Set when this is a rest parameter. default : The default value of the parameter (as a raw source string).

returns : For function types, this holds the type that is returned.

typeParams : For array types or named types with parameters (angle bracket syntax), this holds an array of parameter types.

optional : Set for nullable types.

id: The path to this type. For a top-level variable foo this'll be "foo" , for the type of the property bar under foo , it'll be "foo.bar" , and so on.

Interface

The module exports the following function:

gather : (code: string, options: Object) → Object

It takes a code file, extracts the docs, and returns an object describing the documented items.

Options can have the following properties:

filename : string The filename of the given code. Required.

items : ?Object An existing items object to add the items found in the given code to.

onComment : ?(block: bool, text: string, start: number, end: number, startPos: Object, endPos: Object) Will be called for each comment in the code, if given.

parseType : (input: string, start: number, loc: {file: string, line: number}) → {type: Object, end: number}

Parse a type in getdocs syntax into its object representation. start indicates where in the string the parsing should start. The returned object tells you where the type ended.

Will throw a SyntaxError when the type isn't valid.

stripComment : (comment: string) → string

Strips leading indentation and asterisks (as in the common block comment style where each line gets an asterisk) from a string.