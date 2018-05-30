Managing configs for different environments is kind of a pain.
In short I wanted it to:
NODE_ENV environment variable to grab appropriate config
const config = require('getconfig') from anywhere in the app and have it Just Work™
npm install getconfig
config/default.json (or
config/default.js, anything you can
require() will work) file in the same folder as the main entry point (usually project root)
const Config = require('getconfig');
Getconfig looks for a config directory in the same folder as the main entry point of your app. Your configuration files should be contained within that directory.
The configuration files attempted by require, in order, are:
config/default
config/all
config/{{NODE_ENV}}
config/local
Note that we don't list extensions, that's because the files are loaded via node's
require mechanism, so anything node can require will work.
In the event that
NODE_ENV is not set, getconfig will attempt to load
dev,
devel,
develop, and
development in its place.
In a lot of situations it's simpler to pass configuration via environment variables, rather than hardcoding it into a config file.
Fortunately,
getconfig can fill those in for you. Just set the value of a key to reference the environment variable and it will be expanded inline. For example:
{
"envVariable": "$ENV_VAR"
}
Note that this will only work for environment variables whose names are within the character set of A-Z, 0-9, and _ (underscore). This is to prevent collisions with things like complex strings that may start with a
$.
Environment variables can be made optional by specifying a second
$ in the value's name, such as:
{
"envVariable": "$$ENV_VAR"
}
When an optional environment variable is unspecified, it is removed from that layer of configuration. This allows you to specify a default in
config/default and an optional value in
config/dev, and if the optional value in
config/dev is unset the value from
config/default will be used.
Required environment variables may be used in string interpolation like so:
{
"envVariable": "some ${ENV_VAR}"
}
However when used in interpolation like the above, no type conversions will be applied.
Additionally, since all environment variables are strings, getconfig can also perform type coercion for you by specifying a
::type suffix. The following types are supported out of the box:
{
"stringArray": "$STRING_ARRAY_VALUE::array",
"boolean": "$BOOL_VALUE::boolean",
"booleanArray": "$BOOLEAN_ARRAY_VALUE::array:boolean",
"date": "$DATE_VALUE::date",
"dateArray": "$DATE_ARRAY_VALUE::array:date",
"number": "$NUMBER_VALUE::number",
"numberArray": "$NUMBER_ARRAY_VALUE::array:number",
"object": "$OBJECT_VALUE::object",
"objectArray": "$OBJECT_ARRAY_VALUE::array:object",
"regex": "$REGEX_VALUE::regex",
"regexArray": "$REGEX_ARRAY_VALUE::array:regex"
}
The
array type is special in that it accepts an optional argument specified by an additional
:type suffix, that allows creating an array of a typed value.
In addition to the built in types, it is possible to add your own types like so:
const Errors = require('getconfig/errors');
const Types = require('getconfig/types');
Types.custom = function (val, arg1, arg2) {
// do some conversion here
return val;
// throw new Errors.ConversionError(); // if something failed
};
const Config = require('getconfig');
You can then use
::custom as a suffix in your config and environment variables will be processed through your custom function. If your custom function accepts arguments (in the example above
arg1 and
arg2) they can be passed like so
$$ENV_VAR::custom:arg:arg. Note that every argument will be passed as a string and it is up to your custom function to handle them appropriately.
Your configuration can also reference variables within itself as part of string interpolation, so a config file like the following is valid:
{
"port": "$PORT::number",
"host": "$HOSTNAME",
"url": "http://${self.host}:${self.port}"
}
This allows you to define a variable once and reuse it in multiple places. This has the same limitations as string interpolation with environment variables however, it will not apply type conversions, and the value referenced must exist. You can refer to deeper keys by using a dot as a path separator like so:
{
"some": {
"deep": {
"value": "here"
}
},
"top": "${self.some.deep.value}"
}
Note that if the contents of a self referencing key is only the reference (i.e.
${self.value} vs
http://${self.value}) the reference will be copied not interpolated. This allows you to reference objects in multiple places like so:
{
"postgres": {
"user": "pg",
"database": "test"
},
"clientOne": {
"database": "${self.postgres}"
},
"clientTwo": {
"database": "${self.postgres}"
}
}
In the above example, the
database key under both
clientOne and
clientTwo will be a reference to the top level
postgres object, simplifying configuration reuse.
In certain circumstances, when your app isn't run directly (e.g. test runners) getconfig may not be able to lookup your config file properly. In this case, you can set a
GETCONFIG_ROOT environment variable to the directory where your config files are located.
In addition to the above behaviors,
getconfig will attempt to load a
.env file located in either the
config directory or the project root (i.e. one level above the
config directory). These
.env files are parsed as close to the dotenv package as possible for compatibility's sake.
When used in a Google Cloud Function or an AWS Lambda function, getconfig will use the
CODE_LOCATION or
LAMBDA_TASK_ROOT environment variable, respectively, to automatically locate the appropriate root. This means that you can include your
config directory in your function deployment and things should work as you would expect them to.
Note: Google Cloud Functions automatically set
NODE_ENV to
"production" when deployed, however Lambda leaves
NODE_ENV unset by default.
getconfig will always fill in the
getconfig.env value in your resulting config object with the current environment name so you can programatically determine the environment if you'd like. If no
NODE_ENV is set it will also set
getconfig.isDev to
true.
getconfig also includes a small helper tool for debugging and inserting values from your config into shell scripts and the like, it can be used like:
getconfig [path] config.value
The
path parameter is optional and allows you to define the root of your project, the default is the current working directory. The second parameter is the path within the config to print.
